Meet Christina Milian's son Kenna Tota: 5 interesting facts about him

Christina Milian is a renowned American singer, actress, restauranter and songwriter. She is widely recognised for her roles in Be Cool (2005), Man of the House (2005) and Pulse (2006). But did you know that she has a son called Kenna Tota? Learn more about him in this article.

Kenna Tota is with his brother and father. Photo: @mattpokora on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kenna Tota's father is Matt Pokora, a famous singer and actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in Asterix and the Vikings (2006), Robin des Bois, la véritable histoire (2015) and M. Pokora: Alexandrie, Alexandra (2017).

Kenna Tota's profile summary

Full name Kenna Tota Famous as Ashley Judd Gender Male Date of birth 23 April 2021 Age Two years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Beverly Grove, West Hollywood USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 3' Height in centimetres 91 Weight in pounds 30 Weight in kilograms 14 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Father Matt Pokora Mother Christina Milian Siblings Violet Madison Nash, Isaiah Tota

Five interesting facts about Kenna Tota

Kenna Tota is a celebrity child who has been in the spotlight since birth. He is well-known due to his parents' status as prominent individuals. Check out the following fascinating facts about him.

1. He was born in 202

The American celebrity kid was born on 23 April 2021 to his parents, Matt Pokora and Christina Milian. Kenna Tota's age is two years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

2. He is youngest of Christina Milian's children

Kenna Tota is growing up alongside his two siblings; Violet Madison Nash, his eldest half-sister, and Isaiah Tota, his older brother. Violet was born on 26 February 2010 and is 13 years old as of 2023. Isaiah was born on 20 January 2020 and is three years old as of 2023. Isaiah is the eldest son of Matt Pokora and Christina Milian's children.

3. He is a celebrity kid

Kenna was born to celebrity parents. His father, Matt Pokora, is famous French pop and R&B musician. Some of his known songs include; Mieux Que Nous (2015), Les Planets (2019), Tombé (2019), Se mélanger (2022) and Qui on est (2022). Kenna's father is also a .

He started his acting career in 2003 in the music video Linkup: Pour une seconde d'éternité. He has since been featured in several other music videos, movies and TV series, such as M. Pokora: Catch Me If You Can (2008), Nos chers Voisins (2013) and The First Forgotten (2019).

His mother, Christina Milian, is an American actress, singer, restauranter and songwriter. Some of her hit songs include; Call Me, Beep Me! (2003), EveryGirl In The World (2009), Steady Mobbin (2009) and Bedrock (2009)

She is also an actress who started acting in the 1996 TV series Sister, Sister. She has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as The Wood (1999), Eight Days a Week (2007), Baggage Claim (2013), and Eat the Book (2021).

4. His parents have been married for three years

Kenna's father, Matt Pokora, met his mom, Christina Milian, in a French restaurant in 2017. The most intriguing aspect of the two is that they have a lot in common, such as being famous musicians and sharing the same birthday. Pokora and Christina Milian began dating in August 2017 and debuted in the spotlight at the 2017 NRj Music Awards in France. The couple tied the knot in 2020.

5. His parents are wealthy

Tota is still a child who relies on his parents for survival. His father's net worth is $5 million. He earns his income through his singing and acting career. On the other hand, his mother's net worth is estimated at $6 million. She makes her income through her singing, acting, and songwriting career.

Kenna Tota is a widely recognised as Matt Pokora and Christina Milian's kid. His mother, Milian, is a renowned American singer, actress, restaurateur, and songwriter. His father, Matt, is a well-known French singer and actor.

Yen.com.gh recently published Angelica Zachary's biography. She is an American actress who lives in New York. She is also a comedian, producer, and screenwriter who rose to prominence after marrying Marlon Wayans.

Angelica Zachary was the very first woman Wayans married. She is the mom of the two actors' children. Despite her celebrity, she is a private individual. Before their wedding in 2005, very little was publicly available about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh