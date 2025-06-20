Who is Eloise Mumford’s husband? All about the Hallmark star’s dating history

Who is Eloise Mumford's husband? As of June 2025, the Hallmark star is unmarried. However, between 2021 and late 2022, the American actress was romantically linked to Brett Dalton, a critically acclaimed American actor with whom they co-starred in One December Night.

Key takeaways

Eloise Mumford has never been married.

She was romantically linked to Brett Dalton between 2021 and 2022.

The two met on the set of a Hallmark movie in which they co-starred.

Eloise Mumford and Brett Dalton used to post photos of themselves with affectionate captions on their Instagram during their dating period.

on their Instagram during their dating period. The shared photos have since been deleted, and they no longer follow each other on social media platforms.

Eloise Mumford's profile summary

Full name Eloise Mumford Gender Female Date of birth 24 September 1986 Age 38 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Olympia, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education New York University, Atlantic Acting School Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Father Tom Mumford Mother Nancy Smith Siblings 2 (Anna, Kai) Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Ex-partner Brett Dalton Occupation Actress Net worth $2 million Instagram @eloisemumford

Who is Eloise Mumford's husband?

Despite numerous rumours, Eloise Mumford has never been married. The American actress maintained a private love life before being romantically linked to her co-star, Brett Dalton, in 2021. The two dated for about a year before calling it quits.

Brett Dalton & Eloise Mumford's relationship timeline

In late 2021, Eloise co-starred with Brett Dalton in the Hallmark holiday film One December Night. Their on-screen chemistry quickly evolved into real life, with fans speculating they began dating while filming.

June 2022: Going public with a sweet Instagram post

According to Entertainment Now, in June 2022, Dalton dropped a now-deleted Instagram post with the caption:

Love is in the air. And now in my heart with Eloise Mumford

July 2022: Family fun at Universal Studios

The couple visited Universal Studios in July with Brett's daughter, Sylvia. Brett shared how Eloise intervened when he got motion sickness after riding the Harry Potter coaster with Sylvia five times in a row. In another Instagram post that has since been deleted, he wrote:

One of the best weeks of my life.

Mumford echoed that sentiment by commenting, "best week" under that post.

August 2022: Beach posts and cosy vacation pictures

In August 2022, Eloise shared cosy beach photos with Dalton while on a tropical holiday. Fans noticed their matching Instagram photo locations, confirming they were vacationing together.

September 2022: Public display of affection

September delivered more PDA-worthy content: Dalton shared a selfie of them snuggling on an escalator, and Eloise tagged him in a birthday dinner photo. This month culminated with the American actress publicly sharing their pictures (which were later deleted) and captioning,

I love being by your side, through thick and thin, and every version of your facial hair.

October 2022: Signs of a quiet fade-out

By October 2022, there were hints of trouble in paradise: Eloise's romantic post had vanished, and she and Brett had not uploaded any new joint photos. Fans noticed they stopped following each other on Instagram, suggesting that their relationship may have ended discreetly.

Early 2023: Hints of emotional struggle

According to , in early 2023, alongside a photo of himself and his daughter, Brett shared a heartfelt caption on Instagram that was later deleted. He wrote,

2022 was the best and worst year of my life. I seriously don't know how I got through it at times. So don't believe everything on Instagram, behind all the filters, we're all real people going through real things.

That emotional admission hinted at real challenges following their breakup. As of June 2025, Eloise and Brett Dalton no longer follow each other on Instagram, and their shared photos have since been deleted from their accounts.

Is Eloise Mumford married to Sean Faris?

Mumford co-starred with Sean Faris in the Hallmark movies A Veteran's Christmas and Christmas with Holly as romantic counterparts. However, their relationship remained strictly professional, and there is no evidence of a romantic relationship.

FAQs

Who is Eloise Mumford? She is an American actress best known for her roles in Crash, Lone Star, The River, and Fifty Shades of Grey. How old is Eloise Mumford? The actress is 38 years old as of June 2025. She was born on 24 September 1986. Who are Eloise Mumford's husband and children? As of June 2025, the Hallmark star is unmarried and has no children. How does Eloise Mumford's dating history look? The actress has only been romantically linked to her co-star, Brett Dalton. When did Eloise and Brett Dalton date? The two reportedly dated from 2021 to late 2022. When did Eloise and Brett Dalton meet? They met while filming One December Night in 2021. Did Brett Dalton's daughter have a relationship with Eloise? They appeared to have a good relationship. Brett’s daughter and Eloise spent time together at Universal Studios while Brett and Eloise were dating.

Eloise Mumford is unmarried at the time of writing. However, she piqued fans' attention in her love life after a whirlwind romance with American actor Brett Dalton, whom she met while filming One December Night in 2021. They displayed a sweet connection online before calling it quits in late 2022.

