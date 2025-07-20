Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry: A 9-year relationship that never led to marriage

For nearly a decade, the relationship between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry stood as one of Hollywood's most captivating love stories. Despite shared public moments, second chances, a high-profile engagement, and the birth of a child, the couple never made it down the aisle, confirming their split in July 2025.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship timeline

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship spanned red carpet appearances, second chances, spiritual awakenings, parenthood, and postponed wedding bells before breaking up in 2025. Here is a detailed look at their 9-year relationship:

2016: Sparks fly at the Golden Globes

The pop singer first met Orlando Bloom at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. The two reportedly bonded over their love of In-N-Out burgers at an after-party, sparking instant attraction.

People started spotting the couple more frequently as they attended Coachella, paddle-boarded in Italy, and took exotic vacations. By mid-2016, the two had fully embraced their relationship, combining their red carpet moments with cheeky Instagram posts and public appearances.

2017: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's first breakup

Despite the seemingly flawless connection, things came to a standstill in March 2017. The pair issued a joint statement via their representatives stating they were taking a break from the relationship.

The Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's split was extensively publicised, especially given the fans' admiration for their dynamic.

During this period, Katy admitted in interviews that the split had a profound emotional impact on her. She experienced depression and referred to it as a dark time in her life.

2018: Reconnecting and rekindling

In January 2018, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Katy Perry were spotted in the Maldives. In February 2018, they were spotted again strolling through Prague, stirring up rumours that they might be back together.

The couple took a spiritual trip to Vatican City, where they met up with Pope Francis in April 2018. Katy described their renewed bond as solid and spiritually expansive.

14 February 2019: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's engagement

On Valentine's Day 2019, the British actor proposed to Perry in what fans described as a Valentine's Day fairytale. The engagement was confirmed when Katy uploaded a photo of her stunning ruby and diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

Orlando proposed to Perry in a highly creative way, which she later disclosed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

It was very sweet. It was Valentine's Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter....We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well.

Plans for a wedding shortly followed, with the pair initially expecting to marry in Japan. However, like many couples worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding indefinitely.

August 2020: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's daughter is born

In March 2020, the American singer revealed in her music video for Never Worn White that she was expecting. Later that year, on 26 August 2020, Bloom and Katy welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom.

The news was shared via UNICEF, where both stars are goodwill ambassadors, in a heartfelt announcement highlighting their advocacy for maternal healthcare.

Bloom, who already has a son named Flynn (with ex-wife Miranda Kerr), relished fatherhood once more. Perry has discussed how motherhood grounded her, gave her a new purpose, and altered her outlook on life and relationships.

2021–2023: Love, parenthood, and growing together

In the years following Daisy's birth, Katy and Orlando juggled parenthood and their careers. Orlando pursued new film and television projects, while Katy returned to music and launched a Las Vegas residency.

Nonetheless, their wedding remained on hold, with Katy clarifying in interviews that they were not in a rush and were instead focused on laying a solid foundation for their family.

June 2025: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's split rumours intensify

On 25 June, a source close to Bloom and Perry confirmed to Us Weekly that they had ended their relationship after rumours of a strained relationship. The news was confirmed on 3 July with a statement shared from their reps to People, reading:

Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.

On 9 July 2025, Orlando shared photos from a summer vacation on the Amalfi Coast, including one of himself with Perry, their daughter, Daisy, and Flynn, Bloom's first child.

Although Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship did not end in marriage, it did result in a long-term partnership. The couple was together for nine years and shared a daughter, Daisy Dove, whom they continue to co-parent amicably even after their split.

