Eva Longoria's net worth: Desperate Housewives cast's assets, salary and career

Eva Longoria is a prominent American actress, entrepreneur, producer, and director. Best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the hit TV series Desperate Housewives, the Hollywood star has built a successful career and amassed substantial wealth. Explore Eva Longoria's net worth, career accomplishments, and assets.

The popular television series Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004 and ran for eight seasons till 2012. The show's success propelled Eva Longoria to become one of the highest-paid actresses in 2011, earning over $13 million in that calendar year. Eva Longoria's net worth has grown over the years due to her involvement in multiple fields in the film industry and entrepreneurship.

Eva Longoria's profile summary

What is Eva Longoria's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and International Business Times, Eva Longoria's estimated net worth is $80 million as of 2024. She has accumulated wealth from her successful acting career, lucrative endorsement deals, astute business ventures, and significant roles behind the camera. Explore her career to learn more about her earnings and their contribution to his wealth.

Acting career

Eva Longoria's career began with minor roles on numerous television shows. Her breakthrough came with her role as Isabella Braña in the soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2001 to 2003. This role helped her gain recognition in the industry and paved the way for future opportunities.

Eva's most iconic role was Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives, which aired from 2004 to 2012. The show was hugely successful, with critical acclaim and a large fan base. Longoria's portrayal of the glamorous and multifaceted Gabrielle earned her widespread recognition and multiple award nominations.

What was Eva Longoria's salary on Desperate Housewives?

The Hollywood actress gradually negotiated a higher salary while filming the show. Towards its end, she was earning $275,000 per episode. At this point, she renegotiated her contract for an increased sum of $325,000 per episode.

With back-end additions and bonuses, the figure increased to $375,000. This worked out to about $8.625 million for Longoria's basic salary alone each season, making her one of the highest-paid actresses on television.

The talented actress has also been featured in several films. Here is a list of Eva Longoria's movies and TV shows:

The Sentinel (2006)

(2006) Over Her Dead Body (2008)

(2008) For Greater Glory (2012)

(2012) A Dark Truth (2013)

(2013) Visions (2015)

(2015) Empire (2017)

(2017) Grand Hotel (2019)

(2019) Flipped (2020)

Directing and producing

In addition to acting, Longoria has made significant strides as a director and producer. She has produced episodes of popular television shows, including Devious Maids, The Harvest, Black-ish, Food Chains, John Wick, and The Mick.

Since 2014, Eva Longoria has directed several successful television programmes, including Devious Maids, Grand Hotel, Why Women Kill, Flamin' Hot, and Call My Agent!

Business ventures

In March 2008, Eva Longoria opened Beso, a Hollywood restaurant, with renowned chef Todd English. In 2009, she expanded her restaurant venture and opened an additional Beso and Eve nightclub in the Las Vegas City Centre.

In 2011, Beso LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection because it owned a nightclub and restaurant in Las Vegas. Its goal was to restructure debt, totalling roughly $5.7 million. Longoria held a 32% stake in Beso LLC.

Brand endorsements and modelling

As a model, Eva Longoria has been featured on several magazine covers, including Vogue, Maxim, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, and FHM. She also has lucrative modelling contracts with New York & Co. and L'Oréal. But how much does L'Oréal pay Eva Longoria? The renowned model signed a $2 million contract with L'Oréal.

Eva has been a Heineken, Magnum Ice Cream, Bebe Sport, Microsoft, Lays, and London Fog brand ambassador. She also teamed up with Sunrise Brands on a clothing line and started her fashion label on her website.

Books

Eva Longoria is also an author. In 2011, she published a cookbook called Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends.

Eva Longoria's properties and investments

Eva Longoria has made substantial investments in real estate over the years, with a large portion of her net worth invested in different properties across the country.

The Hollywood actress spent $11.4 million in 2015 on a three-acre Hollywood Hills compound. Tom Cruise originally owned the compound and purportedly used it as a Scientology getaway. Eva tried to sell the home for nearly three years before incurring a $3 million loss and selling it for $8.25 million in April 2020.

In 2016, Eva Longoria listed a California mansion for $1.395 million. She bought the Mediterranean estate for $1.15 million in 2005 and sold it later that year for a somewhat lower sum of $1.375 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has more than 2,000 square feet of living area.

Eva also owns an 8,600-square-foot property in Hollywood Dell, which she bought for $3.6 million in 2006. After advertising the property for $3.795 million, she lost more than $400,000 when the home sold for $3.2 million in 2018.

In 2017, Eva spent $13.5 million on a gated mansion in Beverly Hills' hills. The 11,000-square-foot estate has a Baja pool, tennis courts, a formal dining room, six fireplaces, and a chef's kitchen. In March 2023, Longoria listed this property for nearly $23 million.

In 2008, the Hollywood producer bought a $2.5 million gated, 1,500-square-foot house in Zuma Beach, Malibu.

Eva Longoria runs her charity, Eva's Heroes, out of a 3,500-square-foot home in San Antonio. She bought the property in 2005.

What is Eva Longoria's husband's net worth?

On 21 May 2016, Eva Longoria married José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón Patiño, a Mexican businessman and the former president of Televisa, Latin America's largest media firm.

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes, José Antonio, a Filipino real estate mogul, has an estimated net worth of about $255 million and $305 million as of 2024. The businessman is the founder and chairman of Century Properties, a real estate company that has completed numerous high-end condominium projects throughout Manila.

FAQs

Who is Eva Longoria? She is a renowned actress, entrepreneur, producer, and director from the United States. What is Eva Longoria's age? The actress is 49 years old as of 2024. She was born on 15 March 1975. Where does Eva Longoria's family hail from? Her family is from Corpus Christi, Texas, United States. What is Eva Longoria's ethnicity? The acclaimed producer has a Mexican-American heritage. Who are Eva Longoria's siblings? Eva has three sisters, Elizabeth Judina Longoria, Emily Blevins, and Esmeralda Josephina Traube. Did Eva Longoria produce John Wick? Longoria produced the 2014 American action thriller film, John Wick.

Eva Longoria's net worth and successful career reflect her talent, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit. Longoria has proven a versatile personality in the entertainment industry with her iconic role in Desperate Housewives and her ventures in directing, producing, and business.

