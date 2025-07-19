Sam Hartman's girlfriend is alleged to be Tyla Ochoa. While many questions about Sam's love life have been raised, he keeps his personal life under wraps, leaving many details unconfirmed. Hartman is an up-and-coming NFL quarterback currently playing for the Washington Commanders.

Sam holding a big black ball (L). The athlete during an outdoor activity (R). Photo: @sam_hartman10 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Sam Hartman is reportedly dating Tyla Ochoa as of this writing.

The duo met at North Carolina College, where they were both students between 2018 and 2022.

where they were both students between 2018 and 2022. In 2023, the American athlete was linked to a mysterious woman named Rachel .

. Hartman prefers to keep his dating life private and rarely shares details about his relationships with the public.

Sam Hartman's profile summary

Full name Samuel Hartman Gender Male Date of birth 29 July 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Current residence Landover, Maryland, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1” Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Mark Hartman Mother Lisa Siblings Two Relationship status Single Education Davidson Day School, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Wake Forest University, University of Notre Dame Profession NFL football player Net worth $2 million Instagram @sam_hartman10

Who is Sam Hartman's girlfriend?

The Charlotte native is allegedly dating Tyla Ochoa, a soccer player at Wake Forest University. The pair met at North Carolina College, where they were both students from 2018 to 2022.

Hartman catching a ball, during a training session. Photo: @sam_hartman10

Hartman hardly shares details about his relationships with the public. However, in May 2024, during an interview shared on X (Twitter), the NFL star sparked more dating speculations with Tyla when he confessed to dating a lady at that time who was then playing soccer at Wake Forest, though he did not reveal her name. The American athlete said,

I have a girlfriend, she plays soccer at Wake Forest and she is awesome, she is great and she will be done here for the draft and everything.

The speculation about Sam Hartman dating Tyla Ochoa has never been confirmed.

Sam Hartman's alleged relationship with Rachel

According to Sportskeeda, the NFL quarterback allegedly dated a shadowy woman called Rachel. Nonetheless, Rachel and Sam Hartman's dating rumours have never been verified.

FAQs

Who is Sam Hartman? He is an American professional football quarterback, currently playing for the Washington Commanders of the National Football League. How old is Sam Hartman? The NLF quarterback is 26 years old as of 2025. He was born on 29 July 1999. Where was Sam Hartman born? Hartman was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Who are Sam Hartman's parents? His parents are Lisa and Mark Hartman. Is Sam Hartman in a relationship? The NFL player is reportedly dating Tyla Ochoa. How long have Sam Hartman and Tyla been together? It is unclear when the alleged romance between Hartman and Tyla began. However, they first met while studying at North Carolina College. Did Sam Hartman and Giovanna Dimarco date? There is no evidence that Hartman and Giovanna had an affair. What is Sam Hartman's height? Sam is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. What illness did Sam Hartman have? According to New York Post, Sam was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome (effort thrombosis) in August 2022.

Sam Hartman is reportedly dating Tyla Ochoa, a soccer player at Wake Forest University. However, the alleged romance between the duo has never been verified. Hartman is an American professional football quarterback for the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

