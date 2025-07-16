Are Denise and Aaron still together? A look at their relationship timeline

Are Denise and Aaron still together? They are not together. They officially separated on 4 July 2025, ending their six-year marriage. Aaron filed for divorce days later, citing irreconcilable differences. Their relationship timeline reflects a blend of romance, collaboration, and mounting financial strain.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards visit SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers officially separated on 4 July 2025.

Aaron Phypers requested spousal support , claiming zero income and over $105,000 in monthly expenses.

, claiming zero income and over in monthly expenses. Their relationship began in 2017 after meeting at Aaron's wellness clinic.

after meeting at Aaron's wellness clinic. The ex-couple faced multiple challenges , including the loss of their home in wildfires and public controversies like the RHOBH affair allegations.

, including the loss of their home in wildfires and public controversies like the affair allegations. Despite a public vow never to divorce, financial and legal issues reportedly led to their split.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' profile summary

Full name Denise Lee Richards Aaron William Cameron Phypers Gender Female Male Date of birth 17 February 1971 16 September 1972 Age 54 (as of 2025) 52 (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Virgo Place of birth Downers Grove, Illinois, USA Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Southern California, USA Southern California, USA Nationality American Canadian-American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity N/A Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'6" 6'2" Height in centimetres 168 188 Weight in pounds 121 194 Weight in kilograms 55 88 Hair colour Blonde Brown Eye colour Blue Blue Mother Joni (née Braden) Patricia Phypers Father Irv Richards N/A Marital status Separated (July 2025) Separated (July 2025) Partner Aaron Phypers Denise Richards Children Three (one adopted) None biological Profession Actress, model, TV personality TV personality, wellness practitioner Net worth $6 million $100,000 Instagram @deniserichards N/A Facebook N/A X (Twitter) @DENISE_RICHARDS N/A

Are Denise and Aaron still together?

As of July 2025, Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are no longer together. After six years of marriage, Phypers filed for divorce on 7 July, citing irreconcilable differences, and listed 4 July as their official separation date.

The filing also includes a request for spousal support, with Phypers claiming a share of Denise's alleged $250,000 per month earnings, declaring zero income and no assets. Despite his declaration, Phypers claims to spend $105,000 monthly on expenses like rent, entertainment, auto costs, and clothing.

Aaron stated that he has no property, bank funds, or income. Yet, his filing includes requests to retain personal items such as a motorcycle, power tools, and a sports car.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' relationship timeline

Here is a detailed breakdown of the former celebrity couple's love life:

June 2017: First meeting sparks romance

Denise Richards met Aaron Phypers at his Malibu wellness clinic, Quantum 360, while seeking DNA repair treatments. Their professional connection quickly turned personal, and they began dating while Aaron was still legally married to Nicollette Sheridan.

January 2018: Denise and Aaron's secret engagement

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the American Humane's 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Denise and Aaron reportedly became engaged, though they chose not to announce it publicly. According to Us Weekly, the couple kept the news private to avoid media attention while Aaron's divorce from Nicollette Sheridan was still pending.

The secret engagement came roughly 15 months after they began dating, and insiders described it as "a long time coming," with both eager to start a new chapter together.

September 2018: Engagement revealed and wedding bells

The couple officially announced their engagement in early September 2018, just days before tying the knot in a spontaneous Malibu ceremony on the 8th. Planned in under 48 hours, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filmed the wedding ceremony attended by close family, friends, and Denise's daughters.

November 2018: Home lost in wildfires

Two months after their wedding, Denise and Aaron lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey wildfires. They moved into rental properties and began rebuilding their life together.

2019: Aaron begins the adoption process for Eloise

Aaron Phypers, Eloise Joni Richards (C) and Denise Richards attend the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, Aaron started the legal process to adopt Denise Richards' youngest daughter, Eloise, whom she had adopted in 2011. Denise publicly praised Aaron as a natural stepfather and shared that Eloise adored him.

However, the adoption faced delays after the couple lost critical documents in the November 2018 Woolsey wildfires, including Eloise's birth certificate.

