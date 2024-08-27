Roddy Ricch's net worth: The untold story of the American rapper's fortune

Roddy Ricch's name is synonymous with modern rap success. His distinctive voice and chart-topping hits have made him a fan favourite. His success has generated interest from fans who want to know more about his earnings. So what is Roddy Ricch's net worth?

Roddy Ricch attends the Balenciaga FW 22 (L) and poses on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards (R). Photo: Anthony Ghnassia, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Roddy has quickly become one of the most influential voices in contemporary rap. His journey from Compton's streets to global stardom is a testament to his talent, drive, and business acumen. Roddy Ricch's net worth reflects his successful career and the fortune he has amassed from rap.

Roddy Ricch's profile summary

Real name Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr. Nickname Roddy Ricch Gender Male Date of birth 22 October 1998 Age 25 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Compton, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Allie Minati Children One School Compton High School Profession Rapper Net worth $20 million–$25 million Facebook Instagram @roddyricch X (Twitter) @RoddyRicch

What is Roddy Ricch's net worth?

How much money has Roddy Ricch made? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hot New Hip Hop, and CA Knowledge, the rapper has an alleged net worth of between $20 million and $25 million.

He has earned money from his successful music career through album sales, streaming revenue, and concert tours.

Roddy has also earned from various endorsement deals and intelligent investments. Here is a detailed breakdown of the American rapper's earnings and sources of income.

Top-5 facts about Roddy Ricch. Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Music sales and streaming revenue

Roddy has made most of his money from music sales and streaming revenue. For example, in 2020, the star revealed the amount he made to Forbes during an interview. He said:

I’ve made more this year than I have ever made in my life—at home, but you can never get too comfortable. I got a million things to do.

Forbes reported that Ricch had become $20 million richer that year. He had won a Grammy Award, and his debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (2019), spent four weeks at the top of the charts earlier in the year. The success of his works has enabled him to earn handsomely through album sales and streaming revenue.

Per AOTY, Roddy's discography includes two studio albums, three extended plays (one joint release), three mixtapes, and 55 singles. Some of his notable works include the mixtapes Feed Tha Streets (2017) and Feed Tha Streets II (2018) and his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (2021).

Roddy will release his third studio album, The Navy Album, sometime in 2024.

Artist management deal

According to Kobalt Music, in 2019, Roddy secured an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with Kobalt Music Group. The deal offered the star complete catalogue, publishing, creative services and synch administration for all future works. However, the exact earnings from the deal are not public.

Who is Roddy Ricch signed to? He is signed to Atlantic Records. In 2019, Roddy signed to Atlantic Records through his imprint, Bird Vision Entertainment.

Concert and tour earnings

Roddy has earned from performing and touring. The success of his hit songs, The Box, Big Stepper, Start wit' Me, and Tip Toe, has increased his popularity, increasing his demand to perform worldwide.

In addition, his many collaborations with artists such as Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone and DaBaby have broadened his fanbase. Roddy's success has enabled him to charge top dollar to perform live. For example, Complex reported that Roddy earned $500,000 per festival performance in 2022.

Real estate investments

Roddy has invested in various real estate ventures. After his breakthrough in 2020, he invested in real estate in his hometown, Compton. He also bought a house in Beverly Hills for $5.6 million in December 2021, which he sold at a loss in 2023 for slightly under $5 million.

How much is Roddy Ricch's house worth? His former house was worth $5.6 million in late 2021 when he bought it. However, he sold it for $4.9 million in 2023.

FAQs

What is Roddy Ricch's real name? The rapper's real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr. Is Roddy Ricch alive? Yes, the star is alive and well as of this writing. Many assumed he died because of his song Die Young. What is Roddy Ricch's age? The rapper is 25 years old (as of August 2024). How much money does Roddy Ricch have? The entertainer's alleged net worth is between $20 million and $25 million in 2024. What happened to Roddy Ricch's dad? In 2021, the rapper bought his dad a Porsche 911 Turbo S for his 23rd birthday. What is Roddy Ricch's height? The rapper is 5 foot 4 inches or 162.6 centimetres tall. Where is Roddy Ricch now? The star is gearing up to release his third studio album, The Navy Album, sometime in 2024. What happened to Roddy Ricch? In February 2021, reports surfaced of an alleged shootout on the set of a music video with the rapper 42 Dugg in Atlanta, Georgia. Ricch later reassured fans that he was okay.

Roddy Ricch's net worth reflects his success in the music industry. The star has improved his earnings through various ventures in music and business ventures.

Yen.com.gh just published Luke Combs' net worth. Luke is a rising star in the country music industry. He is best known for his hit songs Fast Car, When It Rains It Pours, and Beautiful Crazy.

Luke Combs has captured listeners with his powerful vocals and relatable lyrics. His fame has generated interest in his earnings. So, how much is Luke Comb's net worth? Learn more about his finances.

Source: YEN.com.gh