Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has begun his rehabilitation following a long-term injury

The Leicester City forward returned to the gym to work with Leicester City's physical trainer as he continues his recovery

Issahaku, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, could make a return before the end of the campaign

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is on his recovery journey after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on international duty with the Black Stars.

Issahaku has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the injury.

However, the 20-year-old forward has seen massive progress in his recovery as he continues rehabilitation at Leicester.

Leicester fans excited after Fatawu Issahaku begins gym work during injury recovery.

In a video shared on social media, the talented winger is seen working with a physical trainer, showing signs of a potential early return.

The former Sporting Lisbon player's injury was a massive blow for the Foxes following an impressive start to his debut Premier League campaign.

Since his injury, the 2016 champions have struggled to win matches and have currently dropped into relegation places.

Before the setback, Issahaku had played 11 games and delivered two assists in the Premier League.

The former Ghana U20 played a huge role in helping Leicester gain promotion to the top-flight last season, making a 13-goal contribution in the English Championship.

Issahaku suffered the injury during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola in Luanda in November 2024.

Leicester fans relieved about Issahaku's progress

Fans of the English Premier League club took to social media to share their delight in seeing the Ghana international make good progress on his recovery journey.

@Tony_the_uncle wrote:

We need him back

@Tekpeteydugba1 posted:

He will come back stronger

@jazarelle added:

Wonder where he’ll be next season? Not with us in the championship

@harderthanever posted:

The only positive from this club at the moment

@hxggxns1 added:

Missing him so much

@lcf_alan tweeted:

We so miss you

@hoddy99 posted:

Work rate higher than Mavididi on Saturday

@lcfckc added:

we need him back asap

@kev_loveday posted:

He's been sorely missed.

Van Nistelrooy on Issahaku's absence

Leicester City manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy has disclosed his frustrations for losing the winger at the beginning of his career at the club as manager.

The former Manchester United player has been without the Ghanaian international since taking over the role.

"Of course, you need some luck. Keeping your best players fit is crucial. Losing Fatawu to a cruciate injury just a week before I started was a massive blow. It’s a huge loss for this team," he said.

Leicester sits 19th in the Premier League table following a torrid run under the Dutch gaffer.

Issahaku undergoes successful surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku had undergone successful surgery following his injury while on international duty with the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Leicester City forward was forced off during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola due to an injury.

The 20-year-old winger was reported to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

