Who is Josh Groban's wife? Explore the singer's dating history and love life

Josh Groban is a renowned actor, composer, and singer from the United States. He was ranked the top-selling artist in America in 2007, selling millions of albums. Given his success in the entertainment business, many of his followers want to learn more about his life, particularly his marital status. Is he married? If so, who is Josh Groban's wife?

Josh Groban attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards on 11 June 2023 (L). He attends Miscast23 on 3 April 2023 (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Rob Kim (modified by author)

Joshua Groban started his acting career in 2001 in the TV series Ally McBeal. He has been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011), Life in Pieces (2016), The Good Cop (2018), and Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (2022). Besides his illustrious career, rumours regarding Josh Groban's wife or girlfriends always fascinate his fans.

Josh Groban's profile summary

Full name Joshua Winslow Groban Gender Male Date of birth 27 February 1981 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Santa Monica, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity English-German-Norwegian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Natalie McQueen Father Jack Groban Mother Lindy Groban Siblings Chris Groban Education Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, Carnegie Mellon University Profession Actor, songwriter, singer Years active 1997–present Net worth $25 million–$40 million Instagram @joshgroban X (Twitter) Facebook Website Josh Groban

Who is Josh Groban's wife?

How many times has Josh Groban been married? He has never been married but has dated several high-profile ladies in the entertainment industry over the years.

Josh Groban's girlfriend history

Josh Groban has dated several girls throughout his career. Here is a breakdown of Josh Groban's dating history since 2003.

January Jones (2003–2006)

January Jones attends Step Up's 14th annual Inspiration Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

January Jones is a renowned actress from the United States known for her roles in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004), Mad Men (2007–2015), Unknown (2011), and X-Men: First Class (2011).

Groban and January Jones dated between 2003 and 2006. The couple attended several high-profile events during their relationship, such as the 2006 Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty, the 2005 Cannes Film Festival, and the 2004 American Music Awards.

Seven years after their split, Groban discussed their romance in a January 2013 interview with Details magazine, which aired on Entertainment Tonight. He stated;

We were madly in love. It was definitely my longest relationship. I'd love to get into another serious relationship. I am a real romantic at heart.

Katy Perry (2009)

Katy Perry attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co. 5th Avenue. Photo: Taylor Hill

Katy Perry is a famous American musician, songwriter, and TV personality. She is well-known for her camp style and impact on contemporary pop music.

Groban was reportedly linked with Perry in 2009. When approached about the rumours years after in 2013, the singer kept it calm and told Details via Daily Mail;

We're very good friends. We met before her first album was even released, and we hit it off because we're both goofballs.

When pressed, Joshua admitted that he and Perry had a brief relationship that never progressed into anything meaningful.

We might have skated on the line of dating.

Perry later claimed that her famous song, The One That Got Away, was inspired by Groban.

Selma Blair (2010)

Selma Blair at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Selma Blair is a famous American actress. Rumours about Josh Groban and Selma Blair dating began in July 2010, after they were pictured at The Grove in Los Angeles while attending a movie. While confirming the speculations without more information is impossible, the two allegedly appeared flirty on their movie date.

Michelle Trachtenberg (2011)

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends "Geezer" Premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios. Photo: Theo Wargo

Michelle Trachtenberg is a film and television actress from America. She commenced her career at three, starring in several advertisements, movies, and television shows.

Michelle and Joshua were spotted together on a date in 2011. An old paparazzi footage shows the two departing an eatery together and entering the same automobile. However, like Blair, the date did not progress to something more significant.

Kat Dennings (2014–2016)

Kat Dennings arrives at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman

Kat Dennings is a Hollywood actress from the United States. Was Kat Dennings Josh Groban's wife? No. Groban and Kat dated from 2014 to 2016, when Beth Behrs connected him to her Two Broke Girls co-lead, Kat Dennings.

The two announced their union at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills in 2014, and they appeared on multiple red carpets together.

Joshuas discussed his relationship with Kat on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, claiming their mutual geek status had brought them closer. He stated;

Humor is such a huge thing for me, so, you know, the fact that we could talk about Monty Python and all sorts of weird other things, I was like, 'Okay, yeah, we're on the same page.

What happened to Josh Groban and Kat Dennings? After two years of dating, the couple ended their relationship in August 2016. According to a source in the E! News article,

It was a mutual breakup. They are still friends and care about each other, but it's not the right time for them now as a couple.

Schuyler Helford (2017–2021)

Actress Schuyler Helford attends the special screening of "Haunt" at the Egyptian Theatre. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Schuyler is an American actress, writer, and producer. Schuyler and Joshua began dating in 2017. However, the couple only acknowledged their relationship at the 2018 Tony Awards. The pair appeared on the red carpet at the event, posing for photos together.

Since they began dating, the couple kept their relationship a secret. They rarely mentioned each other on Instagram, though Helford captured their Disneyland trip in December 2019.

She posted a selfie of herself and Winslow smiling at the famed Amusement Parks. Are Josh Groban and Schuyler still together? The two are no longer dating. They separated in 2021.

Natalie McQueen (2023–present)

Natalie McQueen attends the Gala Night after party for "9 To 5: The Musical" at The Savoy Hotel. Photo: David M. Benett

Josh Groban's girlfriend, Natalie McQueen, is a , actress, and dancer. She is well-known for her roles in several UK West End plays, including 9 to 5, Bonnie and Clyde, Wicked, and Kinky Boots.

Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen officially announced their relationship on Instagram in February 2023. Natalie started sharing photos of Josh on Instagram in September 2022.

Since then, they've attended several red carpet events. In a June 2023 birthday message to Natalie, the American actor wrote:

Today is a great day because the absolute best human, @nataliemcqueen, set forth bravely into the world and made it better. I know I'm certainly so much luckier for it. Happy birthday, my love.

Josh Groban movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb, the American actor has 31 acting credits. Some of his movies and TV series include;

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (2022)

(2022) Josh Groban: Angels (2021)

(2021) The Simpsons (2019)

(2019) Niko and the Sword of Light (2018)

(2018) Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2017)

(2017) The Hollars (2016)

(2016) Parks and Recreation (2015)

(2015) Happyland (2014)

FAQs

Is Josh Groban married, and does he have any children? The actor has never married and does not have children. Who is Josh Groban? He is an American actor, songwriter and musician. How old is Josh Groban? He is 43 years old as of 2024. He was born on 27 February 1981. What nationality is Groban? He is of American nationality. Does Josh Groban have a twin brother? No, but he has a younger brother called Chris Groban. When did Josh Groban come out? Josh Groban's self-titled debut album came out on 20 November 2001. It ascended from gold to double-platinum within a year. How tall is Josh Groban? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Joshua Groban is an actor, composer, and singer from the United States. "Who is Josh Groban's wife?" is among the most searched queries online as fans want to know more about his love life. The American actor is not married but is currently dating Natalie McQueen. They have been together since the summer of 2022.

