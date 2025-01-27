Meet Hannah Gadsby's wife, Jenney Shamash & their love life explained

Hannah Gadsby is an Australian actor, writer, and comedian. They commenced their professional life in Australia after winning the national championship of the Raw Comedy contest for emerging comedians in 2006. Gadsby married Jenney Shamash in 2021, and many people are interested in learning more about her. Who is Hannah Gadsby's wife, Jenney Shamash?

Hannah Gadsby's wife, Jenney Shamash, is an American producer and director. She is widely recognised for her roles as a producer in Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) and Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (2024).

Jenney Shamash's profile summary

Full name Jenney Shamash Gender Female Place of birth California, United States Current residence Victoria, Australia Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Homosexual Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Husband Hannah Gadsby Profession Producer, director

Bio of Hannah Gadsby's wife, Jenney Shamash

She is an American producer and director. Jenney was born in California, United States, and spent several years living and working in New York. She then relocated to Victoria, Australia, after marrying Hannah Gadsby.

Jenney Shamash's film production career

Hannah Gadsby's wife started her production career in 2020 with the TV special Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. She has also produced other programs, such as Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) and Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (2024).

Jenney Shamash and Hannah Gadsby's marriage

Hannah and Shamash met in 2018; Hannah was getting ready to hit the stage with their stand-up comedy program Nanette off-Broadway. Jenney was tasked with producing the film, and when they arrived in New York, she and Hannah connected immediately.

Jenney and Hannah became good friends, and she eventually became a permanent member of Hannah's crew in time for Douglas' production. Gadsby and Shamash got married in January 2021. The Australian comedian confirmed their marriage on Instagram in April 2021, saying:

I'd like to introduce you all to Jenney Shamash. She is an excellent producer. She is quite amusing and great at repeating facts. It is a joy to behold. We got married in January and are quite happy about it. For the record, I am gushing. I am full of good feelings. This is a lovely story. My heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted for marriage equality.

Since their wedding, the pair have lived in Victoria, Australia, with their dogs Daisy, Nuna Riverdale Velcro Roomba, and Jasper.

FAQs

Who is Jenney Shamash? She is an American producer and director widely recognised as Hannah Gadsby's wife. How did Hannah Gadsby meet her wife? They met in 2018 while Gadsby was preparing to perform their stand-up comedy play Nanette, which Shamash was supposed to produce. Is Hannah Gadsby Australian? Yes. They were born on 12 January 1978 in Burnie, Tasmania, Australia. What gender does Hannah Gadsby identify as? Gadsby is a stand-up comedian who identifies as genderqueer and uses they/them pronouns. What is Hannah Gadsby's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. When did Hannah Gadsby's autism start? They were diagnosed with ADHD and autism in 2017. When did Hannah Gadsby's comedy career begin? Their comedy career commenced in 2006, and they went on to win the national Raw Comedy competition.

Hannah Gadsby's wife, Jenney Shamash, is an American producer and director. Hannah Gadsby has never been afraid to share personal experiences to connect with her audience; their connection with Jenney Shamash is no exception. Gadsby's openness about their love and marriage is a powerful public depiction of genuine love.

