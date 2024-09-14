What is Mellstroy's net worth? Inside the YouTuber’s earnings, assets and career

New stars emerge daily in the digital content creation field, carving their path across various social media sites. One such rising star is Mellstroy. Known for his daring personality and controversial content, he has gained a large following, which has helped him accumulate substantial wealth. So, what is Mellstroy's net worth?

Mellstroy is in a snapback and jacket (L) and a patterned T-shirt while showing off his watch (R). Photo: @mellstroy on Instagram (modified by author)

Mellstroy, whose real name is Andrey Burim, is a Russian YouTuber, online content creator, gamer, and streamer. He rose to fame through live streaming on YouTube, where his controversial stunts attracted a large audience. He is also famous for his extravagant lifestyle, and fans are eager to know how much money Mellstroy has.

Profile summary

Full name Andrey Aleksandrovich Burim Nickname Mellstroy Gender Male Date of birth 15 December 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Moscow, Russia Nationality Russian Ethnicity Russian Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Height in centimetres 188 Height in feet and inches 6'2" Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 180 Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Content creator, YouTuber, streamer, gamer Net worth $7.2 million Instagram @mellstroy

What is Mellstroy's net worth?

According to Official Walkaway and Coming Soon Net, Mellstroy has an alleged net worth of $7.2 million as of 2024. He has accumulated wealth through playing popular games like Dota 2, Minecraft, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on YouTube. He also generates income from brand sponsorships, merchandise sales, and investments.

How does Mellstroy earn money?

Top-5 facts about Mellstroy. Photo: @mellstroy on Instagram (modified by author)

Gaming

Mellstroy began his streaming career in 2015 after dropping out of college. Initially, he concentrated on streaming classic video games like CS, Minecraft, and Dota 2 on YouTube.

Andrey took a different approach in 2016. He shifted his content strategy from regular game streams to a more controversial type of known as IRL (In Real Life) streaming.

Mellstroy's YouTube videos have received millions of views, and brands have started noticing his influence. The streamer has worked with numerous top brands, including Nike, Adidas, and Apple. With millions of subscribers and views, he also earns from YouTube's monetisation system.

Mellstroy's interactive live streams generate significant income. Fans frequently donate money during live streams using Super Chats or other donation sites that allow their comments to stand out.

What is Mellstroy doing? In 2019, Andrey switched careers and began working with online casinos and bookmakers. He is currently an ardent gambler who loves playing at some of the best online casinos. His preferred platform is Stake Casino, which contributes significantly to his wealth.

These collaborations have enabled him to earn almost $20,000 every stream. In March 2024, he collaborated with Russian rapper Morgenstern, resulting in a record-breaking viewership. Mellstroy compensated Morgenstern $1 million for the collaboration.

Merchandise sale

The content creator also makes money from selling his own branded merchandise. From clothing lines to accessories, he has leveraged his loyal fan following to create another revenue stream.

Assets

With his financial success, the content creator has acquired multiple assets, including luxury cars and a home in Northern Cyprus.

Mellstroy's house

Mellstroy is known for his lavish lifestyle. He frequently provides snippets of his life with his followers and gives house tours, such as a brief Instagram video revealing a $5,500 property in Northern Cyprus.

Mellstroy's car collection

The renowned streamer has an impressive luxury car collection. Some of his cars include:

The Ferrari F8 Spider, which cost 45 million RUB

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Bentley Mulsanne

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV, which cost 28 million RUB

BMW M5

Lamborghini huracan STO

Lamborghini Urus

Mellstroy's philanthropic activities

Mellstroy's identity goes beyond his controversial internet presence. In March 2024, one of his YouTube videos made headlines when he donated sports equipment and clothing to 500 orphanages in Belarus.

This deed reveals a different side of him, demonstrating that, other than creating buzz and controversy, he also makes a genuine difference in people's lives.

FAQs

Who is Mellstroy? He is an infamous Russian YouTuber, online content creator, streamer, and gamer. What is Mellstroy's real name? His birth name is Andrey Aleksandrovich Burim. How old is Mellstroy? Mellstroy, who was born on 15 December 1998, is 25 years old as of 2024. How much is Mellstroy worth? As of 2024, he had an alleged net worth of $7.2 million. How did Mellstroy become rich? He achieved significant success as a YouTuber, gaining over one million subscribers by 2018, establishing him as a leading content creator. What is Mellstroy's family net worth? Not much is known about his family, as he prefers to keep his personal life out of the limelight. Why was Mellstroy banned from YouTube? Mellstroy's YouTube broadcast came to an abrupt end when he was arrested for reportedly beating a 21-year-old model live on camera. How tall is Andrey Burim? The gamer is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall.

Mellstroy's net worth demonstrates the lucrative nature of content creation in the digital age. He has amassed a sizable fortune through YouTube ad revenue, brand deals and collaborations, merchandise sales, live donations, gaming, and investments.

