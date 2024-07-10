Jennifer Connelly is an acclaimed American actress with a career spanning over four decades. She is best known for her roles in notable films such as A Beautiful Mind, Requiem for a Dream, and Stuck in Love. Explore Jennifer Connelly's net worth, career milestones, earnings, and real estate holdings.

Jennifer Connelly's net worth reflects her significant strides in the entertainment industry since she was 10. The iconic actress first gained recognition as a child model before transitioning to acting. In addition to her profession, she is a wife and mother of three children.

Full name Jennifer Lynn Connelly Gender Female Date of birth 12 December 1970 Age 53 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Cairo, New York, USA Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Yale University, Stanford University Eye colour Green Hair colour Dark brown Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet and inches 5'6" Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Mother Eileen Connelly Father Gerard Karl Connelly Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Paul Bettany Children 3 Occupation Actress, model Net worth $32 million–$50 million Facebook Instagram @jennifer.connelly

What is Jennifer Connelly's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Jennifer Connelly has an alleged net worth of between $32 and $50 million as of 2024. This figure represents her net worth in conjunction with her husband, Paul Bettany.

Jennifer has accumulated wealth through her successful acting career and lucrative fashion and beauty endorsements.

Jennifer Connelly's career earnings

Jennifer Connelly's career earnings have been substantial, mainly due to her appearances in high-profile films and television shows. Her roles in blockbuster films frequently come with large pay, bolstering her overall net worth.

The prominent actress was paid approximately $115,400 per minute of screen time for her role in Top Gun: Maverick, and according to media estimates, she was paid $3 million for her role. Learn more about her earnings from acting, real estate, and other business ventures below:

Jennifer Connelly started out as a child model before making her acting debut in the 1984 crime film Once Upon a Time in America, where she played Deborah Gelly.

She rose to prominence in 1986 when she starred alongside David Bowie in Labyrinth, in which she played Sarah Williams. After graduating high school, she took a break from acting to attend Yale University and pursue English Literature.

By age 20, Jennifer had already appeared in nine films. Her career-defining performance came in the remarkable 2001 film A Beautiful Mind, where she portrayed Alicia Nash.

The film won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Connelly received ten individual accolades for her work, including a BAFTA, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Jennifer Connelly's movies

According to her IMDb profile, Connelly has 55 acting credits as of writing. Some of her notable projects are as follows:

Movie title Role Year Dark Matter Daniela Vargas Dessen 2024 Top Gun: Maverick Penny Benjamin 2022 Alita: Battle Angel Chiren 2019 Only the Brave Amanda Marsh 2017 American Pastoral Dawn Levov 2016 Shelter Hannah 2015 Aloft Nana Kunning 2014 Winter's Tale Virginia Gamely 2014 The Dilemma Beth 2011 He's Just Not That Into You Janine 2009 Reservation Road Grace Learner 2007 Blood Diamond Maddy Bowen 2006 House of Sand and Fog Kathy 2003 Requiem for a Dream Marion Silver 2000 Higher Learning Taryn 1995

Jennifer Connelly's fashion and beauty ventures

Connelly's appeal extends beyond the screen into the world of fashion and beauty. She began her career as a child model at the age of ten and has appeared in both print and television advertising.

Jennifer is still modelling and posts her modelling shots on Instagram. She has graced the covers of prominent magazines such as Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Greece, and Elle Italia.

She has partnered with notable brands such as Revlon Cosmetics, Louis Vuitton, and Balenciaga. In 2012, she became the first global face of Shiseido Company, and the Los Angeles Times named her one of the world's most beautiful women.

Beyond acting and modelling, in 2005, Jennifer Connelly was named an Amnesty International Ambassador for Human Rights Education.

Jennifer Connelly's real estate investments

Jennifer Connelly's real estate portfolio demonstrates her shrewd financial tactics. She and her husband, actor Paul Bettany, have invested in several high-value properties.

In 2008, Bettany and Connelly paid $6.92 million for a Manhattan apartment in Tribeca. The home, built in the 1890s, features a wood-burning stove and exposed brick walls. In 2018, the couple reportedly sold this property for $9 million.

Connelly and Bettany purchased a $15.5 million townhouse in Brooklyn Heights the same year they sold their prior penthouse. The townhouse has more than 8,000 square feet of living space and beautiful views of the city skyline, including the Statue of Liberty.

FAQs

Who is Jennifer Connelly? She is a prominent American actress and model. How old is Jennifer Connelly? The model is 53 as of June 2024. She was born on December 12, 1970, in Cairo, New York. How rich is Jennifer Connelly? The actress and her husband allegedly have a net worth of between $32 and $50 million. Why is Jennifer Connelly so famous? She has had starring roles in numerous popular movies and TV series, including Hulk (2003), Little Children (2006) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Who has Jennifer Connelly been married to? Jennifer Connelly's husband is Paul Bettany. Jennifer and fellow actor Paul Bettany have been married since 2003. They met while filming A Beautiful Mind and exchanged vows at a private wedding in Scotland. How many children does Jennifer Connelly have? The model is a mother of three kids: two sons and a daughter.

Jennifer Connelly is a popular American actress and model. Due to her unmatched talent and dedication, Jennifer Connelly's net worth has grown immensely over the years. She has amassed her wealth mainly through her career in the entertainment and fashion scenes.

