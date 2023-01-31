Carole Ann Boone: What you did not know about Ted Bundy's wife

If you watched the popular Netflix crime movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, based on Ted Bundy's life, you should know his wife, Carole Ann Boone. She was a controversial American woman known for marrying the infamous murderer and necrophile Ted Bundy. Decades after her husband's hideous crimes, which were of national concern, she remains a topic of discussion based on the shocking roles she played in his life.

Theodore Bundy watches intently during the third day of jury selection at his trial in Orlando. Photo: Bettmann

Carole Ann Boone left many aback by her actions in the 70s. She married a serial killer who murdered more than 30 ladies in America from 1974 to 1978 through his enticing charms and artificial sociopath. The 2021 Netflix docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes also revealed all that transpired in the criminal's life. But then, her insistence on her husband's innocence before their divorce made her tale prevalent in American history.

Profile summary

Full name Carole Ann Boone Gender Female Date of birth 1947 Age 70 years (at the time of death) Date of death January 2018 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Olympia, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurement in inches 35-27-36 Shoe size 6 UK Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status (at death) Divorced Ex-husband Theodore Robert Bundy Children 2 Profession Homemaker

Background information

The criminal's wife was born in 1947 in Olympia, Washington, United States of America, but reportedly died in January 2018. However, her exact date of birth is unknown, but then, Carole Ann Boone's age was 70 years when she died.

How did Ted Bundy meet Carole?

When did Ted Bundy meet Carole Ann Boone? The monstrous serial killer met his ex-wife and lover in 1947 for the first time. He met her in Olympia, Washington, where she worked at the Department of Emergency Services. Ted was also employed there to assist the officers in finding missing and killed ladies. These were the same ladies he murdered.

The duo became acquainted as friends and grew to love each other. According to a book written by Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth titled The Only Living Witness: The True Story of Serial Sex Killer Ted Bundy, Boone met Bundy during the period of her second divorce.

Chi Omega murder suspect Theodore Bundy walks forward and waves to a TV camera. Photo: Bettmann

Carole was not cognizant of Bundy being a kidnapper and murderer and forcefully slept with young ladies. At the time, she had a teenage son named James from her previous marriage. Also, the sociopath criminal was in a drowning relationship with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

What happened to the wife of Ted Bundy?

She was a victim of Ted's charm on ladies and supported him blindly in his homicidal crimes. After their relationship deepened, Ted was arrested and imprisoned in 1978 on counts of several murders. Even at that, she spent a week visiting him.

According to reports, she smuggled money into the prison to aid his escape from Colorado prison, where he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. Her unlawful actions made him commit two bizarre crimes: he murdered Chi Omega Sorority girls Margaret Bowman and Lisa Levy, and then he also kidnapped, sensually assaulted, and murdered a 12-year-old girl named Kimberly Leach.

The notorious criminal was eventually apprehended in Florida and imprisoned in 1978 for his crimes. But then, she was still loyal and supported him, stating he was innocent of all accusations. She moved to Gainesville, Florida, 60 miles from the prison, and attended all his court trials. On several occasions, she visited him with her son. Carole reportedly smuggled substances into the prison for Ted.

In 1979, he was sentenced to death for the second time. Regardless, she stuck with him and stood as a character witness for Bundy. As a law student, he was part of his defence attorney and leveraged that to make her a witness. Interestingly, during one of his court proceedings for his crimes in February 1980, he eventually proposed to her. By law, Ted Bundy and Carole Ann Boone became husband and wife in the court.

How did Ted and Carole have a baby?

It is uncertain how it happened, but then, Carole once said it was nobody's business, and she didn't have to explain anything about anybody to anyone. Nonetheless, a DNA test confirmed Ted as the father.

According to Ann Rule's book titled The Stranger Beside Me: The Shocking Inside Story of Serial Killer Ted Bunty, prison officers as of then could have been bribed. Hence, although Ted was not granted conjugal visits, his wife had physical contact with him. This was also confirmed in the Netflix series where Carole Ann was heard saying, "After the first day, they didn't care." They walked in on us a couple of times."

Later, she gave birth to her daughter Rosa Bundy on 24 October 1982. However, she later filed for a divorce in 1986 before her husband was killed by electric shock in the Raiford Electroc*tion Chair on 24 January 1989.

Suspected murderer Theodore Bundy charged with the killings of FSU coeds Margaret Bowman and Lisa Levy who were beaten and strangled at the Chi Omega house. Photo: Bettmann

The exact reasons for her change of mind are unknown. But many believe Ted's confessions to his crimes when it was close to his death made her devasted and betrayed. Also, he rumoredly had an affair with one of his lawyers Diana Weiner, which might have triggered the divorce too.

Is Carole Ann Boone alive?

She reportedly died in January 2018 at 70. After her divorce, she was depressed and moved with her children to Washington. She didn't visit her ex-husband for three years and refused to pick up his call on the day of his execution.

Many believe she changed her identity and remarried. Her daughter, too, reportedly changed her name to Abigail Griffin and moved to Oklahoma City. But then, how did Carole Ann Boone die? She allegedly died of septic shock at a Washington Retirement Home.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Carole Ann Boone? When did Ted Bundy meet Carole Ann Boone? How did Ted Bundy meet Carole? What happened to the wife of Ted Bundy? How did Ted and Carole have a baby? Is Carole Ann Boone alive?

Carole Ann Boone is remembered for marrying a notorious serial killer named Ted Bundy. She became famous for her union but later regretted her actions carried out by lust and ignorance.

