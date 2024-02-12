A list of all Angelina Jolie's tattoos and their meanings (with photo)

Angelina Jolie, a famous actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, is known for her talent, philanthropy, and extensive tattoo collection. Each tattoo on her body conveys a story about her unique experiences, personal beliefs, and cultural heritage. Explore Angelina Jolie's tattoos, including their meanings and where they are placed.

Angelina Jolie's back and arm tattoos on display. Photo: James Devaney, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Angelina Jolie has always been in the headlines for different reasons. But did you know that this Hollywood superstar is a tattoo enthusiast? She expresses herself through a range of beautiful tattoos. Although most of Angelina Jolie's tattoos have been covered up or removed over the years, many were done during her happier moments and serve as her life's diary.

Full name Angelina Jolie Voight Gender Female Date of birth 4 June 1975 Age 48 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Feliz, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Beverly Hills High School Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Father Jon Voight Mother Marcheline Bertrand Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Johnny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton, Brad Pitt Children 6 Occupation Actress, filmmaker, humanitarian, model, author Net worth $120 million Instagram @angelinajolie

Angelina Jolie's tattoos

How many tattoos does Angelina Jolie have? Currently, she has 14 visible tattoos. Many have special significance for her, while others are her way of expressing herself. Here is a list of all Angelina Jolie's tattoos and their meanings.

1. Geographical coordinates tattoo

Actress Angelina Jolie attends "The Normal Heart" New York Screening at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Photo: Bobby Bank

Angelina Jolie's tattoo on her left arm may have the most significant meaning. The body art depicts the coordinates of her six children's birthplaces. Her children's coordinates are displayed alongside those of her former spouse, Brad Pitt, whose birthplace is Oklahoma.

Did Angelina Jolie have her tattoos removed? In 2000, this coordinates tattoo had her ex-husband's name, Billy Bob Thornton, above a dragon. She removed the body ink following their divorce in 2003.

2. Buddhist script tattoo on the upper back

Angelina Jolie's Buddhist Pali tattoo on her upper left back at the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Angelina Jolie’s tattoo in Khmer was done in honour of her firstborn son, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, who was born in Cambodia. It was done by a tattoo artist named Noo Kanhphaiin.

It says, "May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Apsara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve, and protect you, surrounding you on all sides".

3. Angelina Jolie's tiger tattoo

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie (R) smiles while getting a tattoo from Thai tattoo master, Sompong Kanphai at an apartment in Bangkok. Photo: STR/AFP

Angelina Jolie has a huge tiger design on her lower back that she obtained on a trip to Thailand in 2004. The famous actress got this 12-inch Bengal tiger inked on her lower back in honour of her Cambodian citizenship. She even got it done in the traditional Thai tattoo technique, using a manual needle.

4. Roman numerals tattoo

Angelina Jolie arrives for the opening night gala premiere of Universal Pictures' 'By the Sea' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: MARK RALSTON / AFP

Angelina has the Roman numerals XIII (13) and a V MCMXL inscribed on her left forearm. Both tattoos were done separately. But what does the number 13 tattoo mean? The roman number XIII demonstrates her scepticism of superstition.

The date V MCMXL (13 May 1940) was the day when Winston Churchill gave the popular speech. "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat."

5. The 'Know Your Rights" tattoo

Actress Angelina Jolie's know your rights tattoo is seen as she poses in the press room at the 18th annual Hollywood Film Awards at Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California Photo: Jason LaVeris

A one-liner tattoo in bold Gothic letters that reads 'Know Your Rights' is located at the base of Angelina's neck, directly above her Buddhist inscription ink. It's the title of a song by one of her favourite bands, The Clash.

6. Angelina Jolie's hand tattoos

Mr K, Angelina's tattoo artist, offered fans a sneak peek at her latest ink design, and the next day, he debuted the design: two geometric abstract daggers on the inside of her hands. The tattoo design consisted of lines and dots covering the lower two joints of her middle fingers.

7. Angelina Jolie's Tennessee Williams tattoo

Actress Angelina Jolie's Tennessee Williams tattoo is seen as she arrives at the premiere of Weinstein Co.'s "Inglourious Basterds" held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre. Photo: Kevin Winter

The actress's inner left arm bears the quotation, "A prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages" by Tennessee Williams. She previously disclosed that her mother accompanied her to get this ink design, adding that it isn't only about herself but everyone she knows.

8. The letter h tattoo

Actress Angelina Jolie's letter h tattoo is seen as she attends "The Tree Of Life" premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Andreas Rentz

The American actress has a run-style ink on her wrist with the letter h. It is unclear whether the ink represents her brother, James Haven, or her ex-boyfriend, Timothy Hutton.

9. Angelina Jolie's cross tattoo

Jolie has a cross tattoo on her waist, surrounded by the Latin phrase "Quod me nutrit me destruit," which translates to "what nourishes me, destroys me." This design represents the complexity of life and spirituality, expressing Jolie's philosophical perspective.

It was a cover-up for her previous small dragon design. The cross was inked in 1995, a day before marrying her first husband, Johnny Lee Miller.

10. Angelina Jolie's Arabic tattoo

Actress Angelina Jolie's Arabic tattoo is seen as she arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Arabic tattoos have long been renowned for their stunning calligraphy. Angelina Jolie has an Arabic ink on her right forearm that reads 'determination', but she translates it as 'strength of will'. This tattoo is a cover-up for a former abstract tattoo she had done for her second ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton.

11. Yant Kraw Petch (Diamond Armour)

Angelina Jolie's tattoos are seen as she arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Photo: VALERIE MACON

The Diamond Armour is one of Angelina Jolie's back tattoos. It is a Buddhist Yant tattoo done by Thai monk Ajarn Noo Kanpai. This body art depicts Buddha's great attributes, which bring good luck, growth, wealth, and career success. This also repels evil spirits and offers protection during difficult periods in life.

12. Angelina Jolie's Buddhist Swirls tattoo

Angelina Jolie's Buddhist Swirl tattoo is seen as she arrives at the World Premiere Of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Jolie has the Buddhist Swirls ink on her left forearm. She had this tattoo done to stave off evil and offer protection, good luck, and blessings.

13. Yant ViHan Pha Chad Sada tattoo

Angelina Jolie shows off her back tattoos at the "First They Killed My Father" New York premiere on September 14, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Ajarn Noo Kanpai inscribed this body art on Angelina Jolie's back. This ink consists of two Yants with mystical writings whose meaning is only known by the ink artist. Not only that, but he had etched a Buddhist sign on Brad Pitt's stomach using the same ink.

14. Angelina Jolie's Persian tattoo

US actress and UNHCR special envoy Angelina talks during a visit to a Syrian refugee camp in Azraq in northern Jordan. Photo: Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP

The celebrity has a Persian body art on her right forearm. This tattoo depicts a beautiful phrase from the divine poetry by the Persian poet Rumi. It reads: "There exists a field beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there."

Angelina Jolie's tattoos are more than just body decorations; they are meaningful representations of her identity, experiences, and values. Each piece of ink conveys a story, combining her personal journey, philosophical beliefs, and cultural heritage.

