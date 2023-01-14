Who is Nicola Elizabeth Frost? Interesting facts about Tom Holland's mother

Who is Nicola Elizabeth Frost? She is an English photographer renowned for being Dominic Holland's wife, a well-known English actor, comedian, producer, broadcaster and author. She is also widely recognised for being the mother of Tom Holland, a prominent English actor, director, and producer.

Photo: @nikkihollandphotography on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nicola Elizabeth's son, Tom, made his acting debut as an adolescent tourist confined in a tsunami in the disaster drama The Impossible (2012), for which he earned a London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year.

Nicola Elizabeth Frost's profile summary

Full name Nicola Elizabeth Frost Famous as Nikki Holland Gender Female Date of birth 3 September 1967 Age 55 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth London, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Dominic Holland Children Tom, Harry, Sam, Paddy Holland Father Robert Walter Frost Mother Christina Winifred Berry Siblings Tammy Frost, Eve Frost Education University of Leeds, England Profession Photographer Net worth $5 million

Interesting facts about Nicola Elizabeth Frost

Given Tom Holland's rise to prominence as one of Hollywood's most , it's no great shock that people close to him have also become celebrities, particularly his mother. Here are some interesting facts about Tom Holland's mom.

1. She was born in 1967

Nicola Elizabeth Frost's birthday is on 3 September 1967. She was born in London, England, to her parents, Robert Walter Frost and Christina Winifred Berry. Nicola holds a British nationality and is of white ethnicity, and she practices Christianity religion.

Nicola Elizabeth Frost's age is 55 years old as of 2023. She grew up alongside her two siblings: A brother called Tammy and a sister called Eve Frost. She attended the University of Leeds in England and graduated with a degree in design.

2. She is married

Elizabeth met with her husband, Dominic Holland, back at Leeds University and entered a mutual relationship. They married in September 1994 after a few years of dating and have been together ever since.

Her husband Dominic started his acting career in 1982 in a TV movie called P'tang, Yang, Kipperbang. He has since been featured in several other films and TV shows, such as The Young Person's Guide to Becoming a Rock Star (1998), Bob Martin (2001) and In the Middle of the Night (2016).

Dominic is also widely recognised for authoring films and TV series such as Brand Spanking New Show (2000), The Rob Brydon Show (2010), Unleaded (2014) and Dominic Holland: The Glory Year (2020).

3. She is a mother

Nicola and her husband Dominic have had four children since their marriage in 1994. Their children are Tom, Harry, Sam, and Paddy Holland.

Tom Holland is the eldest son. He was born on 1 June 1996 and is 26 years old as of January 2023. Sam is a famous actor who is widely recognised for his roles in The Impossible (2012), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and The Daily Bugle (2021).

Harry Holland is the second eldest son. He was born on 14 February 1999 and is 23 years old as of January 2023. Harry is an actor who started his acting career in the 2012 film The Impossible. He has also been featured in several other films, such as Unleaded (2014) and Cherry (2021).

Sam Holland is Harry's twin brother and the third son of Nicola. He was born on 14 February 1999. He is 23 years old as of January 2023. Like his brothers, he has also ventured into acting. He started his acting career in the 2012 film The Impossible and has been featured in other films, such as Roses for Lily (2020).

Paddy Holland is the fourth and youngest son of Nicola and Dominic, and he was born on 6 December 2004 and is 18 years old as of January 2023. Like the rest of his siblings, Paddy is also a . He started his acting career in a 2015 short film Tweet and has since been featured in several other films and TV series, such as Holmes & Watson (2018) and Invasion (2021).

4. She is a career woman

Following her university education, Elizabeth pursued and excelled in photography. She has worked in the industry for more than two decades. Nicola Elizabeth Frost's net worth is estimated at $5 million, and she earns her income as a photographer.

Her husband's net worth is estimated at $5 million. He earns his income through his acting, writing, producing and broadcasting career. Her son Tom Holland's net worth, on the other hand, is estimated at $25 million.

5. She is 165 centimetres tall

Nicola Elizabeth frost's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and she weighs about 127 pounds or 58 kilograms. In addition, she has brown hair and eyes.

Nicola Elizabeth Frost is a renowned English photographer. She is best known as the mother of Tom Holland, a well-known English actor, director, and producer. Since September 1994, she has been married to Dominic Holland, an English actor, comedian, producer, broadcaster, and author, and they have four sons, all of whom are actors.

Yen.com.gh shared an article featuring Adalynn Rose Daughtry's untold story. She is the youngest child of Christopher Adam Daughtry, an American musician, singer, and actor. Adalynn Rose became the public focus after her elder sister Hannah died in 2021.

Adalynn Rose's father, Chris Adam, gained recognition after completing fourth on the fifth season of American Idol. After the show, he became a big star, establishing a rock band and appreciating commercial accomplishments with songs like Home and It's Not Over.

Source: YEN.com.gh