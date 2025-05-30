Heather Locklear's net worth uncovered, and how she rose to be a TV legend

Heather Locklear's net worth is allegedly between $6 million and $25 million in 2025. She built her fortune through iconic TV roles in Melrose Place, Dynasty, and films like The Assistants. Her career, spanning over four decades, solidified her status as a television legend.

Key takeaways

Heather Locklear's finances have generated interest from the public due to her long and successful career as an actor.

She became a TV icon through roles in Dynasty , T.J. Hookér , and Melrose Place , which earned her four consecutive Golden Globe nominations.

, which earned her four consecutive Golden Globe nominations. Locklear has 72 acting credits (as of May 2025). Her notable TV roles include Spin City , Franklin & Bash , and several films like Firestarter and The Perfect Man .

Her notable TV roles include , , and several films like and . She owns a lavish mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, originally acquired during her marriage to Tommy Lee and awarded to her in their divorce settlement.

Heather Locklear's profile summary

Full name Heather Deen Locklear Gender Female Date of birth 25 September 1961 Age 63 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Thousand Oaks, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Diane Locklear (née Tinsley) Father Bill Locklear Siblings Three Relationship status Single Ex-Partners Chris Heisser (eng. 2020; sep. 2025), Richie Sambora (m. 1994; div. 2007), Tommy Lee (m. 1986; div. 1993) Children One School Newbury Park High School University University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) (did not finish) Profession Actress Net worth $6 million–$25 million Instagram @heatherlocklear

What is Heather Locklear's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and TheRichest, Heather Locklear's net worth in 2025 is allegedly between $6 million and $25 million. She has accumulated wealth, primarily from her long and successful acting career.

A look at Heather Locklear's career

Heather Locklear's career spans over four decades, making her one of television's most recognisable stars. She first gained fame in the 1980s as Sammy Jo Carrington on Dynasty, a show that defined an era of primetime drama. Around the same time, she starred as Officer Stacy Sheridan in T.J. Hookér, solidifying her presence in Hollywood.

Her biggest breakthrough came in the 1990s when she played Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place, which earned her four consecutive Golden Globe nominations and cemented her status as a TV legend. She later joined Spin City, starring alongside Michael J. Fox and now D-list celebrity Charlie Sheen, which brought her two more Golden Globe nominations.

Beyond television, Locklear has appeared in films like Firestarter, Money Talks, and The Perfect Man. She has also had recurring roles in Hot in Cleveland and Franklin & Bash, proving her versatility across different genres.

Heather Locklear's movies and TV shows

Heather Locklear has starred in numerous movies and TV shows throughout her career. According to IMDb, she has 72 acting credits (as of this writing). Here are some of her most notable works:

T.J. Hookér – 85 episodes (1982–1986)

– 85 episodes (1982–1986) Dynasty – 125 episodes (1981–1989)

– 125 episodes (1981–1989) Going Places – 19 episodes (1990–1991)

– 19 episodes (1990–1991) Melrose Place – 207 episodes (1993–1999/2009–2010)

– 207 episodes (1993–1999/2009–2010) Spin City – 71 episodes (1992–2002)

– 71 episodes (1992–2002) LAX – 13 episodes (2004–2005)

– 13 episodes (2004–2005) Franklin & Bash – 10 episodes (2013)

– 10 episodes (2013) Too Close to Home – 8 episodes (2016–2017)

– 8 episodes (2016–2017) The Assistants – TV movie (2011)

Exploring Heather Locklear's house

Heather Locklear's Thousand Oaks mansion is a stunning retreat that reflects her luxurious lifestyle. The 8,115-square-foot real estate sits on a heart-shaped plot and features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, lush gardens, and a swimming pool.

According to Amomama, Locklear has lived in this home for decades, originally acquiring it during her marriage (1986–1993) to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. The court reportedly granted her the house in their divorce settlement.

FAQs

How old is Heather Locklear, and what is her net worth? Heather Locklear is 63 years old (as of May 2025). She has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $25 million. What is Heather Locklear doing today? Heather Locklear recently split from her fiancé, Chris Heisser, and is focusing on her sobriety, gardening, cooking, and spending quality time with her daughter, Ava. Was Heather Locklear in Baywatch? No, Heather Locklear did not appear in Baywatch. However, she appeared on the TV shows Melrose Place, T.J. Hookér, Dynasty, Spin City, Two and a Half Men, and Too Close to Home. How many marriages has Heather Locklear had? Heather Locklear has been married twice, first to Tommy Lee (1986–1993) and then to Richie Sambora (1994–2007). What is Heather Locklear diagnosed with? Heather Locklear has struggled with mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. She has reportedly sought treatment multiple times. Where does Heather Locklear live now? Heather Locklear resides in Thousand Oaks, California, in a luxurious mansion. How much is Heather Locklear's daughter's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ava Sambora, Heather Locklear's daughter, has an alleged net worth of $500,000 in 2025. What does Heather Locklear's daughter do? Ava Sambora is an actress and model. She has appeared in films like This Is 40 and Mommy Be Mine. Ava has also walked the runway for her father's clothing line.

Heather Locklear's net worth has continues to grow, thanks to her long and successful acting career. The actress, best known for her roles in Melrose Place and Dynasty, Locklear, became one of the highest-paid actresses on television in her prime.

