Caroline Smedvig: Interesting facts about James Taylor's Wife
Six times Grammy Award winner James Taylor is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist and one of the best-selling music artists of all time. As a notable figure in the entertainment industry, interestingly, his wife, Caroline Smedvig, has also made a name for herself through her diverse careers as an alpha female. So, what do you need to know about her?
Caroline Smedvig is a writer, newspaper reporter, and musician. Additionally, she was the Director of Public Relations and Marketing for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Coupled with being a multifaceted woman, she has been severally seen on stage as a backup vocalist. Caroline, I See You and On the 4th of July are a few hit songs by Taylor showing his love for his wife.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Caroline Elisabeth Hessberg
|Popular name
|Caroline Smedvig/Kim Taylor
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|31 May 1957
|Age
|66 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Albany, New York City, USA
|Current residence
|Washington, Massachusetts, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'6"
|Height in centimetres
|171
|Weight in pounds
|147
|Weight in kilograms
|64
|Shoe size
|7 US
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Elisabeth Fitzsimans Goold
|Father
|Albert Hessberg ll
|Siblings
|2
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|James Vernon Taylor
|Children
|2
|School
|Albany Academy for Girls
|College
|Smith College Northampton
|Profession
|Writer, reporter, musician, former director
|Net worth
|$2 million
Interesting facts about Caroline Smedvig
Since she became affiliated with the legendary musician, fans can't get enough of her. So, here are some intriguing facts about the singer's wife.
1. She is the only daughter of her parents
The former reporter was born Caroline Elisabeth Hessberg or Kim to Albert Hessberg ll and Elisabeth Fitzsimmons. She is the only female in a family of three children. Her siblings are Philip Hessberg III of Atlanta and Albert Hessberg III of Albany, a former lawyer.
Caroline's father, Albert Hessberg II, graduated from Yale University. He worked as an Albany lawyer and senior partner in the Hislock and Barclay firm. Interestingly, he was also the president of the Albany County Bar Association and a known board member of the Albany Medical Center.
Unfortunately, at age 78, he died from cancer at the same hospital. The sad incident took place in January 1995. Likewise, Caroline's mother died in 1991.
2. Caroline Smedvig's age is 65 years as of 2023
How old is Caroline Smedvig? Caroline is 65 years old in 2023. She was born on 31 May 1957 in Albany, New York City, United States.
3. She is an alumna of Smith College
Smedvig attended Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. She later graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1975. But before then, she completed her basic education at the Albany Academy for girls in 1971.
4. She was a writer and reporter
During Kim's college days, she was a reporter at the Knickerbocker News of Albany, New York. After graduation, she also worked for several other newspaper companies, including the Springfield Daily News, an old afternoon paper.
5. She is a trustee for BSO
In 1980, the writer joined the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), where she was made the Director of Public Relations and Marketing. This was one of the most famous Orchestras in Boston. Regardless, she retired in 2004 and now operates as a trustee in the organisation.
6. Smedvig is a family woman
Caroline has been married to James Taylor for over 20 years. James Taylor is a well-known musician, organist, actor, guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He has sold over 100 million records since the inception of his career.
But then, how did James Taylor meet Caroline Smedvig? The lovebirds met when Taylor played at Symphony Hall for the Boston Pops Show held by John Williams. They became acquainted but started dating after two years, precisely in 1995. On 18 February 2001, they wedded in Lindsey Chapel, a part of Boston's Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
7. She is a gifted musician
What does Caroline Kim Smedvig do? Although not famous as her husband, she is a musician and works as a backup vocal for her husband.
8. She was previously married
The Fire and Rain singer, James, is Caroline's second husband. She was first married to a professional orchestra trumpeter named Rolf Thorstein Smedvig. They tied the knot in December 1980 but divorced after some years. After the divorce, Caroline Smedvig's first husband, Rolf, married Kelly Holub.
Taylor is known for his busy love life because of his several marriages. His first wife was popular actress Carly Simon. They married in 1972 but divorced after 11 years in 1983. They have two children: Sally or Sarah and Ben. Sarah takes after her father in pursuing music.
His second marriage was to Kathryn Walker, and he married her in 1985, though they parted ways in 1996. Smedvig is James Taylor's third wife
9. She is a proud mother
Caroline's union with Taylor has produced a set of twins through surrogacy. The unnamed surrogate mother is said to be Taylor's close friend, and she underwent Invitro Fertilization in 2002.
The children, Henry and Rufus, were born in April 2001. Interestingly, they have followed in their father's footsteps. Sometimes, they serve as backup vocalists for their father, especially Henry.
10. She is wealthy
Caroline Smedvig's net worth is allegedly $2 million. Her successful career over the years has earned this much. Meanwhile, her husband is worth $80 million.
Caroline Smedvig is a smart woman who has been a supporting wife to her husband and his career for decades. She is sometimes seen with him on red carpets, shows, and on social media.
