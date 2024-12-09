Global site navigation

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards: All about the RHOBH star & country singer relationship explained
by  Tatiana Thiga 5 min read

The realm of celebrity friendships frequently impresses the public. One intriguing duo is Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards. Their growing relationship, which includes public appearances, social media presence, and music video partnering, has captured viewers' interest and indicates the need for genuine friendship. Discover why Morgan and Kyle's relationship is a special one.

Morgan Wade (L) and Kyle Richards (R)
Morgan Wade (L) poses backstage at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Kyle Richards (R) is at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Photo: Keith Griner, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards' relationship has always piqued the interest of fans and journalists alike. Their tight friendship, as seen by public appearances and meaningful collaborations, has attracted the public's interest and speculations. While the specifics of their relationship remain unknown, one thing is sure—their bond is apparent.

Profile summary

Full nameMorgan Dealie WadeKyle Egan Richards Umansky
GenderFemaleFemale
Date of birth10 December 199411 January 1969
Age29 years old (as of November 2024)55 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signSagittariusCapricorn
Place of birthFloyd, Virginia, United StatesHollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States
Current residenceNashville, Tennessee, United StatesEncino, California, United States
NationalityAmericanAmerican
EthnicityMixedWhite
ReligionChristianityJudaism
SexualityStraightStraight
Height in feet5' 6"5' 2"
Height in centimetres167157
Weight in pounds115117
Weight in kilograms5253
Hair colourBlondeDark brown
Eye colourHazelGrey
Marital statusN/ASeparated
HusbandN/AMauricio Umansky
Children N/AFarrah Aldjufrie, Portia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky
Father N/AKenneth Edwin Richards
MotherRobin FonvilleKathleen Mary Richards
SiblingsN/AKim Richards, Kathy Hilton
EducationJefferson College of Health SciencesCentral Union High School
ProfessionSinger, songwriterActress, socialite, television personality
Years active2018–present1974–present
Net worth$7 million$100 million
Instagram@morganwademusic@kylerichards18
Facebook@morganwademusic@KyleRichardsOfficial

Who are Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards?

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards are both American celebrities. Morgan Wade is a vocalist who performs country music, while Kyle Richards is an American television personality, socialite, and actress. Here is more about them.

Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas
Morgan Wade attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on 2 April 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jason Kempin
Source: Getty Images

Morgan was born on 10 December 1994 in Floyd, Virginia, United States, to Robin Fonville. She is 29 years old as of November 2024. Morgan started composing songs as a college student.

In 2018, she used Craigslist to find musicians to record her debut album, Puppets with My Heart, attributed to the Stepbrothers.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards at US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event in Los Angeles
Kyle Richards is at the US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event at The Highlight Room on 10 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images

Kyle was born on 11 January 1969 in Los Angeles' Hollywood neighbourhood. She is the daughter of Kenneth Edwin Richards and Kathleen Mary Richards. As of 2024, Kyle is 55 years old, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

She started acting in 1974, playing Julia in the TV series Police Woman. Kyle then played Alicia Sanderson Edwards in 18 episodes of Little House on the Prairie, an NBC Western historical drama series.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards' relationship

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade first met over social networking. Kyle was intrigued with Morgan's music and decided to follow her on Instagram. Morgan recognised Kyle's curiosity and contacted her via direct messaging, and their friendship grew from there.

In an Instagram video, Richards recounted their connection while seated beside Morgan. She also addressed rumours regarding a romantic relationship with Wade.

I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard Wilder Days, Kyle said, referring to Wade’s 2021 single. And then I went to all the others, and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is amazing me with her voice and the lyrics.

She recalls looking through Wade's social media sites and following her. The American socialite expressed amazement at the country music singer's edgier appearance.

And then I kept listening to her music on repeat. And then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her.

Morgan then replied:

I just didn’t expect someone from Beverly Hills (to follow me).

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's dating rumours

Morgan Wade (L) and Kyle Richards (R) at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas
Morgan Wade (L) and Kyle Richards (R) arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on 24 September 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker
Source: Getty Images

Kyle Richards' bond with Morgan Wade has sparked significant speculation. Many fans and media outlets suggest a romantic connection, citing Richards' separation from Mauricio Umansky, her frequent appearances with Wade, and their warm exchanges on social media.

However, both Kyle and Morgan have consistently denied any romantic involvement, attributing the rumours to their close friendship and public visibility.

FAQs

  1. Who are Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards? Morgan is a country music vocalist and songwriter, while Kyle Richards is an American television personality, socialite, and actress.
  2. Who was Kyle Richards's first fiance? Guraish Aldjufrie.
  3. How many babies does Kyle have? The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star has four daughters: Farrah Aldjufrie, Portia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, and Sophia Umansky.
  4. How old was Kyle Richards when she had her first child? Kyle Richards gave birth to her first child, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, on 31 October 1988, at the age of 19.
  5. How did Kyle Richards meet Morgan Wade? Richards found Wade on social media and began following her.
  6. When did Morgan Wade come out? The American singer is straight. Her sexuality was questioned due to her close relationship with Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
  7. Are Kyle and Morgan Wade still friends? They are still good friends.
  8. What is the age difference between Kyle and Morgan? They are 26 years apart. Morgan was born on 10 December 1994 and is 29, while Kyle was born on 11 January 1969 and is 55.
  9. How much money does Kyle have? She has an alleged net worth of $100 million.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards became attached after becoming acquaintances in February 2022. Since then, the duo has spent considerable time together, posting photographs of joint activities and even holidays on their social media pages.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's relationship. Lisa Bonet is an American actress best known for her role as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show. In contrast, Lenny Kravitz is a well-known American singer, actor, instrumentalist, and songwriter.

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz met for the first time in 1985 during a New Edition concert. The two started a friendship, which blossomed into a romantic connection two years later. They married in Las Vegas on November 16, 1987. Read the article to discover more about them.

