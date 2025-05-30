YouTuber Markiplier's net worth revealed, and how he built his online empire

Markiplier's net worth in 2025 is allegedly $45 million, making him one of YouTube's most successful gaming influencers. He built his digital empire through viral horror game playthroughs, merchandise, and filmmaking, proving that content creation can be a lucrative career.

Markiplier at the 2022 Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys at Wilshire Ebell Theatre (L) and the sixth SU2C telecast at the Barkar Hangar (R). Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Markiplier's net worth places him among YouTube's wealthiest creators .

. He earns between $10 million and $30 million annually , with a peak of $38 million in 2023 and $32 million in 2024, driven by YouTube revenue, sponsorships, and multimedia projects.

, with a peak of $38 million in 2023 and $32 million in 2024, driven by YouTube revenue, sponsorships, and multimedia projects. Markiplier averages $2.6 million and $3.2 million in monthly income , with per-video earnings estimated between $608 and $9,700.

, with per-video earnings estimated between $608 and $9,700. He built his fame through horror games, particularly Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Five Nights at Freddy's , which helped shape his brand and engage millions of followers.

and , which helped shape his brand and engage millions of followers. Beyond YouTube, he's a filmmaker and podcaster, directing and starring in Iron Lung (2024) and co-hosting exclusive Spotify video podcasts like Distractible and Go! My Favourite Sports Team.

Markiplier's profile summary

Full name Mark Edward Fischbach Nickname Markiplier Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 1989 Age 35 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Current residence La Cañada Flintridge, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 169 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sunok Frank Father Cliffton Morris Fischbach Siblings One Relationship status Dating Partner Amy "Peebles" Nelson University University of Cincinnati (DNF) Profession YouTuber, actor, film director, screenwriter, producer Net worth $45 million Instagram @markiplier X (Twitter) @markiplier Facebook @markiplier YouTube @markiplier

What is Markiplier's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Markiplier's alleged net worth in 2025 is $45 million. His earnings stem from his successful gaming content, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, and ventures like his fashion brand Cloak and various film projects.

Top-5 facts about YouTuber Markiplier. Photo: Barry King/Getty Images (modified by author)

How much does Markiplier make a year?

Markiplier earns between $10 million and $30 million annually through digital content creation, brand deals, merchandise, and film projects. His earnings have consistently placed him among YouTube's top creators. In 2023, he made $38 million, ranking as the third-highest-paid YouTuber.

In 2024, Markiplier earned $32 million, securing the 16th spot among the platform's highest earners.

How much does Markiplier make per month?

Markiplier's monthly earnings vary, but based on his 2023 income of $38 million and 2024 earnings of $32 million, he makes between $2.6 million and $3.2 million per month on average. His revenue comes from YouTube ads, sponsorships, merchandise, podcasts, and film projects.

However, Social Blade alleges that Markiplier's YouTube channel brings in between $18,000 and $292,000 per month.

How much money does Markiplier make per video?

Markiplier (L) and a guest attend the official Streamy Awards nominee reception at YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

There is no official data to confirm Markiplier's earnings per video. Social Blade estimates the YouTuber's daily earnings at between $608 and $9,700, though it doesn't account for his per-video earnings.

Expanding his empire beyond YouTube

Markiplier has expanded into directing and starring in YouTube Originals, including A Heist with Markiplier and In Space with Markiplier. In 2024, Mark wrote, directed, and starred in his horror film, Iron Lung.

YouTuber Markiplier attends the Build Series to discuss his new game "A Heist with Markiplier" at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik (modified by author)

Beyond YouTube, he co-founded Cloak, an apparel brand, and hosts two podcasts, Distractable and Go! My Favourite Sports Team under a multi-million dollar Spotify deal. In 2023, Markiplier told Forbes about the deal:

I'm positively chuffed to bring video episodes of Distractible and Go! My Favourite Sports Team for the first time ever… exclusively to Spotify. While we love the audio world and still aim to bring you the very best in auditory experiences, by bringing our faces into the mix, we aim to give you an as-yet-unseen dimension to your listening experience.

FAQs

Is Markiplier a gaming influencer? Markiplier is a gaming influencer best known for his Let's Play YouTube videos, particularly in the horror gaming genre. How is Markiplier so famous? Markiplier gained popularity through his Let's Play videos, his charitable efforts and collaborations with other creators. What game made Markiplier famous? Markiplier's rise to fame was largely driven by his playthroughs of Amnesia: The Dark Descent and the Five Nights at Freddy's series. Has Markiplier lost subscribers? As of this writing, Markiplier's subscriber count has remained relatively stable, currently sitting at 37.5 million. Why did Markiplier take a break? Markiplier has taken breaks from YouTube for various reasons, including personal and family matters. In one instance, he stepped away due to the loss of his niece, Miranda Cracraft, in 2018. Why did YouTube cut Markiplier from Game On? There is no explanation for why YouTube cut Markiplier from Game On. He was originally supposed to be part of the event, but YouTube removed his segment unexpectedly from the final livestream without warning. What Markiplier channel was deleted? Markiplier's Unus Annus channel, which he co-created with Ethan Nestor (CrankGameplays), was intentionally deleted after one year as part of a planned project. Who is the most famous gaming influencer? Several gaming influencers dominate the scene, but PewDiePie, Ninja, Jacksepticeye, and female YouTuber SSSniperWolf are among the most well-known. Does Markiplier have a girlfriend? Markiplier has been in a long-term relationship with Amy Nelson, a graphic designer and ceramics artist.

Markiplier's net worth has grown tremendously due to his impressive YouTube career. He is among the wealthiest YouTubers, and his salary places him among the top earners in his niche. Markiplier's success stems from his engaging gameplay commentary, podcasting, and acting ventures.

