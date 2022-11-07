Celebrity children have been in the limelight since birth, and their parents' audiences scrutinise their every move. Sam Skarsgard, Stellan Skarsgard's son, has had a similar experience. Many people are seeking to know more about his life.

Who is Sam Skarsgard? He is a Swedish doctor, actor, and production manager. He gained fame following his performance in the 1987 movie Jim & Piraterna Blom. He has also appeared as an additional crew in the 2002 movie The Invisible.

Sam Skarsgard's profile summary

Full name Samuel Kristoffer Ymer Skarsgård Famous as Sam Skarsgard Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1982 Age 40 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Stockholm, Sweden Current residence Stockholm, Sweden Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’4’’ Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Relationship status Married Wife Pat Methany Father Stellan Mother My Siblings 7 Profession Doctor, actor, production manager Net worth $5 million

Sam Skarsgard's biography

Sam Skarsgard was born in Stockholm, Sweden, to his parents Stellan and My Skarsgard. His father, Stellan, is also a Swedish actor. He started his acting career in 1968 in the TV series Bombi Bitt och jag as Bombi Bitt. He has since been featured in many other films and TV series, such as Good Will Hunting (1997) and Dune (2021).

His mother is a Swedish Physician and actress known for the 1987 movie Jim & Piraterna Blom. Sam Skarsgrd's parents divorced in May 2007. In January 2009, his father wedded his second wife, Megan Everett.

Sam's stepmother, Megan, is a film producer and an author renowned for her children's book Banned from the Zoo. She has also performed as a screenwriter on a few Swedish television shows.

Who are all the Skarsgård's siblings?

He grew up alongside his seven siblings, five of whom are his biological siblings; four brothers, Alexander, Gustaf, Bill, and Valter, and a sister, Eija. He also has two half-siblings, Ossian and Kolbjörn, from his father's second marriage.

His eldest brother, Alexander, is an actor. He has appeared in several films and TV series, such as The Legend of Tarzan (2016) and Succession (2021).

Gustaf, his second brother, is an actor and director. He is highly recognised for his appearance in movies and TV series such Vi (2013), Westworld (2018) and Utvandrarna (2022).

Bill, his third brother, is a Swedish actor, model, producer, director, writer, and voice actor. He is widely known for Stephen King's It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019).

Valter is the youngest among Sam Skarsgard's siblings. He is also an actor, highly recognised for films and TV shows such as Arn (2010), Lords of Chaos (2018), and Katla (2021). His younger sister Eija Skarsgård is a former model.

How old is Sam Skarsgard?

Stellan Skarsgård's son's age is 40 years as of 2022. He was born on 5 June 1982. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Sam is a Swedish physician, actor, and production manager. He has only acted as Little child in a 1987 movie, Jim & Piraterna Blom. According to his IMDb profile, he has one acting credit, Jim & Piraterna Blom (1987).

He has acted as an additional crew in Att döda ett barn (2003) short movie and The Invisible (2002). He is also an assistant production manager for a short movie, Skuggvärld (2005). He is currently employed as a physician in a Stockholm hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

What is Sam Skarsgård's net worth?

According to Latest Celeb, his alleged net worth is $5 million. This data is unverifiable, making it untrustworthy. He has accumulated his wealth through his acting, producing and physician career.

Who is the Skarsgard Family?

Sam Skarsgård's wife is called Pat Metheny. Little is known about his personal life because he has kept most of his details out of the public eye.

How tall is Sam Skarsgård?

Sam Skarsgård's height is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres, weighing about 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. In addition, he has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

FAQs

Who is Sam Skarsgard? He is a Swedish doctor, actor, and production manager. How old is Sam Skarsgard? He is 40 years old. He was born on 5 June 1982. Who is Alexander Skarsgard's dad? His dad is called Stellan. He is a famous Swedish actor. Who are Alexander Skarsgård's siblings? Being the eldest of all Skarsgård's children, he has five biological siblings, Gustaf, Sam, Bill, Valter, and Eija, and two half-siblings, Ossian and Kolbjörn. How many Skarsgård brothers are actors? Four of his biological brothers, Alexander, Gustaf, Bill and Valter, are actors. Who is the richest Skarsgård? Alexander is the richest, with around $14 million net worth. Who is the Skarsgard Family? It is a SweSwedishedish celebrity family. How tall is Sam Skarsgard? He is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall.

Sam Skarsgard is a Swedish doctor, actor, and production manager. He gained recognition following his performance in the 1987 movie Jim & Piraterna Blom. He is also well known for being one of Stellan's sons.

