Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry: A 9-year relationship that never led to marriage

by  Racheal Murimi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
For nearly a decade, the relationship between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry stood as one of Hollywood's most captivating love stories. Despite shared public moments, second chances, a high-profile engagement, and the birth of a child, the couple never made it down the aisle, confirming their split in July 2025.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom during red carpet moments
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend "The Cut" premiere party (L), and the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool. Photo: Ryan Emberley, Mike Coppola (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry started their relationship in 2016 after meeting at the Golden Globe Awards.
  • The couple experienced a brief breakup in 2017 before rekindling their romance in 2018.
  • Bloom proposed to Katy on 14 February 2019 with a stunning ruby and diamond engagement ring.
  • In August 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.
  • In June 2025, it was confirmed that the pair had split.

Profile summary

Full nameOrlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland BloomKatheryn Elizabeth Hudson
Popularly known asOrlando BloomKaty Perry
GenderMaleFemale
Date of birth13 January 197725 October 1984
Age48 years old (as of 2025)40 years old (as of July 2025)
Zodiac signCapricornScorpio
Place of birthCanterbury, Kent, EnglandSanta Barbara, California, United States
NationalityBritishAmerican
EthnicityWhite CaucasianMixed
ReligionBuddhismNot strictly religious
EducationGuildhall School of Music & DramaDos Pueblos High School
Hair colourDark brownBlonde
Eye colourDark brownBlue
Height in feet and inches5'11"5'8"
Height in centimetres180173
Weight in pounds170135
Weight in kilograms7761
FatherColin StoneMaurice Keith Hudson
MotherSonia BloomMary Christine Perry
Sexual orientationStraightFluid​​
Relationship statusSeparatedSeparated
Ex-fiancéeKaty PerryOrlando Bloom
Children2 (Flynn, Daisy Dove)1 (Daisy Dove)
OccupationActor Singer, songwriter, TV judge
Net worth$40 million$400 million
Instagram@orlandobloom@katyperry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship timeline

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship spanned red carpet appearances, second chances, spiritual awakenings, parenthood, and postponed wedding bells before breaking up in 2025. Here is a detailed look at their 9-year relationship:

2016: Sparks fly at the Golden Globes

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The pop singer first met Orlando Bloom at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. The two reportedly bonded over their love of In-N-Out burgers at an after-party, sparking instant attraction.

People started spotting the couple more frequently as they attended Coachella, paddle-boarded in Italy, and took exotic vacations. By mid-2016, the two had fully embraced their relationship, combining their red carpet moments with cheeky Instagram posts and public appearances.

2017: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's first breakup

Despite the seemingly flawless connection, things came to a standstill in March 2017. The pair issued a joint statement via their representatives stating they were taking a break from the relationship.

The Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's split was extensively publicised, especially given the fans' admiration for their dynamic.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Oscar party
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Dave Benett
Source: Getty Images

During this period, Katy admitted in interviews that the split had a profound emotional impact on her. She experienced depression and referred to it as a dark time in her life.

2018: Reconnecting and rekindling

In January 2018, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Katy Perry were spotted in the Maldives. In February 2018, they were spotted again strolling through Prague, stirring up rumours that they might be back together.

The couple took a spiritual trip to Vatican City, where they met up with Pope Francis in April 2018. Katy described their renewed bond as solid and spiritually expansive.

14 February 2019: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's engagement

On Valentine's Day 2019, the British actor proposed to Perry in what fans described as a Valentine's Day fairytale. The engagement was confirmed when Katy uploaded a photo of her stunning ruby and diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

Orlando proposed to Perry in a highly creative way, which she later disclosed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

It was very sweet. It was Valentine's Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter....We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well.

Plans for a wedding shortly followed, with the pair initially expecting to marry in Japan. However, like many couples worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding indefinitely.

August 2020: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's daughter is born

In March 2020, the American singer revealed in her music video for Never Worn White that she was expecting. Later that year, on 26 August 2020, Bloom and Katy welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom.

The news was shared via UNICEF, where both stars are goodwill ambassadors, in a heartfelt announcement highlighting their advocacy for maternal healthcare.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's daughter
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry hold the hands of their newborn daughter (L), and Katy is in a brown outfit, carrying Daisy Dove (R). Photo: @katyperry, @daisy.dove_bloom (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Bloom, who already has a son named Flynn (with ex-wife Miranda Kerr), relished fatherhood once more. Perry has discussed how motherhood grounded her, gave her a new purpose, and altered her outlook on life and relationships.

2021–2023: Love, parenthood, and growing together

In the years following Daisy's birth, Katy and Orlando juggled parenthood and their careers. Orlando pursued new film and television projects, while Katy returned to music and launched a Las Vegas residency.

Nonetheless, their wedding remained on hold, with Katy clarifying in interviews that they were not in a rush and were instead focused on laying a solid foundation for their family.

June 2025: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's split rumours intensify

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom during an award ceremony
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Photo: Gotham
Source: Getty Images

On 25 June, a source close to Bloom and Perry confirmed to Us Weekly that they had ended their relationship after rumours of a strained relationship. The news was confirmed on 3 July with a statement shared from their reps to People, reading:
Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.

On 9 July 2025, Orlando shared photos from a summer vacation on the Amalfi Coast, including one of himself with Perry, their daughter, Daisy, and Flynn, Bloom's first child.

FAQs

  1. Who is Katy Perry engaged to? The television personality was previously engaged to Orlando Bloom before calling off their engagement in June 2025.
  2. When did Orlando and Katy Perry meet? They first crossed paths at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
  3. What's the age difference between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? There is a 7-year age gap between them. Orlando was born on 13 January 1977, while Katy Perry was born on 5 October 1984.
  4. Why did Orlando and Katy split? Their split was reportedly due to various factors, including clashing schedules and communication issues.
  5. Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in a relationship? The former couple recently called it quits in an amicable split.
  6. Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have any kids? They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, on 26 August 2020.

Although Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship did not end in marriage, it did result in a long-term partnership. The couple was together for nine years and shared a daughter, Daisy Dove, whom they continue to co-parent amicably even after their split.

