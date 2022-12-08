Caroline Smedvig: Interesting facts about James Taylor's Wife

Six times Grammy Award winner James Taylor is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist and one of the best-selling music artists of all time. As a notable figure in the entertainment industry, interestingly, his wife, Caroline Smedvig, has also made a name for herself through her diverse careers as an alpha female. So, what do you need to know about her?

James Taylor and his wife Caroline walk the red carpet during the 40th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Caroline Smedvig is a writer, newspaper reporter, and musician. Additionally, she was the Director of Public Relations and Marketing for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Coupled with being a multifaceted woman, she has been severally seen on stage as a backup vocalist. Caroline, I See You and On the 4th of July are a few hit songs by Taylor showing his love for his wife.

Profile summary

Full name Caroline Elisabeth Hessberg Popular name Caroline Smedvig/Kim Taylor Gender Female Date of birth 31 May 1957 Age 66 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Albany, New York City, USA Current residence Washington, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 147 Weight in kilograms 64 Shoe size 7 US Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Elisabeth Fitzsimans Goold Father Albert Hessberg ll Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband James Vernon Taylor Children 2 School Albany Academy for Girls College Smith College Northampton Profession Writer, reporter, musician, former director Net worth $2 million

Interesting facts about Caroline Smedvig

Since she became affiliated with the legendary musician, fans can't get enough of her. So, here are some intriguing facts about the singer's wife.

1. She is the only daughter of her parents

The former reporter was born Caroline Elisabeth Hessberg or Kim to Albert Hessberg ll and Elisabeth Fitzsimmons. She is the only female in a family of three children. Her siblings are Philip Hessberg III of Atlanta and Albert Hessberg III of Albany, a former lawyer.

Caroline's father, Albert Hessberg II, graduated from Yale University. He worked as an Albany lawyer and senior partner in the Hislock and Barclay firm. Interestingly, he was also the president of the Albany County Bar Association and a known board member of the Albany Medical Center.

Unfortunately, at age 78, he died from cancer at the same hospital. The sad incident took place in January 1995. Likewise, Caroline's mother died in 1991.

L-R: Kim, Sally, and James Taylor perform at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art Mass MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. Photo: Douglas Mason

Source: Getty Images

2. Caroline Smedvig's age is 65 years as of 2023

How old is Caroline Smedvig? Caroline is 65 years old in 2023. She was born on 31 May 1957 in Albany, New York City, United States.

3. She is an alumna of Smith College

Smedvig attended Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. She later graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1975. But before then, she completed her basic education at the Albany Academy for girls in 1971.

4. She was a writer and reporter

During Kim's college days, she was a reporter at the Knickerbocker News of Albany, New York. After graduation, she also worked for several other newspaper companies, including the Springfield Daily News, an old afternoon paper.

5. She is a trustee for BSO

In 1980, the writer joined the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), where she was made the Director of Public Relations and Marketing. This was one of the most famous Orchestras in Boston. Regardless, she retired in 2004 and now operates as a trustee in the organisation.

6. Smedvig is a family woman

Caroline has been married to James Taylor for over 20 years. James Taylor is a well-known musician, organist, actor, guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He has sold over 100 million records since the inception of his career.

But then, how did James Taylor meet Caroline Smedvig? The lovebirds met when Taylor played at Symphony Hall for the Boston Pops Show held by John Williams. They became acquainted but started dating after two years, precisely in 1995. On 18 February 2001, they wedded in Lindsey Chapel, a part of Boston's Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

7. She is a gifted musician

What does Caroline Kim Smedvig do? Although not famous as her husband, she is a musician and works as a backup vocal for her husband.

8. She was previously married

The Fire and Rain singer, James, is Caroline's second husband. She was first married to a professional orchestra trumpeter named Rolf Thorstein Smedvig. They tied the knot in December 1980 but divorced after some years. After the divorce, Caroline Smedvig's first husband, Rolf, married Kelly Holub.

James Taylor and his wife, Kim, walk the red carpet at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

Source: Getty Images

Taylor is known for his busy love life because of his several marriages. His first wife was popular actress Carly Simon. They married in 1972 but divorced after 11 years in 1983. They have two children: Sally or Sarah and Ben. Sarah takes after her father in pursuing music.

His second marriage was to Kathryn Walker, and he married her in 1985, though they parted ways in 1996. Smedvig is James Taylor's third wife

9. She is a proud mother

Caroline's union with Taylor has produced a set of twins through surrogacy. The unnamed surrogate mother is said to be Taylor's close friend, and she underwent Invitro Fertilization in 2002.

The children, Henry and Rufus, were born in April 2001. Interestingly, they have followed in their father's footsteps. Sometimes, they serve as backup vocalists for their father, especially Henry.

10. She is wealthy

Caroline Smedvig's net worth is allegedly $2 million. Her successful career over the years has earned this much. Meanwhile, her husband is worth $80 million.

Caroline Smedvig is a smart woman who has been a supporting wife to her husband and his career for decades. She is sometimes seen with him on red carpets, shows, and on social media.

As published on Yen.com.gh, Corinna Kopf has made a name for the content she uploads online. The American social medial influencer and content creator works with a group of YouTubers based in the USA known as Dobrik's Vlog Squad.

Besides the lips injection the Instagram star underwent, she also has tattoos and piercings. Because she had a mental illness at a young age, she advocates mental wellness. The post contains some more interesting facts you should not miss about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh