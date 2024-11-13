Meet Becky Hammon's wife, Brenda Milano: All about the basketball coach

Becky Hammon, former professional basketball player and current head coach of the Las Vegas Aces of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), has made significant contributions to the world of women's sports. Due to her prominence, many fans are intrigued about her personal life, especially her romantic life. Learn more about Becky Hammon's wife, including what she does and how they met.

Brenda Milano is a former basketball player and head coach. Becky and Brenda's love story bloomed due to their mutual love for basketball. However, despite Hammon's fame, Milano prefers to maintain a low-key profile. This piece reveals all you may want to know about Becky Hammon's wife.

Full name Brenda Milano Gender Female Place of birth Boonton, New Jersey, United States of America Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Wagner College, Seton Hall University Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Homosexual Relationship status Dating Partner Becky Hammon Children 2 Occupation Former basketball player and basketball coach Famous as Becky Hammon's partner

Brenda Milano's bio

Brenda Milano was born in Boonton, New Jersey, United States of America. As she prefers to live a private life, she has not disclosed details about her parents and siblings.

Regarding her education, Milano relocated to New York, where she furthered her studies at Wagner College. She later graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Marketing) degree. Brenda proceeded to her master's degree at Seton Hall University, graduating with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in sports management.

Career

What is Brenda Milano's job? Brenda Milano is a former basketball player and former head coach. While still in college, she was recognised as an outstanding basketball player. During her final year, Milano won three NEC Rookie of the Week titles and attained impressive stats.

Unfortunately, she sustained an injury, terminating her playing career. After she completed her master's degree, Milano worked as a graduate assistant at Seton Hall University from 1996 to 1998.

Where did Brenda Milano coach? The former basketball player became an assistant coach for Hofstra University's women's basketball team and was the university's recruiting coordinator.

Milano then relocated to Brooklyn, New York, where she succeeded Christine Cunningham as the head coach of St. Francis College's women's basketball team from 2003 until 2012. According to EssentiallySports, her overall record in the nine years she worked with the squad was 58-201.

What is Brenda Milano's net worth?

Due to her private life, details about her net worth are unavailable. However, her partner, Becky Hammon, has amassed substantial wealth through her illustrious basketball career as a player and coach.

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Becky Hammon's alleged net worth was between $500 thousand and $5 million as of 2024.

When did Brenda Milano and Becky Hammon meet?

Although Becky Hammon and Brenda Milano have been together since 2015 and share two children, they have never publicly disclosed their relationship status. The couple first met in 2010, during Milano's coaching days at St. Francis College, and their love has blossomed since then.

Who are Brenda Milano's children?

Brenda Milano and Becky Hammon have two adopted boys, Cayden, born in 2015 and Samuel, born in 2018. Hammon shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate the boys on National Sons Day. It read:

Happy National Sons Day to the ones who have my entire heart. Being your mother is my life’s most incredible honour. You are both so different. We love you to the moon and back and forever!

Who is Becky Hammon? She is a Russian-American former professional basketball player and current head coach of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. How old is Becky Hammon? The head coach is 47 years old as of 2024. She was born on 11 March 1977 in Rapid City, South Dakota, United States of America. Who is Becky Hammon's wife? Although they have not officially confirmed their marital status, Becky Hammon and Brenda Milano have been together since 2015. Where did Becky and Brenda meet? The lovebirds first met in 2010 during Brenda's coaching days at St. Francis College. When is Brenda Milano's birthday? The former basketball player and coach has not publicly disclosed her exact date and year of birth. When did Brenda Milano suffer an injury? She sustained an injury while in college, ending her playing career. Who are Brenda and Becky's children? The couple have two adopted sons, Cayden and Samuel.

Becky Hammon's wife is alleged to be Brenda Milano. She is a former basketball player and former basketball coach. The two met in 2010 and have lived under the same roof since 2015. Becky and Brenda have adopted two adorable sons, Cayden and Samuel.

