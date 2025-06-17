Over the years, Nick Saban's personal life has garnered significant attention, especially his relationship with Terry Saban. Nick Saban's wife, Terry, is a retired teacher and philanthropist from Fairmont, West Virginia, United States.

Terry Saban (L) and Nick Saban and his wife, Terry (R) attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Photo: Kevin Mazur, Scott Donaldson (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Terry and Nick Saban's marriage spans over 50 years. It began with their friendship in seventh grade and blossomed into a lifelong partnership.

It began with their friendship in seventh grade and blossomed into a lifelong partnership. Terry Saban is a former teacher and philanthropist known for her charitable contributions. She works alongside her husband through the Nick's Kids Foundation.

The couple has two adopted children, Nicholas and Kristen, who are actively involved in the family's philanthropic efforts.

, Nicholas and Kristen, who are actively involved in the family's philanthropic efforts. Rumours about Terry Saban's illness are false, as Nick Saban clarified that he and Terry are healthy.

Terry Saban's profile summary

Full name Terry Constable Saban Gender Female Date of birth 15 January 1952 Age 73 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Fairmont, West Virginia, United States Current residence Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Nick Saban Children Two Father Paul Eugene Constable Mother Linda Jean Constable Education Kent State University Profession Former teacher, philanthropist

Who is Nick Saban's wife?

Terry Saban was born to Paul Eugene and Linda Jean Constable in West Virginia, United States. Her father was a local businessman, and her mother was a schoolteacher.

Nick Saban's wife, Terry Saban, attended the University of West Virginia, where she studied education and developed an interest in community outreach.

Five facts about Terry Saban. Photo: @nickskidsfdn on Instagram (modified by author)

Nick Saban and Terry's marriage timeline

The American sports commentator has been married to Terry Constable Saban since December 1971. She is the famous soccer coach's first and only wife. They met in the seventh grade in Fairmont, West Virginia. Below is the couple's marriage timeline.

Early 1960s: First met in seventh grade

Nick and Terry first met in the seventh grade at a 4-H science camp in Fairmont, West Virginia. Nick was immediately interested in Terry, but she didn't reciprocate. They crossed paths and hit it off quickly thanks to a mutual friend. He once shared his experience during a speech at the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) convention:

I've tried to date [her] since I was in the seventh grade. She would never date me or go out with me.

It wasn't until high school that Terry agreed to date him, and their relationship blossomed.

The American philanthropist and Nick had their first date in 1968, during Nick’s college years at Kent State University. Terry was working as a schoolteacher in West Virginia at the time.

December 1971: The wedding that started it all

Nick and Terry Saban pose for a photo on their wedding day. Photo: @RickKarle

Source: Facebook

Nick and Terry married on 18 December 1971 in their hometown of Fairmont, West Virginia. Then they didn't have much to go by, but they enjoyed each other's company. Nick has often credited Terry for holding things together in those early years.

2021: Celebrating 50 years of marriage

In December 2021, they marked 50 years of marriage. For a coach known for his relentless ambition, staying devoted to the same partner for half a century might be Nick Saban's greatest display of consistency. Asked how they did it, Terry answered on a , stating,

Every day is a celebration....the secret is to communicate, love, and forgive....

Despite fame and constant media attention, the Sabans fiercely guard their private lives. They spend quiet mornings on the lake, unwind over home-cooked meals, and keep work-life balance sacred.

Get to know Nick and Terry Saban’s children

Nick and Terry Saban have two adopted children: a son named Nicholas Saban and a daughter named Kristen Saban Setas. Nicholas is involved in the family's philanthropic efforts through Nick's Kids Foundation. He has a daughter named Amelie from a previous relationship and is married to Samira Magarov.

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, worked with her father at the University of Alabama and later transitioned to public relations and marketing roles. She serves on the board of the Nick's Kids Foundation. Kristen is married to Adam Setas, and they have a son named James.

Clearing up Terry Saban's illness rumours

Rumours about Terry Saban's health began circulating in January 2024, shortly after Nick Saban announced his retirement as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Speculation on social media and online forums suggested that Terry might be facing health issues, including unverified claims of early-onset dementia.

Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, are honoured with a ceremony dedicating the field in his name, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo: Brandon Sumrall

In response to these speculations, Nick Saban addressed the rumours in an interview with ESPN College Football's Rece Davis. He clarified that he and his wife were healthy.

There's no illness—Miss Terry's fine. I'm fine. It was, can you sustain the season from a mental grind standpoint?

Saban explained that his decision to retire was influenced by the increasing mental and physical demands of coaching, particularly as he aged, and not by any health issues affecting him or his wife.

FAQs

Who is Nick Saban? Nick is a retired football coach from the United States. Who is Nick Saban's first wife? Terry Saban is Nick Saban's first and only wife. How old is Terry Saban? Terry is 73 years old as of 2025. She was born on 15 January 1952. Is Nick Saban still married? Yes, Nick and Terry Saban have been married for over 50 years. Who are Nick Saban's kids? His kids are Nicholas and Kristen Saban. Why did Nick and Terry Saban adopt? The couple's decision to adopt their two children is publicly unknown. Is Nick Saban a billionaire? No, Nick is not a billionaire. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $80 million. What illness does Terry Saban have? The celebrity wife has no known disease.

Nick Saban's wife, Terry, is a former teacher and dedicated philanthropist. Their love story, which began in middle school and has lasted over five decades, is a true example of loyalty and mutual support. The pair has two adopted kids, Kristen and Nicholas.

