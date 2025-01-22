Stonebwoy's younger brother is set to begin a new stint with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities

Reports indicate that the young player has signed a two-year deal with the Accra-based Ghanaian club

This will be his professional debut in Ghana's top flight after playing football since childhood

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's only brother, Elijah Selasi Satekla, has secured a new two-year deal with Legon Cities, a Ghana Premier League side.

The musician's publicist confirmed the news on social media. On social media, he said:

"Legon Cities have completed the signing of Elijah Selasi Satekla, the younger brother of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy. The attacking midfielder joins the Premier League side on a two-year deal."

Selasi grew up in Ashaiman, where he honed his passion for football. Apart from football, Selasi wears several hats as part of his brother's entourage. He's often seen on trips abroad with the official Bhimnation team.

Last year, his brother set him up with African football legends who came to Togo to celebrate the birthday of former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Selasi was spotted in a jersey similar to what Adebayor, Asamoah Gyan, and others wore on gameday.

Selasi was also by Stonebwoy's side during the musician's historic visit to the London Stadium to watch West Ham star Mohammed Kudus play.

The young player has been working in silence for a long time. However, after his new milestone, videos of him training with Ghana's president's son, Sharaf Mahama, and former Black Stars captain Dede Ayew have resurfaced online.

Legon Cities hint at Selasi's signing

Selasi's new club, Legon Cities, has yet to officially announce his signing. However, the team shared a video of Stonebwoy's performance, which has raised fans' anticipation.

The team has been struggling in the Ghana Premier League. Last year, the club finished 13th on the League table and is currently a point above Accra Lions in the ongoing season.

Ghanaians react to Selasi's milestone

YEN.com.gh react to Stonebwoy's brother's milestone as a professional footballer for Legon Cities.

@Veeqlis1 said:

"lol bad move! Soon he will be playing in cos Legon Cities will be relegated 😂🫵."

@the_khofiotoo wrote:

"Buh I thought he dey play for Europe."

@Owula_Kpakpo remarked:

"Hahaha you dey spoil dema settings for them lol."

@orleanssarkcess shared:

"@nathan_quao can the guy play?? Answered wai🤣🤣"

@SulemanSalahal1 added:

"Connection is better than abilities 😉."

