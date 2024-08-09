Who is Steve Mardenborough? Everything we know about the former English player
Steve Mardenborough is a former English professional footballer who played as a central midfielder. He gained prominence after scoring the only goal that gave his club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, victory over the then-mighty Liverpool in 1984 at Anfield.
Steve Mardenborough began his football career in 1982, playing for Coventry Club. He later played for notable football clubs, including Swansea City, Cardiff City, and Darlington. The former footballer is the father of professional British racing driver Jann Mardenborough.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Stephen Alexander Mardenborough
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 September 1964
|Age
|59 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Selly Oak, Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|Selly Oak, Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8''
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in pounds
|163
|Weight in kilograms
|74
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Lesley Anne
|Profession
|Former professional footballer
|Net worth
|$1 million–$7 million
Steve Mardenborough's biography
Stephen Alexander Mardenborough was born in Selly Oak, Birmingham, United Kingdom, into the family of Steve and Lesley Anne.
What is Steve Mardenborough's age? The English footballer was born on 11 September 1964 and is 59 as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Virgo.
Career
Mardenborough is a retired English professional footballer who played as a central midfielder. He is known for his impressive skills and abilities on the pitch. Mardenborough started his career in the early 1980s at Coventry City Football Club.
The former British athlete then joined Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alexander first gained media attention as a Wolves player in 1984 by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over the then-invincible Liverpool at Anfield.
Who did Steve Mardenborough play for? He played for two decades for several clubs in his senior career. They include Swansea City, Cardiff City, and Darlington. His performance also won him some accolades, such as the Football League Fourth Division and the Football Conference.
Steve Mardenborough's stats
Steve Mardenborough's goals and appearances prove he was a talented professional football player. Here are the highlights of the former player’s career statistics.
- Cymru Premier- 1 appearance
- First Division - 9 appearances, 1 goal
- FA Cup - 2 appearances
- EFL Cup - 2 appearances
- UEFA-Cup Qualification - 1 appearance
Who is Steve Mardenborough's wife?
The former Cardiff City star is married to a nurse named Lesley Anne. However, the duo has kept their marriage private, and there are no records about when they tied the knot.
Does Steve Mardenborough have children?
He has two children, Jann and Coby Mardenborough. Jann is a prominent professional British racing driver. Jann is widely recognised for winning GT Academy after contesting against 90,000 competitors in 2011. As a result, Jann secured a professional racing contract with Nissan.
Does Jann Mardenborough still race? Yes, the British celebrity recently uploaded his professional racing car after the competition on his Instagram page in July 2024. He wrote,
Found a shop in Antwerp after the race in Spa with extra unforeseen activities thrown in for spice. Parade and crowds were massive this year.
What is Steve Mardenborough's net worth?
According to Ovh Net, his net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $7 million. The primary source of his wealth is his successful football player career.
FAQs
- Who is Steve Mardenborough? He is a retired professional football player from the United Kingdom.
- How old is Steve Mardenborough? The English-born star is 59 as of 2024. He was born on September 11, 1964.
- What was Steve Mardenborough's position? He played as a central midfielder.
- What are some of Steve Mardenborough's teams? The retired athlete played for several football clubs like Swansea City, Darlington, and Cardiff City.
- Is Steve Mardenborough married? Yes, his wife is Lesley Anne.
- Who are the parents of Jann Mardenborough? His parents are Steve and Lesley Anne.
- What is Steve Mardenborough's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.
Steve Mardenborough is a former British professional football player. He played central midfield for several teams, including Swansea City and Darlington. He is married to Lesley Anne, and the couple has two sons, Jann and Coby. Jann is an established professional racing driver.
