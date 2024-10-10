Dak Prescott's girlfriend: Meet Sarah Jane, the woman who has captured the NFL star's heart
If you love American football, you must know Dak Prescott's name. The famous Dallas Cowboys quarterback has made a name for himself in the sport, making him a favourite among the sports fanbase. Dak's fame has generated interest in his love life, and many are curious about his dating life. So, who is Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane?
Dak Prescott's girlfriend has been a topic of discussion for many who want to know more about her. After reports emerged that she and her famous boyfriend had welcomed their first child in early 2024, many started digging into her biography.
Sarah Jane's profile summary
|Full name
|Sarah Jane Ramos
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|18 November 1993
|Age
|30 years old (as of October 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Tampa Bay, Florida, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Latina
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'5"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Siblings
|Two
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Partner
|Dak Prescott
|Children
|One
|University
|Florida State University
|Profession
|Wine and spirits specialist
|@sarahjane
Biography of Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos is an American wine and spirits specialist. She rose to fame as the girlfriend and baby mama of NFL's quarterback Dak Prescott.
What is Sarah Jane Ramos' age?
She is 30 years old (as of October 2024). Sarah was born on 18 November 1993 in Tampa Bay, Florida, USA and is the eldest child of three. Her younger sisters are Grace and Emily Ramos.
Sarah attended Florida State University, where she studied criminalistics and criminal science.
Sarah Jane Ramos' career
After finishing her university studies, Sarah began her professional journey by landing a job in the hospitality industry. She started as a bartender at Mariott Hotels before moving into a wine specialist role at Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits in October 2017.
As a wine specialist, Sarah oversaw the distribution of various brands like Moet Hennessy and Diageo on-premises. In 2019, she left her position to become a representative for Moet Hennesy and Diageo. She returned two years later, in August 2021, to Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits as an on-premise area manager.
Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott's relationship history
Rumours about Sarah and Dak Prescott dating began circulating online in September 2023 after she posted an Instagram story at the AT&T stadium. In her upload, she posed hugging Dak while wearing a Cowboys jacket with the caption "#4 💙."
On her 30th birthday on 18 November 2024, she shared a photo dump on Instagram, which included her and Prescott enjoying a birthday party meal. The Sarah Jane Ramos' Instagram post read:
Entering a new decade with so much gratitude. Blessed and thankful for my family and friends who celebrated with me in my new home ⭐️ I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet 🥰🎂💘#30.
One week after celebrating her birthday, Sarah revealed on Instagram that she was expecting a child with Prescott. On 4 March 2024, Dak announced that he and his girlfriend welcomed their daughter, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose Prescott. They later shared that their daughter had been born on 22 February 2024 in a post that read:
MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer and we are so fortunate that you are ours! Welcome into this world, baby girl, you will always be loved and protected! We are so IN LOVE with you ♥️ Love, Mom & Dad 🙏
Who was Dak Prescott's first wife?
Dak Prescott has never been married. However, he has been in several romantic relationships, most notably with Natalie Buffett, whom he dated from 2020 to 2022. He was also linked to Jadyn Jannasch in 2023 and Ireland Borba in 2019.
FAQs
- Who is Sarah Jane Ramos? She is an American wine and spirits specialist best known as the girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
- How old is Sarah Jane Ramos? She is 30 years old (as of October 2024) and was born on 18 November 1993.
- When did Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott start dating? They began dating sometime in late 2023.
- Is Sarah Jane Ramos Mexican? She is an American citizen of Latina ethnicity.
- Who is Dak Prescott's daughter? The athlete's daughter is Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose Prescott.
- Who is the mother of Dak Prescott's daughter? The mother of Dak Prescott's daughter is Sarah Jane Ramos.
- Who is Natalie Buffet? She is an Instagram model best known as Dak Prescott's first girlfriend.
Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, has generated interest from the public. Many are curious to know more about her, especially after the news that she had welcomed a baby with her famous boyfriend in early 2024.
