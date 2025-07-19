Who is Sam Hartman's girlfriend? Inside the love life of the college football star
Sam Hartman's girlfriend is alleged to be Tyla Ochoa. While many questions about Sam's love life have been raised, he keeps his personal life under wraps, leaving many details unconfirmed. Hartman is an up-and-coming NFL quarterback currently playing for the Washington Commanders.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Sam Hartman is reportedly dating Tyla Ochoa as of this writing.
- The duo met at North Carolina College, where they were both students between 2018 and 2022.
- In 2023, the American athlete was linked to a mysterious woman named Rachel.
- Hartman prefers to keep his dating life private and rarely shares details about his relationships with the public.
Sam Hartman's profile summary
|Full name
|Samuel Hartman
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|29 July 1999
|Age
|26 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Charlotte, North Carolina, United States
|Current residence
|Landover, Maryland, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'1”
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|209
|Weight in kilograms
|95
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Mark Hartman
|Mother
|Lisa
|Siblings
|Two
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Davidson Day School,Oceanside Collegiate Academy,Wake Forest University,University of Notre Dame
|Profession
|NFL football player
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@sam_hartman10
Who is Sam Hartman's girlfriend?
The Charlotte native is allegedly dating Tyla Ochoa, a soccer player at Wake Forest University. The pair met at North Carolina College, where they were both students from 2018 to 2022.
Hartman hardly shares details about his relationships with the public. However, in May 2024, during an interview shared on X (Twitter), the NFL star sparked more dating speculations with Tyla when he confessed to dating a lady at that time who was then playing soccer at Wake Forest, though he did not reveal her name. The American athlete said,
I have a girlfriend, she plays soccer at Wake Forest and she is awesome, she is great and she will be done here for the draft and everything.
The speculation about Sam Hartman dating Tyla Ochoa has never been confirmed.
Sam Hartman's alleged relationship with Rachel
According to Sportskeeda, the NFL quarterback allegedly dated a shadowy woman called Rachel. Nonetheless, Rachel and Sam Hartman's dating rumours have never been verified.
FAQs
- Who is Sam Hartman? He is an American professional football quarterback, currently playing for the Washington Commanders of the National Football League.
- How old is Sam Hartman? The NLF quarterback is 26 years old as of 2025. He was born on 29 July 1999.
- Where was Sam Hartman born? Hartman was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.
- Who are Sam Hartman's parents? His parents are Lisa and Mark Hartman.
- Is Sam Hartman in a relationship? The NFL player is reportedly dating Tyla Ochoa.
- How long have Sam Hartman and Tyla been together? It is unclear when the alleged romance between Hartman and Tyla began. However, they first met while studying at North Carolina College.
- Did Sam Hartman and Giovanna Dimarco date? There is no evidence that Hartman and Giovanna had an affair.
- What is Sam Hartman's height? Sam is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.
- What illness did Sam Hartman have? According to New York Post, Sam was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome (effort thrombosis) in August 2022.
Sam Hartman is reportedly dating Tyla Ochoa, a soccer player at Wake Forest University. However, the alleged romance between the duo has never been verified. Hartman is an American professional football quarterback for the Washington Commanders of the NFL.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Harris Faulkner's husband. Harris is an established news anchor on Fox News and is widely known for her shows Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, and Town Hall America with Harris Faulkner.
Harris Faulkner is married to Tony Berlin. Tony is a former TV journalist, entrepreneur, and public relations professional from the United States. Discover more about him in the article.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com