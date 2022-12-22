Who is Karen Houghton, Kris Jenner's sister? All you need to know about her

Who is Karen Houghton? She is an American author and part-time nurse widely recognized for being Kris Jenner's younger sister. She published her first cookbook, Naturally Gourmet Cookbook, in 2010 and followed it up with Volume 2 in 2013.

Karen Houghton's sister, Kris Jenner, is an actress, producer, socialite, businesswoman and media personality from the United States. She rose to prominence as a cast member of the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Karen Houghton's profile summary

Full name Karen Houghton Gender Female Date of birth 24 November 1958 Age 64 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States Current residence San Marcos, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’1’’ Height in centimetres 154 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Mark Zettel Children Natalie Zettel Father Robert Houghton Mother Mary Jo Campbell Siblings Kris Jenner Education San Diego State University Profession Author, nurse Net worth $9 million

Karen Houghton's biography

The American author was born in the United States to her parents, Robert Houghton and Mary Jo Campbell. Mary, her mother, ran a children's clothing store, and Robert, her father, was an aircraft engineer. Their parents' marriage, however, did not last long.

Karen's parents divorced after a few years of marriage, and Karen's mother married an entrepreneur named Harry Shannon. The children were taken into custody by Mary Shannon. As a result, Karen and Kris remained with their stepdad, Harry Shannon.

Karen grew up alongside her elder sister, Kris Jenner. Her sister, Kris, is a widely recognized for her roles as Kris Jenner in the 2013 TV series Real Husbands of Hollywood.

She has also been featured in several other films and TV series, such as The Mindy Project (2015), Love Advent (2014-2015) and For SKIMS (2019). Kris is also a producer known for producing films and TV series such as Kourtney $ Kim Take New York (2011-2012), Rob $ Chyna (2016) and The Kardashians (2022).

Karen attended San Diego State University for her education.

Does Kris Jenner talk to Karen Houghton?

The sisters' connection hit rock bottom in November 2018 when Kris Jenner failed to recognize her younger sister on her 60th birthday. Karen's daughter, Natalie Zettel, celebrated her mother's achievement at the time by posting a photo of her mother sick in the hospital on her Instagram account.

Fans heavily chastised Kris for the cruel treatment of Karen, who had been in and out of the medical facility. She was said to have never visited her sister while in the hospital.

On the other hand, Karen blamed her sister's popular status and fascination with fortune and popularity for the breakdown of their relationship. But besides their years of squabbling, the sisters reconnected briefly in December 2019.

Natalie, Karen's daughter, posted photos from the incident to her Instagram stories. The sisters were seen smiling while posing for the photo with their 86-year-old grandmother, Campbell Natalie, and her cousin Kylie Jenner.

How old is Karen Houghton?

Karen Houghton's age is 64 years old as of 2022. She was born on 24 November 1958. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Kris Jenner's sister do?

Her sister, Karen, is an author and a part-time nurse who has spent many years in people's lives. She is also an excellent cook who has authored two books to assist others in the kitchen. She published Naturally Gourmet Cookbook Volume One in 2010 and Volume Two in 2013.

What is Karen Houghton's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $9 million. She earns her income through her book writing and nursing career.

Karen Houghton's husband and children

Karen got married to her husband, Mark Zettel, in 1996. In 1998, they welcomed their first daughter, Natalie Zettel. The marriage did not last for long, and the couple divorced in 2002 after six years of marriage.

Her ex-husband, Mark, was a drug addict who was apprehended severally for his drug use. He was mistreating Karen both mentally and physically, even as he grew into a threat to their child, Natalie. As a result, Karen was forced to seek assistance from the police to protect her child and herself from him.

Natalie Zettel, Karen Houghton's daughter, on the other hand, is supposedly pursuing a modelling profession after graduating from high school.

How tall is Karen Houghton?

Her height is 5 feet 1 inch or 154 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. In addition, she has dark brown hair and eyes.

FAQs

Karen Houghton is a well-known American author and part-time nurse, popularly known as Kris Jenner's younger sister. The 64 years old and mother of one is passionate about cooking, which motivated her to publish her book Naturally Gourmet Cookbook.

