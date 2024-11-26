Who is Elizabeth Susan? Everything about Mark Laita's ex-wife

Elizabeth Laita is best known as the ex-wife of renowned American photographer and YouTuber Mark Laita. The former couple was married for 25 years and divorced in 2014. Their separation generated interest in Susan's life, who prefers to live a private life. But apart from her high-profile marriage and divorce, what else do you know about Mark Laita's ex-wife?

Elizabeth Susan became famous for her marriage to Mark Laita. Their marriage, which lasted over 25 years, garnered public attention due to Mark's notable work in photography and his popular YouTube channel, Soft White Underbelly. However, Ellie went quiet after her divorce, and fans are eager to learn more about her.

Elizabeth Susan's profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Susan Laita Nickname Ellie Laita Gender Female Born September 1963 Age 61 years old (as of 2024) Current residence Beaufort, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Mark Laita Children Two University Loyola University Chicago Profession Actor, singer, motivational speaker, teacher

Elizabeth Susan Laita's biography

Ellie was born in September 1963 in The United States. What is Elizabeth Susan Laita's age? She is 61 in 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Elizabeth attended the Loyola University Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Career

Elizabeth's LinkedIn profile lists her profession as an actor, singer, motivational speaker, and teacher. It also states that she began her singing and acting career in 1998. Her profile on Backstage reveals that she has three theatre credits, two television appearances, and one commercial appearance.

Why did Mark Laita and Elizabeth Susan divorce?

Ellie had been married to Mark Laita for over 25 years. According to UniCourt, Elizabeth filed for divorce against her ex-husband on 31 July 2014 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Though the status of the case remains private, Ellie has on her Facebook profile.

Elizabeth Susan's ex-husband is a renowned photographer and YouTuber. He is best known for his work as a commercial photographer, capturing striking images for brands like IBM, Apple, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Coca-Cola, and Adidas.

Mark also created the YouTube channel Soft White Underbelly, where he interviews marginalised people, such as call girls, gang members, and the Whittaker family, sharing their stories and portraits.

Elizabeth Laita's children

Elizabeth and Mark have two daughters, Alexandra and Olivia. Alexandra, born on 19 December 2000, is a professional volleyball player. Mark Laita's daughter played for Sunshine 17 Westside and attended Palisades Charter High School and the University of Oregon, where she played for their volleyball team.

Olivia is a model who has worked with several agencies, including Margaux the Agency, Hanmaroo Management, and One Management. Like her sister, Olivia attended Palisades Charter High School and lives in Los Angeles, California, USA.

FAQs

Who is Elizabeth Susan Laita? Elizabeth Susan is an American singer and actor best known as the ex-wife of renowned photographer Mark Laita. When was Elizabeth Susan Laita born? Ellie was born in September 1963. How long were Elizabeth Susan Laita and Mark Laita married? Elizabeth and Mark were married for over 25 years before divorcing on 31 July 2014. How many children do Elizabeth Susan Laita and Mark Laita have? They have two daughters together, Alexandra and Olivia. What is Elizabeth Susan Laita's profession? According to her LinkedIn, she is an actor, singer, motivational speaker, and teacher. What is Elizabeth Susan Laita's net worth? Her net worth is unknown. However, her ex-husband, Mark, has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $2 million. Where does Elizabeth Susan Laita currently reside? Elizabeth reportedly resides in Beaufort, South Carolina, USA. What happened after Elizabeth Susan Laita and Mark Laita divorced? Ellie reportedly moved to Beaufort, South Carolina, USA. Mark resides in Los Angeles, California, and continues his career as a photographer and YouTuber. Who is Elizabeth Susan Laita's partner now? It is unknown if she remarried after divorcing Mark. Therefore, she is presumably divorced now.

Elizabeth Susan is best known as the ex-wife of American photographer and YouTuber Mark Laita. She is a singer, actor, motivational speaker, and teacher. Despite the public interest in her personal life, Elizabeth has managed to maintain a low profile.

