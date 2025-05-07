American wrestler Cody Rhodes' net worth and how he built his wealth over time

Cody Rhodes, popularly known as The American Nightmare, is an American professional wrestler competing on the SmackDown brand. As of 2025, Cody Rhodes' net worth is allegedly $2 million, reflecting his success in professional wrestling, entrepreneurship, and investments.

Cody Rhodes displays the title (L) and stands in the ring during SmackDown (R). Photo: Andrew Timms, WWE (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cody Rhodes made his WWE debut in 2006 .

. He exited WWE in 2016 to compete globally.

In 2019, Cody, alongside Kenny Omega, Tony Khan, and The Young Bucks, co-founded All Elite Wrestling (AEW) but left the organisation in 2022.

but left the organisation in 2022. Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 and won the Undisputed WWE Championship against Roman Reigns in 2024.

Cody Rhodes' profile summary

Full name Cody Garrett Runnels Rhodes Also known as Stardust, The American Nightmare Gender Male Date of birth 30 June 1985 Age 39 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Current residence Cheval, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban Religion Christianity Education Lassiter High School Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Father Dusty Rhodes Mother Michelle Rubio Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Brandi Rhodes Children 1 Occupation Professional wrestler Net worth $2 million Instagram @americannightmarecody

What is Cody Rhodes' net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Cody Rhodes is reportedly worth $2 million, a fortune built through his successful wrestling career, executive positions, brand endorsements, and diverse business ventures.

What is Cody Rhodes' salary?

Cody Rhodes earns approximately $3 million. He signed the current WWE deal in 2024. His annual income had increased to roughly $3 million, thanks to sponsorships, WWE 2K games, the WWE Shop, and other revenue streams.

Career highlights

Cody was born into a wrestling family. In 2006, he made his WWE debut on the Raw brand. After a few months of development in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), he joined the main roster in 2007.

Top 5 fast facts about Cody Rhodes. Photo: WWE on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

In 2008, Cody Rhodes joined Ted DiBiase Jr. and Randy Orton to form Legacy, a faction of wrestling's second—and third-generation stars. After Legacy, he experimented with his identity, introducing the "Dashing" Cody Rhodes gimmick.

Cody continued to evolve through various gimmicks and tag team Alliances. Notably, he teamed with his real-life brother Dustin as The Brotherhood.

Cody Rhodes' most controversial and divisive persona came in 2014: Stardust. This cosmic character mirrored his brother, Goldust.

Cody's departure from WWE

Cody, dissatisfied with his creative direction, departed from WWE in 2016. After leaving WWE, he competed globally in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Ring of Honour (ROH), Impact Wrestling, and various independent promotions.

The American wrestler won multiple titles, including the ROH World Championship and the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, establishing himself as a top-tier draw outside WWE.

Founding All Elite Wrestling (AEW) (2019–2022)

Cody Rhodes is introduced during AEW Dynamite at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Photo: Frank Jansky

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, Cody, alongside Kenny Omega, Tony Khan, and The Young Bucks, co-founded All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The goal was to offer an alternative to WWE— better treatment of talent, creative freedom, and a more sports-focused wrestling program.

Cody served as both an executive vice president and an in-ring performer. However, by 2022, rumours of creative differences and a desire for new challenges led to his unexpected departure from AEW.

Cody's return to WWE (2022–Present)

At WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, Cody returned to WWE as The American Nightmare. He won the 2023 Royal Rumble, earning a title opportunity at WrestleMania 39 against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Even though he lost in an unexpected ending, the narrative was far from over.

Cody Rhodes celebrates during Night Two of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: WWE

Source: Getty Images

The tagline "Finish the Story" became a rallying cry. One year later, at WrestleMania 40, Cody defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes' endorsement deals

The WWE sponsors Cody Rhodes for merchandise sales and other promotional activities. He has also signed sponsorship contracts with various brands, including Figure Kingdom and Real Sports Apparel.

Additionally, the wrestler signed endorsement deals with PRIME Hydration, Mattel Creations, Fanatics, and Wheatley American Vodka.

Cody Rhodes' investment ventures

Cody Rhodes and AEW star QT Marshall founded the Nightmare Factory, a professional wrestling school in Atlanta, Georgia. The foundation has produced several successful talents, including Lee Johnson and Anna Jay.

Furthermore, the school has partnered with the WWE ID development program, solidifying its reputation as a top training ground for future wrestlers.

Cody Rhodes' properties: A look at his lavish lifestyle

Cody Rhodes' properties reflect his success, both inside and outside the wrestling ring. From a stunning Florida mansion to a fleet of high-end cars, the American wrestler has invested in assets that speak to his taste for comfort, performance, and luxury.

How much is Cody Rhodes' house?

Going by the house prices in Cheval, Florida, the wrestler's house could be worth about $500,000. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across 2,588 square feet.

What cars does Cody Rhodes have?

The wrestler owns a diverse and outstanding car collection, including luxury and performance vehicles. Some of his remarkable automobiles include:

Mercedes G-Class

Lamborghini Urus

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Porsche Panamera

Hummer EV

FAQs

Who is Cody Rhodes? He is an acclaimed American professional wrestler. How old is Cody Rhodes? The wrestler is 39 years old as of 2025. He was born on 30 June 1985 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. What is Cody Rhodes's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2025. How much does Cody Rhodes make a year? The American athlete makes approximately $3 million annually. What is Cody Rhodes's monthly salary? Cody Rhodes' monthly salary from WWE is roughly $250,000. Is Cody Rhodes married? Cody is married to Brandi Rhodes. They tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Liberty Iris, in 2021. Do Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes get along in real life? While the two have had intense rivalries on-screen, their off-screen relationship is professional but not close.

Cody Rhodes' net worth is a testament to his hard work and talent. The American wrestler boasts a successful wrestling career in the WWE and beyond. He also founded a wrestling school and owns several valuable assets.

