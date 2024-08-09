Global site navigation

Who is Steve Mardenborough? Everything we know about the former English player
by  Peris Wamangu 4 min read

Steve Mardenborough is a former English professional footballer who played as a central midfielder. He gained prominence after scoring the only goal that gave his club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, victory over the then-mighty Liverpool in 1984 at Anfield.

Cardiff City's Steve Mardenborough takes a tumble with Burnley during a match (L). Steve looks on during a past game (R). Photo: Mirrorpix, Phil O'Brien (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Steve Mardenborough began his football career in 1982, playing for Coventry Club. He later played for notable football clubs, including Swansea City, Cardiff City, and Darlington. The former footballer is the father of professional British racing driver Jann Mardenborough.

Profile summary

Full nameStephen Alexander Mardenborough
GenderMale
Date of birth11 September 1964
Age59 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthSelly Oak, Birmingham, United Kingdom
Current residenceSelly Oak, Birmingham, United Kingdom
NationalityBritish
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'8''
Height in centimetres173
Weight in pounds163
Weight in kilograms74
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Marital statusMarried
WifeLesley Anne
ProfessionFormer professional footballer
Net worth$1 million–$7 million

Steve Mardenborough's biography

Stephen Alexander Mardenborough was born in Selly Oak, Birmingham, United Kingdom, into the family of Steve and Lesley Anne.

What is Steve Mardenborough's age? The English footballer was born on 11 September 1964 and is 59 as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Mardenborough is a retired English professional footballer who played as a central midfielder. He is known for his impressive skills and abilities on the pitch. Mardenborough started his career in the early 1980s at Coventry City Football Club.

Five facts about Steve Mardenborough.
Five facts about Steve Mardenborough. Photo: @Newport County AFC Former Players' Association on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The former British athlete then joined Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alexander first gained media attention as a Wolves player in 1984 by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over the then-invincible Liverpool at Anfield.

Who did Steve Mardenborough play for? He played for two decades for several clubs in his senior career. They include Swansea City, Cardiff City, and Darlington. His performance also won him some accolades, such as the Football League Fourth Division and the Football Conference.

Steve Mardenborough's stats

Steve Mardenborough's goals and appearances prove he was a talented professional football player. Here are the highlights of the former player’s career statistics.

  • Cymru Premier- 1 appearance
  • First Division - 9 appearances, 1 goal
  • FA Cup - 2 appearances
  • EFL Cup - 2 appearances
  • UEFA-Cup Qualification - 1 appearance

Who is Steve Mardenborough's wife?

The former Cardiff City star is married to a nurse named Lesley Anne. However, the duo has kept their marriage private, and there are no records about when they tied the knot.

Does Steve Mardenborough have children?

He has two children, Jann and Coby Mardenborough. Jann is a prominent professional British racing driver. Jann is widely recognised for winning GT Academy after contesting against 90,000 competitors in 2011. As a result, Jann secured a professional racing contract with Nissan.

Steve Mardenborough shooting a ball
Steve Mardenborough gets a shot for Cardiff City as Darren Wright closes in. Photo: Mirrorpix
Source: UGC

Does Jann Mardenborough still race? Yes, the British celebrity recently uploaded his professional racing car after the competition on his Instagram page in July 2024. He wrote,

Found a shop in Antwerp after the race in Spa with extra unforeseen activities thrown in for spice. Parade and crowds were massive this year.

What is Steve Mardenborough's net worth?

According to Ovh Net, his net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $7 million. The primary source of his wealth is his successful football player career.

FAQs

  1. Who is Steve Mardenborough? He is a retired professional football player from the United Kingdom.
  2. How old is Steve Mardenborough? The English-born star is 59 as of 2024. He was born on September 11, 1964.
  3. What was Steve Mardenborough's position? He played as a central midfielder.
  4. What are some of Steve Mardenborough's teams? The retired athlete played for several football clubs like Swansea City, Darlington, and Cardiff City.
  5. Is Steve Mardenborough married? Yes, his wife is Lesley Anne.
  6. Who are the parents of Jann Mardenborough? His parents are Steve and Lesley Anne.
  7. What is Steve Mardenborough's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Steve Mardenborough is a former British professional football player. He played central midfield for several teams, including Swansea City and Darlington. He is married to Lesley Anne, and the couple has two sons, Jann and Coby. Jann is an established professional racing driver.

