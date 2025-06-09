Harriet Robson became a household name for her high-profile relationship with football star Mason Greenwood. From school sweethearts in 2019 to a highly public fallout and unexpected reunion, their love journey has faced major public scrutiny. Harriet has stepped beyond the spotlight of being Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend—she’s a mother of two.

Harriet Robson's profile summary

Full name Harriet Robson Gender Female Date of birth 12 February 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Yorkshire, England Current residence Marseille, France Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5’6″ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Engaged Boyfriend Mason Greenwood Children Two Father Nick Robson Mother Jane Robson Siblings Three Education Ashton-on-Mersey School, Yorkshire College Profession Social media influencer, model Net worth $500,000—$1 million Instagram @hasrobson

Who is Mason Greenwood's girlfriend?

Harriet Robson is a British model and social media influencer who gained public fame because of his relationship with the famous football player, Mason Greenwood. Born in Yorkshire, Harriet studied fashion and began modelling at a young age. She shares fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content online and has worked with local UK brands.

Harriet Robson is the daughter of well-known English businessman Alan Robson, was raised with her three siblings—Francesca, Emma, and Lucy. She studied at Ashton-on-Mersey School in Greater Manchester, which is where she met Mason Greenwood.

Harriet Robson and Mason Greenwood's relationship timeline

Their relationship has sparked headlines and stirred conversations. Have a closer look at Harriet and Mason’s story through the years, especially key moments that have defined their time together.

2019: Love goes public

Harriet Robson and Mason Greenwood started dating while they were still in school in Yorkshire, long before Greenwood became a famous soccer player of the Manchester United. Their romance became public around 2019 when Greenwood joined United’s first team.

January 2022: Abuse allegations shock the public

In January 2022, Harriet posted shocking videos and audio clips on Instagram showing injuries and emotional abuse, which led to Greenwood being arrested and charged with attempted molestation, assault, and controlling behaviour.

February 2023: Arrest charges dropped

Manchester United suspended him following the accusations. However, by February 2023, witnesses stopped cooperating. This move stunned the public, reigniting debates about justice and accountability. Rumours began circulating that Mason and Harriet have reunited.

February 2025: The couple welcomes a second child

Mason and Harriet got back together and had a daughter. Harriet delivered her second-born in early 2025. She gave birth to their firstborn daughter, Summer in July 2023. Harriet Robson's daughters brought joy to the family, which later moved to France following Mason's summer transfer from Manchester United.

FAQs

Who is Harriet Robson? She is a well-known social media influencer and British model. How old are Mason Greenwood and Harriet Robson's kids? Their first daughter, Summer, is two years old, while their second child is about four months old. Is Mason Greenwood in a relationship? Yes, Mason Greenwood is currently in a relationship with the social media sensation, Harriet Robson. What is Mason Greenwood doing now? Mason Greenwood currently plays as a forward for Olympique de Marseille in France's Ligue 1. He transferred from Manchester United in July 2024 for £26.7 million. How old is Harriet Robson? The famous model is 25 years old as of 2025. She was born in 12 February 2000. Are Mason and Harriet still together? Yes, the couple are still together. Although people believed they broke up, the couple surprised many by getting back together in 2023. What does Harriet Robson do for a living? Mason Greenwood's girlfriend is a social media influencer and model. What is Harriet Robson's net worth? Her net worth is between $500,000 and $1 million, primarily coming from her successful modelling career and brand collaborations.

Harriet Robson and Mason Greenwood’s relationship is a story of deep challenges and surprising comebacks. While opinions remain divided, the couple seems committed to moving forward for the sake of their young family. Mason Greenwood's girlfriend, now living in Marseille, continues to grow as a model and influencer while embracing motherhood and a fresh chapter in life.

