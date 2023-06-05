Who is Christopher Stokowski? The untold story of Gloria Vanderbilt’s son

Christopher Stokowski is an American musician famous for being the son of the late American actress, author, artist, socialite, fashion designer, and heiress Gloria Vanderbilts. He is also the half-brother of the famous CNN journalist Anderson Cooper, an 18 times Emmy Award winner.

Christopher Stokowski is a Classical musician with over ten years of experience in the music industry. He is the son of the late celebrity couple Gloria Vanderbilt and Leopold Stokowski. His late father, Leopold, was one of the most accomplished conductors.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Stokowski Gender Male Date of birth 31 January 1952 Age 71 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 6'0" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Education Bard College Mother Gloria Vanderbilt Father Leopold Stokowski Siblings 6 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Unmarried Occupation Musician

Christopher Stokowski's biography

Christopher Stokowski was born on 31 January 1952 in New York, United States of America. He is 71 years old as of 2023, and his star sign is Aquarius.

His father, Leopold, was a well-known music director, and his mother, Gloria Laura Vanderbilt, was renowned for being the heiress of the Vanderbilt railroad fortune. After high school, Christopher attended Bard College in New York.

Christopher Stokowski's siblings

Christopher's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, was married four times and had four sons. Christopher is the second child among her mother's children. His father, Leopold, was his mother's second husband, with whom she shared two sons. Christopher's older biological brother is Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski.

In 1963, her mother, Gloria, married writer Wyatt Cooper. She also had two sons with him, Carter Vanderbilt Cooper and Anderson Hays Cooper.

What happened to Gloria Vanderbilt's other son? In 1988, Carter died at 23 years old by jumping from the 14th floor of his mother's penthouse.

Christopher also has three half-sisters on his father's side: Andrea Sadja Stokowski, Gloria Luba Stokowski, and Sonya Maria Noel Stokowski. Altogether, Chris has one biological brother and five half-siblings.

What does Christopher Stokowski do?

He is said to have followed in his father's footsteps and pursued a career in music. However, because he worked under an alias, information about his career timeline and released songs remains unclear.

Did Gloria Vanderbilt leave an inheritance?

Gloria Vanderbilt passed away in 2019 at the age of 95. Her net worth had been reduced from an estimated $200 million to $10 million at the time of her death. Initially, it was speculated that Gloria's youngest son Anderson could be the sole heir to his mother's wealth.

Later, Gloria's will specified that her oldest son, Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski, would receive her Midtown co-op at 30 Beekman Place, valued at approximately $1.2 million. Therefore, Anderson Cooper received the remainder of her inheritance. Unfortunately, Chris had a strained relationship with his mother and was left out of the will.

Who is Christopher Stokowski married to?

Little is known about his dating life, which can be attributed to the fact that he prefers a private life away from his family's fame. However, he was once engaged to his ex-fiance, April Sandmeyer. The former couple travelled to Europe after their engagement but could not follow through with their marriage plans due to family interference.

Fast facts about Christopher Stokowski

Who is Christopher Stokowski? He is the son of Gloria Vanderbilt and Leopold Stokowski. How old is Christopher Stokowski? He is 71 years old as of 2023. He was born on 31 January 1952. Who are Christopher Stokowski's grandparents? His maternal grandparents were Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt and Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt. Who are Gloria Vanderbilt's children? She had four sons: Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski, Christopher Stokowski, Carter Vanderbilt Cooper (deceased), and Anderson Hays Cooper. What happened to Carter Cooper? He died at 23 by jumping from the 14th floor of his mother's penthouse. Is Christopher Stokowski married? He is not married but was once engaged to April Sandmeyer, a Manhattan socialite.

Christopher Stokowski is famously known as the son of the late American fashion designer and artist Gloria Vanderbilt. He is also the older brother of renowned CNN journalist Anderson Cooper. Unlike his other family members, he prefers to live a private life away from the limelight.