July 2020: Brandi Glanville's affair allegations rock RHOBH

Brandi Glanville claimed she had an affair with Denise and alleged the couple had an open marriage. Denise denied the claims, and Aaron remained publicly supportive.

2022–2024: Denise's OnlyFans success vs. Aaron's clinic collapse

From 2022 to 2024, Aaron helped Denise produce content for her OnlyFans, selecting outfits and directing visuals. At the same time, his wellness clinic, Quantum 360, faced lawsuits over failed treatments and unpaid loans, leading to its closure in late 2024 and leaving Aaron with no income.

March 2025: Denise vows never to divorce

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the Jonathan Foundation's 11th annual Spring Fundraiser at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in California. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

During the March 2025 premiere of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Denise publicly vowed:

I'm never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna get divorced.

Aaron echoed her sentiment, joking:

It's not easy being married to me, but this is it. I'm done.

July 2025: Independence Day separation and divorce filing

On 4 July 2025, four months after Denise Richards vowed publicly never to get a divorce, the couple officially split. Aaron filed for divorce three days later, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting spousal support.

Unveiling Denise Richards' relationship history

Former couple, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, at the Tavern on the Green in New York City, New York. Photo: Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Denise Richards' relationships, according to Ranker, include high-profile marriages, long-term romances, and a few rumoured flings. She was married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006, with whom she shares two daughters, Sami Sheen and Lola. Her second marriage was to Aaron Phypers, married in September 2018 and separated in July 2025.

Denise had also dated Richie Sambora from 2006 to 2012. Earlier in her career, she was romantically linked to Patrick Muldoon from the mid-90s, with a brief reunion in 2012.

Other reported relationships include Nikki Sixx (2010–2011), Paul Walker (1994), and rumoured connections with John Stamos, Dean Cain, Mario López, Matt Dillon, and Scott Baio.

Aaron Phypers' wives: A look at his marital history

Nicollette Sheridan (R) and Aaron Phypers at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2016 TCA Press Tour in California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Phypers has been married twice. His first wife was Desperate Housewives actress Nicollette Sheridan, whom he wed in December 2015. The marriage lasted just six months, with their separation occurring in June 2016 and the divorce finalised in August 2018.

Shortly after, Phypers married Denise Richards in September 2018, just days after finalising his divorce from Sheridan. Aaron filed for divorce in July 2025.

FAQs

Who is Denise Richards' husband? As of July 2025, Denise Richards is estranged from her former husband, Aaron Phypers and is undergoing a divorce. Are Aaron and Denise still married? Aaron Phypers filed for divorce on 7 July 2025, after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Is Denise Richards still with Aaron Phypers? The former couple are not together. They officially separated on 4 July 2025. Why is Aaron divorcing Denise Richards? Aaron cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. What happened between Denise and Aaron? Financial strain, lifestyle imbalance, and legal troubles surrounding Aaron's wellness clinic reportedly led to their split. What does Aaron Phypers do for a living? He previously ran a Malibu-based wellness clinic called Quantum 360, specialising in frequency medicine, but it closed in 2024. Did Aaron Phypers adopt Eloise? Aaron is reportedly in the process of adopting Eloise. He began the adoption process in 2019 and has referred to Eloise as his daughter, though legal finalisation remains unclear. Did Denise know Eloise was disabled? Denise adopted Eloise as an infant in 2011 and only learned of her chromosomal disorder in 2016 after developmental delays emerged.

Denise and Aaron are no longer together. They officially separated in July 2025, after six years of marriage. Despite years of public support and shared ventures, financial stress and lifestyle imbalance strained their bond.

Yen.com.gh published an informative piece about Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's relationship. Since meeting in 2009, the couple has kept their personal life largely private while teaming up on acclaimed projects like Flowers and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Though they occasionally mention each other in interviews, most details about Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's love life remain under wraps. Their creative synergy continues to spark curiosity, leaving fans eager to learn more. Read the article for more.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh