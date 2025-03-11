YouTube star Danny Duncan's net worth and his content creation career

Danny Duncan is an American YouTube personality, comedian, and entrepreneur. His journey from a small-town background to becoming a multimillionaire content creator is emblematic of the digital era's opportunities. Explore Danny Duncan's net worth, career milestones, business ventures, and real estate investments.

YouTube star Danny Duncan in a white shirt and black bow tie (R) and in a car showroom (L). Photo: @dannyduncan69 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Danny Duncan is a famous American YouTuber, comedian, and entrepreneur.

Earlier in his career, he was a personal trainer for professional skateboarders.

He launched his YouTube channel in March 2014 .

. His YouTube channel has amassed over 7 million subscribers .

. He owns several brands, including Virginity Rocks, Good Sports, and Matador Energy.

Danny Duncan's profile summary

Full name Garry Winthrope Popularly known as Danny Duncan Gender Male Date of birth 27 July 1992 Age 32 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Englewood, Florida, United States Current residence Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Lemon Bay High Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Mother Sue Duncan Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation YouTuber, comedian, entrepreneur Net worth $50 million YouTube @danny Instagram @dannyduncan69 TikTok @dannyduncan69

What is Danny Duncan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist, Danny Duncan's alleged net worth is $50 million as of 2025. He has accumulated wealth through content creation on various social media platforms, merchandise sales, and brand partnerships.

What is Danny Duncan's salary?

Although exact figures regarding his salary remain undisclosed, he revealed in a 2023 interview with Jon Youshaei that his lifetime earnings from social media and merchandise are approximately $150 million, highlighting his remarkable financial success throughout his career.

Danny Duncan's career progress

Danny Duncan's professional trajectory integrates engaging digital content, athleticism, and entrepreneurial endeavours. In 2014, he garnered recognition for completing a triathlon and a 5k race.

Top 5 fast facts about Danny Duncan. Photo: @dannyduncan69 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Danny leveraged this experience by volunteering as a coach for the Florida Elite Track Club and becoming a personal trainer for professional skateboarders.

The growing Danny Duncan's YouTube career

Duncan started his YouTube journey in early 2014 and frequently created videos with fellow YouTube creators Chris Chann and Andrew Hales. His videos are a unique blend of pranks, vlogs, stunts, and a delightful dose of comedically timed chaos.

Duncan's YouTube channel showcases a thrilling array of adventures, from the jaw-dropping moment he crashes his sister's car into a lake—only to surprise her with a brand-new ride to his epic hitchhiking journey across America, not to mention his most viral video, Falling With 30,000 Pennies.

Danny Duncan arrives for the Premiere Of Warner Bros "Annabelle Comes Home," held at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Does Danny Duncan make money off of YouTube?

While Danny Duncan’s YouTube channel has garnered over 7 million subscribers and over 2 billion views as of this writing, many of his videos are not eligible for monetisation due to the use of copyrighted music or violating content guidelines.

During a 2023 interview with Forbes, the YouTuber remarked:

I wanted to be myself. I didn't want to have to hold back and filter every word I say or filter any thought I had.

Inside Danny Duncan's business ventures

Beyond content creation, Duncan has ventured into entrepreneurship. In 2017, he launched his merchandise brand, Virginity Rocks. The brand offers a wide range of clothing items, including hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, slides, boxers, snowboards, and hats, all emblazoned with a catchy slogan.

The brand's popularity resulted in partnerships with prominent clothing chains such as Zumiez, further expanding its reach.

Duncan has also previously worked with Killer Merch, a brand that designs and produces products for real-life celebrities and online personalities.

The content creator co-founded the clothing brand Ketnipz with digital cartoonist Harry Hambley. They introduced the iconic character Bean, the brand's mascot. They also created the family-friendly comic series Ketnipz. The comics have already collaborated with Samsung and Hot Wheels.

The YouTube star knows that his fan base is predominantly male and enjoys outdoor activities. Consequently, he created the Good Sports brand to manufacture products such as Bubble Bash and Backyard Pong.

Duncan is currently investing in franchising. He collaborated with franchisee Neil Hershman to acquire 16 Handles, a frozen yoghurt shop.

In 2024, the entrepreneur launched an energy shot called Matador Energy, which contains 185 mg of caffeine derived from coffee bean extract and Vitamins B3, B6, B9, and B12.

Danny Duncan is pushing a drum branded Coca-Cola (L) and in a red T-shirt smiling (R). Photo: @dannyduncan69 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Danny Duncan’s high-value real estate investments

Danny made a significant real estate investment in 2019, spending around $3.5 million on an opulent mansion in Los Angeles' elite Beverly Grove neighbourhood. This lavish property spans an impressive 4,302 square feet.

It features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a games room for recreation, a screening room for entertainment, a wine cellar for connoisseurs, and a rooftop balcony with panoramic views.

The content creator also bought a 93-acre property in Englewood, Florida, for $3.69 million. On it, he plans to build a small farmhouse, a warehouse, and a dirt bike track.

FAQs

Who is Danny Duncan? He is a famous American YouTube personality, comedian, and entrepreneur. What is Danny Duncan's real name? His real name is Garry Winthrope. How old is Danny Duncan? The comedian is 32 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 27 July 1992 in Englewood, Florida, United States. What is Danny Duncan's nationality? He is an American citizen. How rich is Danny Duncan? The American entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Is Danny Duncan worth 150 million? In 2023, the YouTuber mentioned in an interview that his lifetime earnings from social media and merchandise were approximately $150 million, but that is not his net worth.

Danny Duncan's net worth reflects the transformative power of digital platforms. His journey from being a personal trainer to a YouTube sensation and successful entrepreneur motivates aspiring content creators globally.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Delonte West's net worth and rise and fall. West is a former American professional basketball player who played for several NBA teams, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks.

Although Delonte West earned millions during his eight-year tenure in the NBA, his current net worth is in the thousands. Discover what led to the drastic decrease in his wealth, including career milestones, mental health challenges, and legal issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh