Meet Hirving Lozano: All about the Mexican football player El Chucky Lozano

Hirving Lozano, also known as Chucky, is a Mexican professional footballer. His technical prowess, electric pace, and knack for scoring vital goals have made him a global household name among football enthusiasts. Explore the life and career of this exceptional winger.

Hirving Lozano after rejoining PSV (L) and when he won the Seria A title with Napoli. Photo: @hirvinglozano on Instagram (modified by author)

What team does Chucky Lozano play for in 2024? Chucky is a winger for the Mexico national team and Eredivisie club PSV. The skilled footballer will subsequently join Major League Soccer (MLS) club San Diego FC ahead of their debut season in January 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Hirving Rodrigo Lozano Bahena Popular as Chucky Lozano Gender Male Date of birth 30 July 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Father Jesus Lozano Mother Ana Maria Bahena Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Ana Obregon Children 2 Profession Football player Net worth $10 million–$20 million Instagram @hirvinglozano

Hirving Lozano's biography

Hirving Rodrigo Lozano Bahena, famously known as Chucky, was born and raised in a Mexican family with Spanish heritage.

Why do they call him Chucky Lozano? Hirving was nicknamed Chucky, a doll character from the Child's Play horror film series. He reportedly got the moniker during his youth career because he used to hide under his teammates' beds and scare them.

Hirving's parents are Jesus Lozano and Ana Maria Bahena. He has a younger brother named Bryan Mauricio Bahena, who also plays football. Their father introduced them to football at a young age.

What is Hirving Lozano's age?

The talented footballer was born on 30 July 1995 in Mexico City, Mexico. He is 29 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Hirving Lozano's career

Top-5 facts about Hirving Lozano. Photo: @hirvinglozano on Instagram (modified by author)

From an early age, Hirving displayed a natural affinity for football, honing his skills in his neighbourhood's streets and local pitches. His talent was recognised, and at 14, he joined Pachuca's youth academy, one of Mexico's most prestigious football clubs. He spent five seasons with the youth team before making it to the senior squad.

Lozano made his professional debut with Pachuca at 18 in 2014. He rapidly established himself as one of Mexican football's most promising young players.

Chucky helped Pachuca win the Liga MX Clausura championship in 2016 and was included in the Best XI for his outstanding performances. Hirving Lozano played 149 games for Pachuca's senior team, scoring 43 goals. He has played for the following clubs since he debuted his career.

PSV Eindhoven

In June 2017, following a lengthy transfer speculation in which the footballer was connected to several European clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Ajax, and Benfica, it was announced that Dutch club PSV Eindhoven had secured his signing for a reported fee of €8 million and a six-year contract.

The switch to European football presented a new challenge, but Lozano adapted quickly and had an immediate impact. In his first season with PSV, he scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in the Eredivisie, becoming the league's top scorer and establishing himself as a critical player in the team.

Unfortunately, in April 2019, Chucky suffered an injury. The was stretchered off the pitch during a match against Willem II.

It was first believed that the player had sustained cruciate ligament damage and would be sidelined for an extended period, but this was eventually ruled out. The club later said that Hirving Lozano's injury would see him miss the rest of the season.

Napoli

In August 2019, Lozano officially joined Napoli, signing a five-year contract valued at €42 million. At that time, he became Napoli's most expensive acquisition, the highest transfer fee for a Mexican player, and the largest sum PSV had received for a player.

During the 2022/2023 season, his final season with the club, Lozano helped Napoli win the Serie A title, becoming the first Mexican player to achieve this. He also played a crucial role in the team reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

In September 2023, PSV announced they had secured Lozano's return from Napoli with a new five-year contract, assigning him the shirt number 27.

San Diego FC

In June 2024, San Diego FC announced that Chucky would join the team ahead of their 2025 inaugural season. The football star signed a four-year contract through 2028 that would take effect on 1 January 2025. As a result, the football star became the club's first Designated Player in history.

International career

Hirving Lozano made his Under-20 and Under-22 debuts in 2015. He won personal distinctions, such as the Golden Boot at the 2015 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship. The same year, he won the CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship Golden Ball and was named to the best eleven team.

The winger then represented his country at the 2016 Olympics. At the competition, he played three games and scored three goals.

Chucky got called up to the national squad in 2016. Since then, he has represented Mexico in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, the Copa América Centenario, the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League, the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

Why isn't Hirving Lozano playing for Mexico? Chucky did not participate in the Copa América 2024 since the coach preferred to call more young players while considering future replacements.

What is Chucky Lozano's net worth?

According to Surprise Sports and Richest Football Player, Hirving Lozano's estimated net worth is between $10 million and $20 million. The Mexican footballer has accumulated wealth through various sources, including football contracts, salary, and endorsement bonuses.

Who is Chucky Lozano's wife?

Hirving married his high school girlfriend, Ana Obregon, in 2014. The couple met in Pachuca and married just before Chucky made his professional debut in 2014 when he was 18. The pair has two children—a daughter born in 2014 and a son born in 2017.

FAQs

Who is Hirving Lozano? He is a Mexican professional football player. How old is Chucky? He is 29 years old as of 2024. Hirving was born on July 30, 1995, in Mexico City, Mexico. Which club is Chucky playing for currently? He plays as a winger at PSV Eindhoven. When is Lozano joining San Diego FC? The footballer will join the MLS club on 1 January 2025, before their inaugural season. How many World Cups has Hirving Lozano been in? The player has represented Mexico in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. How tall is Chucky? The Mexican player is 5 feet and 9 inches (175 cm) tall.

Hirving Lozano is a professional football player from Mexico. He has played as a winger for the Mexican national team since 2016. He currently plays for PSV and is awaiting his debut at San Diego FC in January 2025.

