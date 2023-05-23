Nhut Le's biography: age, movies, martial arts, girlfriend, and latest updates

Nhut Le is an America-based Vietnamese actor, writer and producer. He started acting in 2013 and is widely recognised for his roles in Kroll Show (2013-2015), Raven's Home (2018) and Peacemaker (2022).

Actor Nhut Le arrives at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, USA, for a film premiere. Photo: Robyn Beck

Nhut Le was born in Vietnam and lived there until the age of six when he moved to the United States. His major break came when he was featured as the Judomaster in the 2022 TV series Peacemaker.

Nhut Le's profile summary

Full name Nhut Le Gender Male Date of birth 1997–1998 Age 25-26 years old (as of May 2023) Place of birth Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Vietnamese Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Siblings Kalena Le Education University of the Arts Profession Actor, writer, producer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @itsnhutle

Nhut Le's biography

Nhut was born in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam but moved to the United States at six. He holds Vietnamese nationality and is of Asian ethnicity. He grew up alongside his sister Kalena Le. The renowned actor attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia for his education. He also went to the Groundlings and the Upright Citizens Brigade to study improv.

How old is Nhut Le?

Nhut Le's age is between 25 and 26 years old as of May 2023. The famous actor has not provided his exact birth details. He was reportedly born between 1997 and 1998.

Career

Nhut Le is an America-based Vietnamese actor, actor, writer and producer. He started acting in 2013 in the film Martial Science as Various. He has since been featured in several other movies and TV series such as Comfort (2017) and Raven's Home (2018).

Nhut Le's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the Vietnamese actor has 14 acting credits. They include;

Year Movie and TV series Role 2022 Peacemaker Judomaster 2018 Raven's Home Nerdidorken 2018 Gey Gardens Little Eddie 2017 Score 2017 Comfort Tao 2017 Jenny Trump Eddie 2016 The Cost The Monster 2015 B!tch Please Goblin 2015 Stardumb Chelsea Adams 2013–2015 Kroll Show Inuit Andy. Blisteritos Kid 2014 Library Ghosts Creepy Librarian 2014 Los Feliz, 90027 Gay 2 2014 Jinxed Kenny 2013 Martial Science Various

Nhut Le is also a talented martial artist who has played warrior and martial artist roles in several films and television shows. Nhut Le's martial arts skills were exhibited in 2019 in Wushu, a contemporary Chinese martial art that blends entertainment and military application elements.

What is Nhut Le's net worth?

The Vietnamese actor's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million to $5 million. He earns his income through his acting, writing and producing career.

How tall is Nhut Le?

Nhut Le's height is 5 feet or 152 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Nhut Le? He is an America-based Vietnamese actor, writer and producer widely recognised for his roles in various films and TV shows such as Kroll Show. How old is Nhut Le? He is between 25 and 26 years old as of May 2023. He was born between 1997 and 1998. What is Nhut Le's ethnicity? He is of Asian ethnicity and holds Vietnamese nationality. Where is Judomaster from Peacemaker from? He hails from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. Where does Nhut Le live? He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. When did Nhut Le start acting? He made his acting debut in 2013 in the film Martial Science as Various. How tall is Nhut Le? He is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall.

Nhut Le is an America-based Vietnamese actor, writer and producer. He started acting in 2013 in the film Martial Science as Various. He is also a martial artist who has portrayed warrior and martial artist roles in several movies and television shows.

