Miley Cyrus tattoos: How many does the actress have, and what do they mean?

Miley Cyrus is a top celebrity. She was born into fame, had a successful career in TV as an actor and is enjoying a career as a singer. But apart from her professional life, the Hannah Montana star is making headlines for her body art. Miley Cyrus' tattoos are extensive, but what do they mean?

Musical guest Miley Cyrus performs with The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

What are Miley Cyrus' tattoos about? They are a collection of personal and memorable moments in the artist's life. The star has demonstrated her love for ink with her ever-growing collection. For people outside her circle, body art might seem like just aesthetics, but you'll be surprised to know that all represent something.

Full name Miley Ray Cyrus (born Destiny Hope Cyrus) Nickname Miley Cyrus Gender Female Date of birth 23 November 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Franklin, Tennessee, USA Current residence Hidden Hills, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Pansexual Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Tish Cyrus Father Billy Ray Cyrus Siblings Four Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Liam Hemsworth School Heritage Elementary School Profession Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth $160 million Facebook @MileyCyrus Instagram @mileycyrus Twitter @MileyCyrus

Miley Cyrus' tattoos

How many tattoos does Miley Cyrus have? Per Removery, the star has 74 tattoos as of mid-2023. Her body art has gained her attention, with fans interested to know more about them. Here is a collection of some of Miley Cyrus' most meaningful tattoos.

Just breathe, and Floyd

Miley Cyrus' torso tattoos include "just breathe", Floyd the dog and a naked woman. Photo: Frazer Harrison, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The "just breathe" body art is Miley's first, received in 2009 when she was 17. The tattoo below her left chest is one of her most memorable, as it is a tribute to her close friend Vanessa, who died of cystic fibrosis in 2007.

Also, around the art are two other tattoos. An image of Miley's dog, Floyd, and a picture of a naked woman below it. Floyd passed away in 2014, and the singer got a tat in his memory with the words,

With a little help from my fwends.

Smiley face

Miley Cyrus (Shoe Detail) arrives at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

The star has a small smiley face tattoo on her foot. Miley and her best friend, Cheyne Thomas, got the matching tattoos in 2014.

Heart design on the pinkie finger

Miley Cyrus hand tattoos, a before and after comparison. Photo: Rob Foldy, J. Merritt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Among Miley's nine finger tattoos is a heart on her pinkie that she and her mom, Tish Cyrus, got together. In addition to the heart inking, the singer has a Nazar, the evil eye, on the knuckle of her index finger.

Grandmother portrait

Miley Cyrus displays her arm tattoos, including her grandmother's portrait and others. Photo: Frazer Harrison, Chelsea Lauren, Venturelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Among Miley Cyrus' arm tattoos is a picture of her grandmother, representing her love for her. Other body arts on her arm include:

An animal tooth.

An anatomically correct heart.

Roman numerals tattoo.

The words "I'm in your corner" with the signature of Johnny Cash.

Equal Sign

In July 2011, the singer got inked on her right ring finger with an equal sign tattoo. The finger tattoo consists of two small, parallel lines inked in black, which form a simple equal sign. Cyrus displayed the inking on her Twitter page , "all love is equal".

The inking represents non-discrimination for all types of marriages and her support for gay unions.

Love

Miley Cyrus' ear tattoo is seen in (R) a wax figure in Berlin, Germany and (L) during a past Teen Choice Awards. Photo: Target Presse Agentur Gmbh, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The pop singer has a love tattoo inside her right ear. The design represents her devotion to drowning out negativity and reminds her to listen to love.

Dream catcher

Miley Cyrus' dream catcher tattoo is seen (R) during a stage performance and (R) during an event. Photo: Mike Moore, James Devaney (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Miley got a tattoo on the right side of her torso in February 2011. The dream catcher body art represents the singer's siblings, which include two brothers and two sisters.

Theodore Roosevelt quote

Miley Cyrus Theodore Roosevelt's quote tattoo is seen during two public events. Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Maury Phillips (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2012, the singer and her then-boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, got matching Theodore Roosevelt quotes tats on their left arms. Miley had hers in July 2012, and it reads,

So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat.

Liam had his a few months later, and it reads,

If he fails, at least fails while daring greatly,".

Both tattoos are from the speech Citizenship in a Republic by Theodore Roosevelt.

Anchor and Mary Jane

Miley Cyrus anchor and her pitbull, Mary Jane, tattoos. Photo: James Devaney, Axelle, J. Merritt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On her right wrist is an anchor design the singer got in May 2011 in Brazil. The body art represents the feeling of safe hands. Also near the anchor tat on her forearm is an inking of Miley's pitbull, Mary Jane.

Pablow the pufferfish, Emu and the Happy Hippie Foundation

Miley Cyrus left inner arm tattoos include Pablow, Emu and Happy Hippie Foundation logo. Photo: @_dr_woo_, @mileycyrus on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pablow, the pufferfish, Emu and the Happy Hippie Foundation logo are all inked next to each other on the singer's arm. The pufferfish is a tattoo that Miley has in memory of her pet fish, Pablow, following its death in 2015.

The Emu body art is that of her Shetland sheepdog, Emu, who she adopted two months after the unexpected passing of Floyd, her Alaskan Klee Kai dog.

The Happy Hippie Foundation logo is also inked on the exact location and is about her non-profit organisation, founded in 2014.

Rose with thorns

In 2019 after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, the singer debuted a new tattoo on the back of her left arm. The body art's revelation was on Instagram via a black-and-white video with captions,

When asked if what you say and do is done with purest intentions and only LOVE inside the heart?

Miley later shared a second video with the caption, "Every. Rose. Has. Its. Thorn."

"92" tattoo

Miley Cyrus' neck tattoo, "92", represents her birth year. Photo: @MileyMindedBish on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some days after debuting her rose with thorns body art, the singer got another inking on her neck. The body art, "92", represents her birth year.

I'm proud of you and the freedom tattoo

Miley Cyrus' handwritten note tattoo from Japanese artist Yoko Ono (R), and (L) the word freedom inked in cursive. Photo: @winterstone on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This tattoo by renowned artist Daniel Winter means a lot to Miley. It is a handwritten note from Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono saying, "I'm proud of you". Miley decided to get the message inked on her left shoulder as a memory.

In 2019, the singer got the word "freedom" inked on her right arm in cursive. Fans speculated that the tat responded to the singer's breakup from a 7-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus' tattoos are iconic and meaningful. They reflect aspects of her life, including her relationships, family, pets, and linked autographs. The star is among the most followed celebrities in Hollywood, and it is no surprise that fans are interested in her body art. As of this writing, she has around 70 tattoos.

