What is Hailey Welch's net worth? Inside her career and earnings

Hailey Welch is one of the internet's most prominent overnight sensations. She has capitalised on her overnight fame by launching a line of branded merchandise and starting her own podcast. Her stardom has generated interest from the public, who want to know more about her earnings. How much has she made? Uncover Hailey Welch's net worth and how she has amassed it in this article.

Haliey Welch appears at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hailey Welch's net worth has improved due to her newfound fame. The American internet personality gained fame in June 2024 for her "hawk tuah" catchphrase during an NSFW impromptu street interview in Nashville, Tennessee. Her hilarious and naughty response went viral and quickly became a meme.

Hailey Welch's profile summary

Full name Haliey Aliene Welch Nickname Hawk Tuah Girl, Hailey Gender Female Date of birth 12 July 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Belfast, Tennessee, USA Current residence Belfast, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue University University of North Alabama Profession Social media influencer, philanthropist Net worth $200,000–$500,000 Instagram @hay_welch X (Twitter) @HalieyWelchX

What is Hailey Welch's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Irish Star, Hailey Welch's net worth in 2024 is alleged to be between $200,000 and $500,000. However, some social media posts allege her earnings have reached $1 million but lack credible sources to back the claim.

Hailey Welch's salary breakdown

Top-5 facts about Hailey Welch. Photo: @hay_welch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hailey has made money from merchandise sales, endorsement deals, and affiliate marketing. Her overnight fame has helped her increase her social media presence and net worth. Here are Hailey Welch's income sources.

Merchandise sales

Hailey launched her merchandise line, including clothing, accessories, hats, and other branded items. According to The New York Post, Welch sold over $65,000 of merchandise in her first month of fame through the Tennessee-based apparel company Fathead Threads.

As of late 2024, Hailey sells her merchandise on her website, 16 minutesLife. T-shirts and hats retail for $30, while crewnecks and hoodies cost $50 and $55, respectively.

Public appearances

Hailey earns a substantial amount from public appearances. In July 2024, she was paid $30,000 for her first professional gig at the Daer Dayclub in Hollywood, Florida. The same month, she earned over $30,000 during a meet-and-greet session in New York. Tickets for her event went from $45 to $55 per person.

Social media earnings

Hailey has a vast social media following on Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter). Her following enables her to earn through sponsored posts, brand partnerships and ad revenue. Among Hailey Welch's endorsements is her deal with the snack kit brand Lunchly.

Podcast and media deals

Hailey Welch signed a podcast deal with Jake Paul's media company, Betr. The podcast Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch debuted in September 2024. The show features Welch interviewing celebrities from various fields.

In July 2024, the star signed a representation deal with The Penthouse, a management firm, to help guide her career and expand her opportunities. The Penthouse founder, Jonnie Forster, made a statement about the deal.

The world's gone crazy for Haliey! I'm glad our team can help guide this rocketship. All the podcasters are right; spend five minutes with her, and you'll see why she is America's sweetheart.

Hailey Welch's career

Hailey is an internet personality, social media influencer, and podcast host. Before fame, she worked at a spring plant in her hometown of Tennessee for ten months. Hailey revealed her past career during an Instagram Q&A, where she addressed and debunked several widespread rumours about her.

Hailey Welch's lifestyle and spending

Hailey uses her money and fame for good causes. For example, in July 2024, she posted a video on Instagram showing her shopping at PetSmart and donating her purchases to a nearby animal shelter. She captioned the video:

If I only have 15 minutes of fame, then I'm going to spend every last minute doing the right thing. Let's try and find a home for these sweet lil cats & dogs. Please head over to @mjasvolunteerorganization to get started!

In August 2024, Hailey attended a Mets game to raise awareness for America's VetDogs, a charity that pairs service dogs with veterans. The same month, she launched her foundation, Paws Across America, which aims to bring awareness, advocacy, and financial assistance to animal charities within the United States.

FAQs

What was Hailey Welch's net worth before and after fame? Her net worth before going viral is unknown. However, her net worth since fame is allegedly between $200,000 and $500,000 in 2024. How did Hailey Welch get famous? She became famous in June 2024 after a spontaneous interview during the CMA Fest in Nashville went viral on social media. What does Hailey Welch do for a living? She is an internet personality, podcaster, and social media influencer. What are Hailey Welch's total assets? Her total assets are unknown (as of this writing). What are Hailey Welch's Instagram earnings? The star's Instagram earnings are private. However, The Leap estimates that an account with Hailey's follower count can earn between $5,000 and $8,000 per sponsored video. How much money did the Hawk Tuah Girl make? AS USA reported that Welch made nearly $300,000 in the first month on merchandising. What charities is Hailey Welch in? She supports the charities Paws Across America and America's VetDogs.

Welch is a rising American internet personality. She earns her income through merch sales, endorsements, micro-influencing, and paid gigs. Hailey Welch's net worth has grown tremendously since she went viral during a June 2024 YouTube street interview.

