Ángela Aguilar's net worth: How much the young Mexican singer is worth

Ángela Aguilar's name is never far off when mentioning top Latina musicians. The Mexican-American singer has made a name for herself as a successful singer in a career she began when she was nine. Her fame has generated much interest from the public, who want to know more about her earnings. How rich is the young Mexican singer? What is Ángela Aguilar net worth?

Ángela Aguilar's net worth reflects her long and successful music career that began in 2012. She comes from a musical family known as "La Dinastía Aguilar" (The Aguilar Dynasty) and frequently accompanied her father on tours.

Ángela Aguilar's profile summary

Full name Ángela Aguilar Álvarez Alcalá Gender Female Date of birth 8 October 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá Father Pepe Aguilar Siblings Three Marital status Married Husband Christian Nodal School Huntington Park High School Profession Singer Net worth $3 million–$5 million Instagram @angela_aguilar_

What is Ángela Aguilar’s net worth?

According to Cine Net Worth and Celebrity Net Worth, Ángela Aguilar has an alleged net worth of between $3 million and $5 million in 2024. She has made money through various income streams, including album sales, concert tours, and brand endorsements.

Ángela's career history

Aguilar has made money through various income streams, including album sales, concert tours, and brand endorsements. Here is a detailed breakdown of Ángela Aguilar's sources of income:

Music career

What is Ángela's career history? The Mexican singer began her career at a very young age. In 2012, at nine, Ángela released her debut album, Nueva Tradición, alongside her brother, Leonardo. In 2016, at 13, she became the youngest performer at the BBC 100 Woman festival in Mexico City, Mexico.

Her first solo album, Primero Soy Mexicana (2018), was critically acclaimed and earned her a Grammy and two Latin Grammy nominations. She continued to build her career by releasing Mexicana Enamorada (2021) and Bolero (2024).

Ángela Aguilar's music career has enabled her to earn significantly through record deals, album sales, and concert performances. Here is a breakdown:

Album sales

Ángela Aguilar has released four albums (three solo and one collaborative studio album) and two EPs. Her album sales contribute significantly to her income. They include:

Category Title Solo studio albums Primero Soy Mexicana (2018) Mexicana Enamorada (2021) Bolero (2024) EPs Baila Esta Cumbia (2020) Que no se apague la música (2020) Collaborative albums Nueva Tradición (2012) Nueva tradición (Family Disc) (2012) MTV Unplugged (Pepe Aguilar) (2014)

Concert tours

According to Ticket Master, Ángela Aguilar has been touring with her family, especially with her father, Pepe Aguilar. One of their notable tours is the Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour, which has seen them perform in various cities across the United States.

How much does it cost to book Ángela Aguilar? Per Celebrity Talent International, the singer has a starting booking range of between $40,000 and $74,999.

Streaming and digital sales

Ángela's streaming and digital sales have significantly contributed to her net worth. Her music is available on major platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where it has garnered millions of streams. For instance, her hit song Qué Agonía has accumulated over 344 million streams on Spotify alone.

Management deal

In June 2022, Ángela signed a worldwide deal with SESAC Latina, a performance-rights organisation. This deal allows SESAC Latina to represent her music and ensure she receives proper royalties and licensing fees for her work.

Merchandise sales

Ángela Aguilar's official store offers a variety of products, including CDs, DVDs, USB cassettes, perfumes, clothing, and accessories. Items like her Bolero CD + DVD, priced at $15.00, and her Mexicana Enamorada perfume, priced at $47.00, are popular among her fans.

Social media influencing

Ángela earns from social media, including Instagram and YouTube. Her YouTube channel, Angela Aguilar Oficial, has accumulated over one billion views and earns her between $8,000 and $128,100 monthly, with yearly earnings between $96,100 and $1.5 million.

Her active presence on Instagram also contributes to her income through sponsored posts and brand partnerships.

FAQs

What does Ángela Aguilar do for a living? She is a musician. How many citizenships does Ángela Aguilar have? The singer has dual citizenship with Mexico and the United States. When did Ángela Aguilar Oficial start her singing career? The star started her singing career in 2012 when she released her debut album, Nueva Tradición. What is Ángela Aguilar Oficial's most popular song? According to Genius, La Llorona is the singer's most famous song. How rich was Antonio Aguilar? At his death in 2007, Antonio Aguilar, known as "El Charro de México," had an estimated net worth of $20 million. What are Ángela Aguilar's awards and nominations? The singer has won the Premios Juventud and Lo Nuestro Awards. Ángela has also received a Grammy and three Latin Grammy Awards nominations. Who is Ángela Aguilar's husband? She is married to Christian Nodal, an award-winning Mexican singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.

The topic of Ángela Aguilar's net worth has sparked curiosity among her fans, eager to learn how much the talented singer is worth. Her wealth has steadily increased due to her dedication and hard work. Most of her income comes from her flourishing music career.

