YouTuber Danny Go's net worth and how he turned kid's content into wealth

Danny Go is an American YouTuber and musician, best known for hosting the live-action educational kids' show Danny Go! As of 2025, Danny Go's net worth is between $1.07 and $6.39 million, and fans are curious to know how much he generates from his content creation career and his other income streams.

Youtuber Danny Go is holding one of his show's characters (L) and with other creators on his channel (R). Photo: @dannygo_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Born Daniel Coleman, Danny Go is a famous American YouTuber and musician.

He launched his YouTube channel, Danny Go! , in June 2019 and has gained over 2.8 million subscribers as of this writing.

, in June 2019 and has gained as of this writing. Besides his main YouTube channel, Daniel has two other channels: Danny Go! Lullabies & Sleep Music and Danny Go! Extra .

and . His YouTube channels offer entertaining and educational content for young children, blending music and playful antics.

Danny Go's profile summary

Full name Daniel Coleman Popularly known as Danny Go Gender Male Date of birth 15 June 1985 Age 39 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Current residence Davidson, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education University of North Carolina Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Mindy Mango Children 2 (Isaac, Levi) Occupation YouTube personality, musician Net worth Between $1.07 and $6.39 million YouTube @DannyGo! Instagram @dannygo_official

What is Danny Go's net worth?

According to YouTubers.me, Danny Go, has an estimated net worth of between $1.07 and $6.39 million as of March 2025. He has amassed wealth from his YouTube and music careers. Additionally, the social media personality generates income from merchandise sales.

How much does Danny Go make?

Danny Go reportedly makes an average of $86,000 weekly. The following is a summary of the content creator's estimated YouTube monthly revenue for the last six months:

Month Estimated earnings February 2025 $130K January 2025 $196K December 2024 $61.2K November 2024 $143K October 2024 $146K September 2024 $134K

Danny Go's career explored

Daniel Coleman began his professional journey at Lowe's Companies, Inc., where he spent nearly 13 years. During his stay, he rose to the rank of Senior Creative Producer, polishing his skills in video creation and social media streaming.

Top 5 fast facts about Danny Go. Photo: @dannygo_official on Instagram (modified by author)

This corporate experience laid a solid foundation for his future endeavours in digital content creation and children's entertainment.

The rise of Danny Go’s YouTube empire

In June 2019, Coleman made a significant career shift by launching the Danny Go! YouTube channel, collaborating with his childhood buddies, Matthew and Michael.

The channel is tailored to offer entertaining and educational content for young children, blending music, movement, and playful antics to engage audiences aged three to seven.

Danny Go in a flower plantation (L) and a poster advert regarding a YouTube episode. Photo: @dannygo_official on Instagram (modified by author)

In his introduction video on the show, he explained why he started the channel, saying:

One of the reasons that inspired me to create these kid videos was watching my sons build things with their hands and come up with imaginative and wild stories. So, I want to help kids be confident in their creativity.

The channel's unique approach quickly resonated with young viewers, resulting in substantial growth. As of this writing, Danny Go! had over 2.8 million subscribers and over 2 billion views. Its most popular video, The Floor Is Lava 2: Into the Volcano!, has over 182 million views.

Danny Go's songs: Bringing music and fun to kids

Besides his main YouTube channel, the kid's entertainer manages two more channels. Danny Go! Lullabies & Sleep Music features instrumental sleep versions of Danny Go! songs, perfect for nap time, quiet play or long car rides. Danny Go! Extra often features lively songs and dances that promote physical activity and learning.

The music's popularity extends beyond YouTube, with albums available on various streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. This musical outreach contributes to Daniel's educational and entertaining aspects.

Danny Go's merchandise

To complement his digital content, the YouTuber sells a range of merchandise that resonates with his young audience. The official shop features an array of products, including:

Apparel : T-shirts, hoodies, and onesies featuring vibrant designs and characters from the show.

: T-shirts, hoodies, and onesies featuring vibrant designs and characters from the show. Accessories : Backpacks, hats, and plush toys.

: Backpacks, hats, and plush toys. Educational materials: Colouring books with stickers that offer interactive learning opportunities.

FAQs

Who is Danny Go? He is a famous American YouTube personality and musician. What is Danny Go's real name? The content creator's birth name is Daniel Coleman. How old is Danny Go? The YouTuber is 39 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 15 June 1985 in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America. What is Danny Go's YouTube's net worth? The creator has an alleged net worth of between $1.07 and $6.39 million as of March 2025. What is Danny Go's income? The musician makes an average of $86,000 weekly from his main YouTube channel. Who is Danny Go's wife? Danny is married to Mindy Mango, whose real name is Mandy Coleman. She is a farmer with a passion for healthy foods. Who are Danny Go's children? Danny and Mindy Mango are parents to two sons, Isaac and Levi. What condition does Danny Go's son have? His eldest son, Isaac, was born with Fanconi anemia, a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder that impairs his bone marrow's ability to generate new blood cells.

Danny Go's net worth is a testament to his unique content and strategic diversification. Through his YouTube channel, he has successfully turned children's entertainment into a lucrative venture, establishing himself as a notable figure in the sector.

