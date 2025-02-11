Jahmyr Gibbs, the rising NFL star, had a troubled upbringing marked by instability. His troubled childhood saw his grandmother assume parental responsibility for a while before being adopted by Greg and Dusty Ross. Learn all about Jahmyr Gibbs's parents and his adoption story.

Key takeaways

Jahmyr Gibbs is a rising NFL star who overcame a troubled childhood.

Greg and Dusty Ross adopted Gibbs in 2017 .

in . Dusty Ross first met Jahmyr at a local shelter where she was volunteering.

Greg and Dusty Ross have two biological children : John Grayson and Max Ross.

have : John Grayson and Max Ross. Jahmyr's biological mother is Neka Willis . His father's name is unknown publicly.

is . His father's name is unknown publicly. His grandmother, Angela Willis, stepped in to care for him before his adoption.

Jahmyr Gibbs's adoptive parents' profile summary

Full name Greg Ross Dusty J Ross Gender Male Female Born 28 December 1970 19 October 1973 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) 51 years old (as of February 2025) Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Marital status Married Married Children Three (Max, John, Jahmyr Gibbs) Three

Who are Jahmyr Gibbs's parents?

Jahmyr Gibbs' has two sets of parents: his biological and adoptive ones. His biological parents are Neka Williams (mother) and an unnamed man. Jahmyr's adoptive parents are Greg and Dusty Ross. They adopted him shortly after moving in with them in 2017.

Greg Ross

Greg Ross is Jahmyr's adoptive father. He hails from Dalton, Georgia, USA, and was born on 28 December 1970. He is 55 years old (as of February 2025). Greg and his wife Dusty have two biological children.

Greg has been married since 1999. His wife Dusty shared an anniversary post on X (Twitter) on 26 June 2022 celebrating their 23rd anniversary. She also shared a similar post on Instagram on 26 June 2024 celebrating their 25th anniversary. Based on these posts, Greg married on 26 June 1999.

Dusty J Ross

Dusty Ross is Jahmyr Gibbs' adoptive mother. She was born on 19 October 1973 and is 51 years old (as of February 2025). According to a December 2020 post on X (Twitter), Dusty is a registered nurse (RN).

Dusty first encountered Jahmyr while volunteering at a local shelter where he and his grandmother, Angela Willis, had camped. The shelter was part of the Family Promise program, which provides resources to struggling families. She recalled:

That's where we first met Jahmyr. John [Dusty Ross' son] and Jahmyr still remember playing with Matchbox cars during that time.

Though their first meeting was brief, it left an impression. They met again years later in 2017 when Jahmyr was a sophomore in high school and looking for a place to stay. He had spent a year living with senior quarterback J.P. Tighe and his family. After Tighe left for college, Gibbs needed a new home.

Dusty and her husband Greg, who had grown close to Jahmyr and his grandmother at the shelter, opened their doors and welcomed him into their family.

Who are Jahmyr Gibbs's biological parents?

Jahmyr Gibbs was born to Neka Willis and an unknown father. Neka had personal challenges and was unable to raise Jahmyr. As a result, Gibbs's grandmother, Angela Willis, stepped in to provide the care and support.

Jahmyr Gibbs' biological mother is Neka "NeeNee" Willis. According to her Facebook profile, she works as a labeller at Mohawk Industries, a position she has held since 26 April 2021. Neka also resides in Dalton, Georgia, but is originally from Cap-Haïtien, Haiti.

During a 2018 interview with Dalton Daily Citizen, Angela revealed the NFL star's troubled upbringing. She said:

I'm his grandma, I'm not his mama or his daddy. Jah came from a broken home, so I always wanted him to be around good people and to know that every home isn't a broken home. Family is about more than blood or race, it's about who loves you and supports you.

Do Greg and Dusty Ross have other children?

In addition to Jahmyr Gibbs, Greg and Dusty are proud parents of two sons: John Grayson (born on 21 May 2001) and Max Ross (born on 26 November 2003).

They also have a close relationship with Ahmaad Tanner, but there is no evidence to suggest that he is also their adopted son. According to Let's Go, Peay, Ahmaad Tanner's parents are Kimberly Tanner and Jamaal Brummitt.

FAQs

Where did Jahmyr Gibbs grow up? Gibbs grew up primarily in Dalton, Georgia, USA. How old is Jahmyr Gibbs? Jahmyr Gibbs is 22 years old (as of January 2025). He was born on 20 March 2002. What is Jahmyr Gibbs' height and weight? Jahmyr Gibbs is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs 203 pounds (92 kilograms). Where did Gibbs go to school? Gibbs attended Dalton High School in Georgia. He then played college football for Georgia Tech and transferred to the University of Alabama. Who are Jahmyr Gibbs' adoptive parents? Jahmyr Gibbs' adoptive parents are Dusty and Greg Ross. However, he was primarily raised by his grandmother, Angie, due to his parents' intermittent presence in his life. Does Jahmyr Gibbs have white parents? Jahmyr Gibbs' biological parents are African-American. However, his adoptive parents, Dusty and Greg Ross, are white. Who is Jahmyr Gibbs' mother? Jahmyr Gibbs' biological mother is Neka "NeeNee" Willis. How long has Gibbs been a Lion? Jahmyr Gibbs has been with the Detroit Lions for about one and a half years (as of this writing). The Lions selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. What is Jahmyr Gibbs' nickname? Jahmyr Gibbs is nicknamed "Sonic" due to his speed and agility on the field. How much does Jahmyr Gibbs make? According to Spotrac, Jahmyr Gibbs has an average annual salary of $4,461,283. In 2023, he signed a four-year rookie contract with the Detroit Lions worth $17,845,130. What is Jahmyr Gibbs' net worth? Jahmyr Gibbs has an alleged net worth of $8 million in 2025.

Jahmyr Gibbs's parents, though adoptive, have played an instrumental role in shaping his life. Dusty and Greg Ross helped raise Jahmyr alongside his grandmother, Angela Willis, as his biological parents couldn't provide a stable environment. Gibbs's biological parents are Neka Willis and an unnamed father.

