The realm of celebrity friendships frequently impresses the public. One intriguing duo is Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards. Their growing relationship, which includes public appearances, social media presence, and music video partnering, has captured viewers' interest and indicates the need for genuine friendship. Discover why Morgan and Kyle's relationship is a special one.

Morgan Wade (L) poses backstage at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Kyle Richards (R) is at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Photo: Keith Griner, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards' relationship has always piqued the interest of fans and journalists alike. Their tight friendship, as seen by public appearances and meaningful collaborations, has attracted the public's interest and speculations. While the specifics of their relationship remain unknown, one thing is sure—their bond is apparent.

Profile summary

Full name Morgan Dealie Wade Kyle Egan Richards Umansky Gender Female Female Date of birth 10 December 1994 11 January 1969 Age 29 years old (as of November 2024) 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Capricorn Place of birth Floyd, Virginia, United States Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Encino, California, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed White Religion Christianity Judaism Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5' 6" 5' 2" Height in centimetres 167 157 Weight in pounds 115 117 Weight in kilograms 52 53 Hair colour Blonde Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Grey Marital status N/A Separated Husband N/A Mauricio Umansky Children N/A Farrah Aldjufrie, Portia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky Father N/A Kenneth Edwin Richards Mother Robin Fonville Kathleen Mary Richards Siblings N/A Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton Education Jefferson College of Health Sciences Central Union High School Profession Singer, songwriter Actress, socialite, television personality Years active 2018–present 1974–present Net worth $7 million $100 million Instagram @morganwademusic @kylerichards18 Facebook @morganwademusic @KyleRichardsOfficial

Who are Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards?

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards are both American celebrities. Morgan Wade is a vocalist who performs country music, while Kyle Richards is an American television personality, socialite, and actress. Here is more about them.

Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on 2 April 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Morgan was born on 10 December 1994 in Floyd, Virginia, United States, to Robin Fonville. She is 29 years old as of November 2024. Morgan started composing songs as a college student.

In 2018, she used Craigslist to find musicians to record her debut album, Puppets with My Heart, attributed to the Stepbrothers .

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is at the US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event at The Highlight Room on 10 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Kyle was born on 11 January 1969 in Los Angeles' Hollywood neighbourhood. She is the daughter of Kenneth Edwin Richards and Kathleen Mary Richards. As of 2024, Kyle is 55 years old, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

She started acting in 1974, playing Julia in the TV series Police Woman. Kyle then played Alicia Sanderson Edwards in 18 episodes of Little House on the Prairie, an NBC Western historical drama series.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards' relationship

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade first met over social networking. Kyle was intrigued with Morgan's music and decided to follow her on Instagram. Morgan recognised Kyle's curiosity and contacted her via direct messaging, and their friendship grew from there.

In an Instagram video, Richards recounted their connection while seated beside Morgan. She also addressed rumours regarding a romantic relationship with Wade.

I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard Wilder Days, Kyle said, referring to Wade’s 2021 single. And then I went to all the others, and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is amazing me with her voice and the lyrics.

She recalls looking through Wade's social media sites and following her. The American socialite expressed amazement at the country music singer's edgier appearance.

And then I kept listening to her music on repeat. And then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her.

Morgan then replied:

I just didn’t expect someone from Beverly Hills (to follow me).

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's dating rumours

Morgan Wade (L) and Kyle Richards (R) arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on 24 September 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Kyle Richards' bond with Morgan Wade has sparked significant speculation. Many fans and media outlets suggest a romantic connection, citing Richards' separation from Mauricio Umansky, her frequent appearances with Wade, and their warm exchanges on social media.

However, both Kyle and Morgan have consistently denied any romantic involvement, attributing the rumours to their close friendship and public visibility.

FAQs

Who are Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards? Morgan is a country music vocalist and songwriter, while Kyle Richards is an American television personality, socialite, and actress. Who was Kyle Richards's first fiance? Guraish Aldjufrie. How many babies does Kyle have? The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star has four daughters: Farrah Aldjufrie, Portia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, and Sophia Umansky. How old was Kyle Richards when she had her first child? Kyle Richards gave birth to her first child, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, on 31 October 1988, at the age of 19. How did Kyle Richards meet Morgan Wade? Richards found Wade on social media and began following her. When did Morgan Wade come out? The American singer is straight. Her sexuality was questioned due to her close relationship with Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Are Kyle and Morgan Wade still friends? They are still good friends. What is the age difference between Kyle and Morgan? They are 26 years apart. Morgan was born on 10 December 1994 and is 29, while Kyle was born on 11 January 1969 and is 55. How much money does Kyle have? She has an alleged net worth of $100 million.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards became attached after becoming acquaintances in February 2022. Since then, the duo has spent considerable time together, posting photographs of joint activities and even holidays on their social media pages.

