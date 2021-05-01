Who is Post Malone dating? Everything to know about his future wife

Austin Richard Post, popularly known as Post Malone, is one of the most discussed celebrities in the entertainment scene. His views on music, culture and relationships often make headlines. Post Malone's dating history seem to have overshadowed his career from the beginning of 2020. So, who is Post Malone dating?

The rapper is not yet married. But he has been dating since he became popular a decade ago. Post Malone's girlfriends list consists of rappers, music managers, and social media influencers. The American rapper is open about his relationships, even when they fail.

Real name Austin Richard Post Famous as Post Malone Gender Male Date of birth 4 July 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Syracuse, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (184 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83 kgs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Richard Post Mother Jodie Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Jamie Children 1 School Grapevine High School Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor Net worth $50 million Facebook Post Malone Instagram @postmalone X (formerly Twitter) @PostMalone TikTok @postmalone

Who is Post Malone dating?

Post Malone is in a relationship with Jamie. The couple is currently engaged. Malone shared details about his relationship during an open conversation with Alex Cooper, the host of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

In this candid interview, he disclosed that he had proposed to his fiancée in Las Vegas the year before. He stated:

We’re not married – it was just a proposal. I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And then I did and I was sober and it was nice.

The couple has a daughter. Speaking to TMZ about his excitement of being a dad, the rapper stated:

I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.

Post and Jamie share a close bond and have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible. Opening up about his past struggles with alcohol, Malone explained how Jamie helped him get through it.

I am responsible now. It was to a really rough point, and I couldn't get up off the floor for weeks. I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again. It's the guidance out of the dark into the light… She saved my f—ing life — it's pretty epic.

Who are Post Malone's exes?

Post Malone has been in several relationships in the past. Below is Post Malone's girlfriend timeline.

1. Ashlen Diaz

The rapper’s relationship with Diaz was, arguably, his most public affair as a mainstream artist. Unlike most relationships, he spoke candidly about the relationship on different platforms such as The Breakfast Club.

Post Malone and Ashlen Diaz's relationship had many challenges. For example, the two did not follow each other on social media, raising many doubts about them. Although they toured together, they were on and off the relationship.

According to the rapper, there was no specific cause for their rocky relationship. The two broke up after dating more than two years.

To this day, many people still believe that Diaz was Post Malone's ex-wife. However, she was just an ex-girlfriend. Nonetheless, she has since moved on with her life. Also, she is in the music business as a promoter and talent scout, where she works closely with Malone’s record label.

2. Kano Shimpo

Between August and November of 2019, Post Malone was reportedly in a three-month relationship with the model Kano Shimpo. The details surrounding how they met and the reasons for its brief duration remain largely unknown.

3. MeLoveMeAlot (a.k.a MLMA)

Rumours suggest that Post Malone was romantically linked to MLMA, a South Korean singer and visual artist whose real name is Baeck Ye-jin. Born in Seoul, Korea, MLMA boasts over one million followers on both her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Although Post Malone and MLMA never officially acknowledged their relationship, speculations arose in August 2020 when she shared photos and videos featuring both of them on her Instagram and TikTok profiles.

Is Post Malone in a relationship?

Post Malone is currently engaged to Jamie. The couple welcomed their first child. The American singer has not revealed much about his wife-to-be and his kid.

Who is Malone's fiancée?

Post Malone's future wife-to-be is called Jamie. Unlike her fiance, she is very private, and little is known about her life.

What is Post Malone's daughter called?

Although Malone hasn't disclosed his daughter's full name, he did share her initials, DDP. He hinted at this by getting the three letters tattooed on his forehead, just above the "Stay Away" tattoo on the right side of his face.

The tattoo was done by artist Chad Rowe who shared a photo of the rapper's new tattoo to Instagram.

Did Post Malone date Lucy Hale?

In 2020 during the Kelly Clarkson Show, American actress and singer Lucy Hale confessed to having a “crush” on Post Malone. The two have never dated.

How old is Post Malone?

The American rapper is 28 years old as of 2024. He was born on 4 July 1995 in Syracuse, New York, United States.

How much is Post Malone worth in 2024?

Post Malone is one of the richest rappers in America. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $50 million.

Who is Post Malone dating? The singer is engaged to Jamie, and the couple has a daughter. Even though Post is very famous, he and his wife-to-be are very private, and little is known about their relationship.

