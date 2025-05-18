Sebastian Maniscalco's net worth and his rise from waiter to top-paid comedian

Sebastian Maniscalco's net worth is estimated at $45 million, a figure bolstered by his sold-out tours, Netflix specials, and acting roles. Explore his journey from waiting tables to becoming one of the highest-paid comedians in the world.

Key takeaways

Sebastian Maniscalco is a multimillionaire .

. The comedian has released two Netflix comedy specials, including Stay Hungry (2019) and Is It Me? (2022) .

and . During the It Ain't Right tour in 2024, Maniscalco made around $36 million from 53 appearances and sold nearly 300,000 tickets.

tour in 2024, Maniscalco made around from 53 appearances and sold nearly 300,000 tickets. Sebastian Maniscalco makes $238,161 per performance , with approximately 4,000 tickets sold per show.

, with approximately 4,000 tickets sold per show. In 2019, he bought a $21 million mansion in Studio City, Los Angeles.

Profile summary

Full name Sebastian Maniscalco Gender Male Date of birth 8 July 1973 Age 51 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Arlington Heights, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Religion Christianity Education Rolling Meadows High School, Northern Illinois University Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Height in centimetres 180 Height in feet and inches 5'10" Weight in kilograms 78 Weight in pounds 171 Father Salvatore Maniscalco Mother Rose Maniscalco Siblings 1 (Jessica) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Lana Gomez Children 2 (Serafina, Caruso) Occupation stand-up comedian, actor, podcast host, author Net worth $45 million Instagram @sebastiancomedy

What is Sebastian Maniscalco's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo, Sebastian Maniscalco has an alleged net worth of $45 million as of 2025.

He has amassed wealth through his successful career in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian, actor, podcast host, and author.

Stand-up comedy

In 1998, Sebastian Maniscalco relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a comedy career. To make ends meet, he worked as a waiter at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills from 1998 to 2005. During this time, he performed at open mics in bars and bowling alleys, polishing his craft and establishing his distinct comedic style.

Sebastian Maniscalco's Netflix specials

Maniscalco's major break came in 2005, when he started performing frequently at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. In 2009, he released Sebastian Live, his debut comedy special. His humour, based on personal stories, cultural observations, and a nostalgic tribute to his Italian-American upbringing, struck a chord with the audience.

Sebastian Maniscalco's partnership with Netflix further expanded his reach. His specials, including Stay Hungry (2019) and Is It Me? (2022), reflecting his comedic prowess, has been well-received by fans.

In 2017, Maniscalco debuted on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid comedians, earning $15 million that year. By 2019, his earnings had increased to $26 million, cementing his position among the comic elite.

Sebastian Maniscalco's tours

Maniscalco's tours are renowned for their strong energy and precise execution. His latest It Ain't Right tour swept through New York City, setting four records with five consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

During this tour in 2024, the Italian stand-up comedian earned around $36 million from 53 appearances and sold nearly 300,000 tickets.

How much does Sebastian Maniscalco make per show?

According to Forbes, he makes an average of $238,161 per performance, with approximately 4,000 tickets sold per show.

Sebastian Maniscalco’s movies and TV shows

Beyond stand-up, Maniscalco dabbled in acting, securing roles in acclaimed films such as Green Book (2018) and The Irishman (2019) and providing voice work in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

In 2023, he made his debut in a leading role by co-writing and starring in About My Father, a Lionsgate Production partially based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro. The actor also stars in the Max original series Bookie.

In 2021, he hosted the Discovery+ series Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco, exploring food culture with his family and friends.

Sebastian has also appeared on numerous television talk shows. He has graced several popular shows, including The Jay Leno Show.

Podcasting and authoring

Maniscalco co-hosts The Pete and Sebastian Show podcast with comedian Pete Correale. He is also the author of Stay Hungry, a best-selling memoir.

Sebastian Maniscalco's properties

Maniscalco purchased and renovated a 4,096-square-foot estate in the Los Angeles Beverly Grove neighbourhood for $2.8 million. According to the Los Angeles Times, he sold the house for $4.5 million in 2019 and then relisted it for $4 million in 2020.

In 2019, the stand-up comedian bought a $21 million guard-gated home in Studio City, Los Angeles, formerly owned by pop star Gwen Stefani. The estate features over 15,000 square feet of living space, an infinity pool, a tennis court, and an outdoor lounge.

The stand-up comedian is a vehicle enthusiast. He has been spotted in driving;

A Maserati GranTurismo Folgore,

69 Camaro Z/28, and

Italian scooters.

FAQs

Who is Sebastian Maniscalco? He is a talented American stand-up comedian, actor, podcast host, and author. How old is Sebastian Maniscalco? The comedian is 51 years old as of May 2025. He was born on 8 July 1973. What is Sebastian Maniscalco's net worth as of 2025? The actor is estimated to be worth $45 million. How long is a Sebastian Maniscalco show? His comedy sets usually last around 90 minutes. Is Sebastian Maniscalco married? The comedian is married to Lana Gomez, an accomplished painter and interior designer. What is Sebastian Maniscalco's wife's net worth? Lana Gomez's net worth is estimated at $1 million as of 2025.

Sebastian Maniscalco's net worth is a testament to talent, perseverance, and an incredible ability to connect with audiences. With a busy touring schedule, lucrative Netflix specials, and a growing audience in film and television, Maniscalco's impact in the entertainment industry continues to grow.

