Iman Gadzhi’s net worth and journey to becoming a digital marketing millionaire

Iman Gadzhi is a successful British digital marketer, entrepreneur, YouTuber, social media influencer, philanthropist, and podcaster. Iman Gadzhi’s net worth is alleged to be between $25 million and $50 million. He has earned his wealth primarily from his various business ventures such as IAG Media, Flozy, and Educate-io.

Iman posing for a photo on a highway (L). His photo during an outdoor activity (R).

Key takeaways

He dropped out of high school in 2017 and founded IAG Media , his first digital marketing agency.

and founded , his first digital marketing agency. Iman earns between $100,000 and $300,000 per month in profit from his various business ventures.

in profit from his various business ventures. Gadzhi's social media pages, particularly his TikTok account, have gained immense popularity thanks to the lifestyle and business education videos he uploads on the platform.

he uploads on the platform. Iman has contributed funds in the past through his philanthropic initiatives to help build schools in Nepal.

Iman Gadzhi’s profile summary

Full name Iman "Gadzhi" Gadzhimagomedov
Date of birth 3 January 2000
Age 25 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth Dagestanskiye Ogni, Russia
Current residence Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Nationality British
Mother Muminat Gadzhimagomedova

What is Iman Gadzhi’s net worth?

According to Vivanmehta, Iman's net worth is allegedly between $25 million and $50 million. He has amassed his fortune mainly through his career as a digital marketer, entrepreneur, social media personality, YouTuber, and podcaster.

What is Iman Gadzhi's monthly income?

Five facts about Iman Gadzhi.

The entrepreneur revealed through a YouTube interview in September 2022, that he makes a monthly profit of between $100 thousand and $300 thousand.

Usually, on any month, it'll be anywhere from $100 thousand to $300 thousand month profit. But as I said this year has been a little skewed because last year so I went very heavy on investments and first five months this year every single month I made a million. 1 million a month from my investments mainly in cryptocurrencies.

Iman Gadzhi’s career highlights and income sources

Iman does many things for his career. Here is a breakdown of his career highlights and income sources.

Digital marketing and entrepreneurship

Iman began his digital marketing career in 2015 by buying and selling Instagram accounts. The following year, he served as a social media content manager for a local football club. The digital marketer dropped out of high school in 2017 and later, the same year, he launched his first digital marketing agency known as IAG Media.

Iman Gadzhi staring at his phone during an outdoor activity.

According to IAG Media's Company profile, the agency uses paid traffic and sales funnels to assist Coaching & E-Commerce businesses to scale to 7 & 8-figure. IAG Media has worked with reputable firms such as AJ&Smart, Oura Ring, and ZebraFuel.

In 2019, Gadzhi founded GrowYourAgency, an online educational platform which helps digital marketers build and scale their online marketing agencies. According to Iman's LinkedIn profile, he is also the co-founder of Flozy, a SuperApp for businesses that make money online.

In 2022, he founded Educate-io, an online educational platform which focuses on paving a path to success by reforming the education system by challenging the traditional ways of schooling. Iman Gadzhi's business also includes a lifestyle brand known as Big Day, which he founded in 2024.

Social media influencing and podcasting

Besides his entrepreneurship career, Gadzhi is also an internet personality. He gained prominence by sharing engaging content on his various social media pages.

Iman posts lifestyle, business education, and self-improvement videos on TikTok, which has 4 million followers as of this writing.

The content creator also has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 5 million subscribers. Iman Gadzhi's business YouTube account was created in December 2015, and he uses the platform to share content related to creating online businesses and staying motivated.

He has over 2 million followers on his Instagram page. Gadzhi also shares his content on X (Twitter) and Facebook, where have amassed approximately 802 thousand and 48 thousand followers respectively.

Additionally, Iman hosts a self-titled podcast. Some of the topics Iman Gadzhi's podcasts cover include How to have more SMMA clients than you can fulfil and The 5-Step Process to Overcome Any SMMA Objection.

Charitable initiatives

The digital marketer is also a philanthropist. In October 2022, in a Forbes interview, Iman revealed that he provides funds to facilitate the building of schools in Nepal. He said,

So, we don’t physically need to be in Nepal to build the schools. We collaborate with our charity partner in Nepal, Pahar Trust Nepal. I provide the funds and they build it.

Gadzhi in a black coat and white polo neck.

Iman added,

Typically, I visit the schools and interact with teachers and students as often as time allows. I’m actually taking a few team members to see the schools later this year.

FAQs

Iman Gadzhi's net worth reflects his devotion to self-expression and creativity. His thriving career has significantly enhanced his wealth as a digital marketer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Gadzhi founded his first digital marketing agency called IAG Media at the age of seventeen.

