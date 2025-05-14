Seth Green is an American actor, voice actor, writer, director, and producer best known for his role as Dr. Evil's son in the Austin Powers series. He is also famous for being the voice of Chris Griffin on Family Guy. As of 2025, Seth Green's net worth is allegedly $45 million, reflecting decades of consistent work in the film industry.

What is Seth Green's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Seth has an alleged net worth of $45 million as of 2025. He has amassed wealth from his impressive career spanning acting, voice work, production, and savvy investments.

Seth Green’s career milestones

Seth Benjamin Green began acting at the tender age of seven. He made his film debut in the 1984 comedy Billions for Boris. Other notable early roles include The Hotel New Hampshire (1984) and Radio Days (1987).

His first big break came when he portrayed Daniel "Oz" Osbourne, a werewolf and guitarist, in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. His understated performance as Oz earned him a loyal following and solidified his place in geek and pop culture. The actor stole scenes as Dr. Evil's sullen son, Scott Evil, in the Austin Powers film series (1997–2002).

Seth Green's movies and TV shows

While Green is best known for his comedic roles, his filmography is diverse. He has starred in dramas, adolescent comedies, sci-fi/fantasy, and animated films. Here is a list of some of his notable projects he has been featured in:

Year Title Role 1987 Can't Buy Me Love Chuckie Miller 1993 Arcade Stilts 2001 The Attic Expeditions Douglas 2004 Without a Paddle Dan Mott 2011 The Story of Luke Zack 2014 The Identical Dino 2016 Holidays Pete Gunderson 2018 Dear Dictator Dr. Charles Seaver 2018 12 oz. Mouse Mouse "Fitz" Fitzgerald (voice) 2019 Changeland Brandon 2023 Hanky Panky Harry the Hat 2024 Little Death David

Cementing his role in animation history

Seth Green's voice acting skills became legendary with his depiction of Chris Griffin, Peter and Lois Griffin's awkward and dimwitted son, on Family Guy. The show, created by Seth MacFarlane, premiered in 1999 and rapidly became a staple of adult cartoon television.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Seth Green and other principal voice actors on Family Guy reportedly earn $100,000 per episode. That adds up to around $2 million annually, excluding extra income from syndication, merchandise sales, and DVD royalties.

Green has also voiced several characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Howard the Duck in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and the animated series What If...? He also voiced Jeff "Joker" Moreau in the Mass Effect video game series, which expanded his repertoire and income streams.

Expanding his creative empire with Robot Chicken

In 2005, Seth Green co-created Robot Chicken with Matthew Senreich. The show uses stop-motion animation and action figures to parody pop culture in rapid-fire, nostalgic, sarcastic, and razor-sharp sketches. Green is heavily involved in the show as a co-creator, executive producer, head writer, and voice actor.

Robot Chicken received multiple Emmy Awards and critical accolades for its groundbreaking comedy. It also allowed Green to express his creativity as a storyteller and filmmaker.

Inside Green's investments and entrepreneurial pursuits

Seth Green has invested in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), unique digital assets that cannot be swapped for other assets. In 2021, he released a series of NFT artworks created in partnership with artist Matthew Gondek and sold through the Nifty Gateway platform, which earned Green $100,000 in sales.

Green co-founded the production company Stoopid Monkey, which was eventually rebranded as Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. The company produced not only Robot Chicken but also Titan Maximum and SuperMansion.

It has grown into a force in adult animation and stop-motion, collaborating with networks like Adult Swim and streaming services like Hulu and Crackle.

Seth Green's net worth is a testament to his talent, versatility, and business acumen. From his early days as a child actor to his success in film, television, and entrepreneurship, Green remains a dynamic figure in the entertainment world.

