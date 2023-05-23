Nhut Le's biography: age, movies, martial arts, girlfriend, and latest updates
Nhut Le is an America-based Vietnamese actor, writer and producer. He started acting in 2013 and is widely recognised for his roles in Kroll Show (2013-2015), Raven's Home (2018) and Peacemaker (2022).
Nhut Le was born in Vietnam and lived there until the age of six when he moved to the United States. His major break came when he was featured as the Judomaster in the 2022 TV series Peacemaker.
Nhut Le's profile summary
|Full name
|Nhut Le
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|1997–1998
|Age
|25-26 years old (as of May 2023)
|Place of birth
|Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|Vietnamese
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'
|Height in centimetres
|152
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Siblings
|Kalena Le
|Education
|University of the Arts
|Profession
|Actor, writer, producer
|Net worth
|$1 million–$5 million
|@itsnhutle
Nhut Le's biography
Nhut was born in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam but moved to the United States at six. He holds Vietnamese nationality and is of Asian ethnicity. He grew up alongside his sister Kalena Le. The renowned actor attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia for his education. He also went to the Groundlings and the Upright Citizens Brigade to study improv.
How old is Nhut Le?
Nhut Le's age is between 25 and 26 years old as of May 2023. The famous actor has not provided his exact birth details. He was reportedly born between 1997 and 1998.
Career
Nhut Le is an America-based Vietnamese actor, actor, writer and producer. He started acting in 2013 in the film Martial Science as Various. He has since been featured in several other movies and TV series such as Comfort (2017) and Raven's Home (2018).
Nhut Le's movies and TV shows
According to his IMDb profile, the Vietnamese actor has 14 acting credits. They include;
|Year
|Movie and TV series
|Role
|2022
|Peacemaker
|Judomaster
|2018
|Raven's Home
|Nerdidorken
|2018
|Gey Gardens
|Little Eddie
|2017
|Score
|2017
|Comfort
|Tao
|2017
|Jenny Trump
|Eddie
|2016
|The Cost
|The Monster
|2015
|B!tch Please
|Goblin
|2015
|Stardumb
|Chelsea Adams
|2013–2015
|Kroll Show
|Inuit Andy. Blisteritos Kid
|2014
|Library Ghosts
|Creepy Librarian
|2014
|Los Feliz, 90027
|Gay 2
|2014
|Jinxed
|Kenny
|2013
|Martial Science
|Various
Nhut Le is also a talented martial artist who has played warrior and martial artist roles in several films and television shows. Nhut Le's martial arts skills were exhibited in 2019 in Wushu, a contemporary Chinese martial art that blends entertainment and military application elements.
What is Nhut Le's net worth?
The Vietnamese actor's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million to $5 million. He earns his income through his acting, writing and producing career.
How tall is Nhut Le?
Nhut Le's height is 5 feet or 152 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.
FAQs
- Who is Nhut Le? He is an America-based Vietnamese actor, writer and producer widely recognised for his roles in various films and TV shows such as Kroll Show.
- How old is Nhut Le? He is between 25 and 26 years old as of May 2023. He was born between 1997 and 1998.
- What is Nhut Le's ethnicity? He is of Asian ethnicity and holds Vietnamese nationality.
- Where is Judomaster from Peacemaker from? He hails from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.
- Where does Nhut Le live? He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.
- When did Nhut Le start acting? He made his acting debut in 2013 in the film Martial Science as Various.
- How tall is Nhut Le? He is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall.
