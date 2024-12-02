If you used to watch the American reality TV shows Miami Ink and LA Ink in the late 2000s, you would be familiar with talented tattoo artist Kat Von D. Her fame from the shows and subsequent business ventures have generated interest in her earnings. How wealthy is she? Learn about Kat Von D's net worth and how she makes money.

Tattoo artist/TV personality Kat Von D attends the Animal Equality Global Action annual gala (L) and Thanksgiving at Project Angel Food event. Photo: Tara Ziemba, Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kat Von D has made a name for herself as a modern pioneering tattoo artist, television personality, and successful entrepreneur. Her multifaceted career and dedication to her craft have made her an influential figure in the entertainment and beauty industries. Due to her success, many are curious to know more about Kat Von D's net worth.

Full name Katherine von Drachenberg Nickname Kat Von D Gender Female Date of birth 8 March 1982 Age 42 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Montemorelos, Nuevo León, Mexico Current residence Vevay, Indiana, USA Nationality American/Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 174 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sylvia Galeano Father René Drachenberg Siblings Two Marital status Married Husband Rafael Reyes Children One Profession Tattoo artist, TV personality, recording artist, entrepreneur Net worth $15 million–$25 million Instagram @thekatvond Facebook X (Twitter) @thekatvond

What is Kat Von D's net worth?

According to HotNewHipHop, Enrichest, and Celebrity Net Worth, Kat Von D has an alleged net worth of between $15 million and $25 million.

How does Kat Von D make her money?

Kat Von D primarily makes her money through various sources, including tattooing, successful business ventures, book sales, television appearances, production, and music. She has also made money through property sales.

Top-5 facts about tattoo artist Kat Von D. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Kat Von D charge per tattoo?

According to Tattooing 101, Kat Von D charges $200 per hour with a $400 sitting fee. However, the rate can vary depending on the complexity and size of the tattoo.

Kat Von's professional career began in 1998 at age 16 after quitting school to become a tattoo artist. Her early start in the industry quickly showcased her remarkable talent, leading to her appearances on the reality TV show Miami Ink in 2005.

She stayed on the show for nearly two years but left in late 2006 after falling out with Ami James. Kat subsequently acquired her show, LA Ink, on TLC, chronicling her work at her tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo, in Hollywood, California. LA Ink ran four seasons, ending on 15 September 2011.

In 2021, Kat Von's tattooing business, High Voltage Tattoo, featured in LA Ink, closed as she relocated with her family to Indiana.

Aside from tattooing, Kat Von is an author. From 2009 to 2013, she authored three books: High Voltage Tattoo (2009), The Tattoo Chronicles (2010), and Go Big or Go Home: Taking Risks in Life, Love, and Tattooing (2013).

Entrepreneurial ventures

Kat Von D attends Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Fall/Winter 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

In 2008, Kat launched her make-up line for French cosmetics retailer Sephora and later started her self-titled beauty brand. Kat Von D's product line quickly gained popularity for its bold colours and innovative formulas. In 2016, she reformulated all her products to be vegan. In 2020, Kat sold her beauty brand to Kendo Brands (a subsidiary of LVMH).

Von D's entrepreneurial spirit extended to fashion as well. In 2010, she opened the Wonderland Gallery, an art boutique next to High Voltage Tattoo. In the fall of 2011, she launched two clothing lines, KVD Los Angeles and Kat Von D Los Angeles, in the US and Canada, which expanded internationally.

In 2019, she launched her vegan shoe line, Von D Shoes, which sells shoes for $90 to $350.

How much is Kat Von D cosmetics worth?

Kat Von D doesn't own the cosmetics line. In 2020, she sold it to Kendo, who renamed it KVD Vegan Beauty. However, the details of the sale agreement are still private.

Contributions to music and film

Kat Von D's artistic talents are not limited to visual art. She has collaborated with notable musicians, lending her voice to tracks like Rosary Blue (2012) by The 69 Eyes and Black Leather (2016) by Prayers. Her contributions to music continued with appearances on albums by IAMX and Gunship.

Additionally, Von D participated in the narration of Dominion, a 2018 animal rights documentary. Her role in Dominion earned her the Award of Excellence for Narration from the Hollywood International Independent Documentary Awards.

Real estate investments

Kat Von D has been active in the real estate market, making several notable investments. In 2011, she purchased a Gothic mansion in Los Angeles for $2.175 million. She listed it for sale in 2020 for $3.4 million.

In 2016, Kat purchased another home in Los Angeles for $6.5 million. She sold the house for $7.8 million in 2023.

In 2020, Kat and her husband, Rafael Reyes, purchased the Schenck Mansion in Vevay, Indiana, for $1.874 million. This historic property, built in 1874, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and features 35 rooms, including six bathrooms and seven bedrooms.

Kat Von's advocacy work

Kat Von D passionately advocates for animal rights and mental health awareness. She has vocalised veganism and cruelty-free products, ensuring that her shoe line, Von D Shoes, adheres to these principles. In 2016, she received Farm Sanctuary's "Compassion in Action Award" for her work on behalf of animal rights.

FAQs

Who is the famous female tattoo artist Kat Von D? Kat Von D, born Katherine von, is a renowned tattoo artist, television personality, entrepreneur, and recording artist. She is known for appearing on the reality TV shows Miami Ink and LA Ink. What church does Kat Von D belong to? Kat Von D is a member of the Switzerland Baptist Church in Vevay, Indiana. What does Kat Von D do for money? Kat Von D earns from tattooing, entrepreneurship, music, television, book sales, and clothing. Additionally, she organises the MusInk Tattoo Convention and Music Festival and runs an art gallery called Wonderland Gallery. Does Kat Von D still own a tattoo shop? Kat Von D no longer owns a tattoo shop. In 2021, she sold her High Voltage Tattoo in Hollywood, California. Who is the highest-paid tattoo artist? The title can vary, but Ed Hardy is among the most well-known and highest-earning tattoo artists. According to Alux, Ed is retired and used to charge from $1,500 per hour. What is the most expensive tattoo in the world? According to Money Digest, the world's most expensive tattoo was an ornamental tattoo by South Africa's Shimansky Jewellery that cost $924,000. Who is the king of tattooing? George "Professor" Burchett was an English tattoo artist known as the "King of Tattooists". His innovative techniques and artistry earned him widespread acclaim in the early 20th century.

Kat Von D's net worth is in the millions, showcasing her success and talent as a tattoo artist and entrepreneur. She earns from her multifaceted career, which includes her famous reality TV roles, her shoe line Von D Shoes, and numerous business ventures. Kat's journey from a tattoo artist to a business mogul is a testament to her talent and hard work.

