What happened to Heather Storm from Garage Squad? Everything you need to know

Just like talent, passion in a hobby flows freely, and an individual showcases mastery prowess not many could replicate in the subject. Likewise, dedication in the line of work would pay off, earning individual recognition. Heather Storm is an example of an avid car enthusiast who, despite leaving the Garage Squad, founded her own show to satisfy her passion for cars.

Heather Storm is a television personality and TV personality who hosted Garage Squad. Her passion for cars and her ability to bring long-dead cars back to life with the help of her co-host team has earned her a lot of popularity.

She has since left the show founding her car series Drive Yourself Local, which entails exploring America in her Ford Mustang and sharing her adventure stories on the travel blog.

Heather Storm's profile summary

Full name Danielle Trotta Nickname Heather Storm Gender Female Date of birth 13 June 1962 Age 60 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian White Religion Christian Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Shoe size 7.5 (U.S) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Phyllis Trotta Father Phyllis Trotta Relationship status Single University Oregon State University Profession Actress, TV personality, model Net worth $1.7 million

Early life

She was born on 13 June 1962 in Westchester, Pennsylvania. She decided to drop her birth name Danielle Trotta adopting Heather Storm. What is Heather Storm's age? She is 60 years old (as of 2022). Her parents are Dan and Phyllis Trotta.

At the age of 12 years, her family relocated from Philadelphia to Montana, an event that dramatically changed her life. She graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor's degree in Environmental Science.

Modelling

Heather first launched herself into the modelling industry before she got into acting. Her career would also pick up pace granting her partnerships with global clothing brands. Aside from modelling, she founded her own company Black Lab, which produced cocktails and refreshment drinks while utilizing eco-friendly practices.

Acting career

Storm decided to switch careers and try something new. She made her debut in acting in 2013, featuring in the Underbelly film as the character Melissa. After featuring in different minor roles, she landed her breakthrough gig working as the host of the Garage Squad.

Many people recognize her as the host of Garage Squad, a popular Velocity Network (VNET) TV show. They renovated faulty cars on displays in the show and would return them to the owners in a brand new state.

She collaborated with Garage Squad cast Bruno Massel, Cy Kellogg, and Ron Gregorich. Aside from the film, she has also starred in numerous other films such as:

Tae-Bo EvolutionThe Coroner: I Speak for the Dead

Trial by Fire

Axiom

Nightingale

Bad Breakdancer 1000 Ways to Die

Death: Putting the 'Fun' in 'Funeral'

Stupid is as Death Does

Epic Movie

Rush Hour 3

Surviving Disaster

It's Effin Science

Not Bad Days

Why did Heather storm leave Garage Squad?

The television presenter left the show to pursue her projects and adventures. So why did they get rid of Heather Storm? The MotorTrend team did not get rid of Storm, but she quit the show of her own volition.

The team at Garage Squad wished her the best of luck on her social media. Heather's departure was motivated by her adventurous nature, and she felt it was simply time to try new things.

What is Heather Storm from Garage Squad doing now?

What is Heather Storm doing now? After leaving the television show, she decided to found her car exploration show Drive Yourself Local. She has currently been keeping herself busy with her newfound career. She has been involved in rifle shooting, hiking, and going on camping expeditions.

Heather Storm's Instagram account is filled with videos and pictures from her travel expeditions. She also runs a YouTube channel where she uploads her vlogs in which her 1965 Ford Mustang features constantly.

Body measurements

Heather is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She weighs around 132 lbs, roughly 60 kg. Her bre*ast, waist-to-hip statistics are 36-26-37. She wears size 7.5 (U.S) shoes.

What is Heather Storm's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $ 1.7 million. From 2004 to 2006, she worked as a Stretch Technician and Fitness Trainer at Spectrum Athletic Club. She's also appeared in several commercials. She owns the Black Lab company that manufactures refreshments and does events management.

Heather Storm's fast facts

What is Heather Storm's actual name? Heather Storm's birth name is Danielle Trotta. What business venture does Heather Storm own? She is the CEO of Black Lab. Which television show earned Heather Storm renowned fame? Storm is widely known for hosting Garage Squad. Is Heather Storm still on the Garage Squad? Heather Storm quit the Garage Squad show to focus on her projects in 2019. What does Heather Storm currently do? She launched her show Drive Yourself Local after her exit from the Garage squad. Where is Heather Storm from? She hails from Montana, USA. What year was Heather Storm born? She was born on 13 June 1962.

Heather Storm is not only beautiful but also young and intelligent, which is why many people are interested in learning more about her. She currently works on her travel channel and seems to be making the most of travelling adventures from her trips.

