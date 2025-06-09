Who is Liv Morgan's husband? Everything we know about the wrestler's relationship history
Who is Liv Morgan's husband? She is unmarried, and has openly declared that she is single and is presently pursuing her wrestling career. She has appeared in on-screen love stories in WWE, most notably with Dominik Mysterio. However, these are part of her character and are not indicative of her actual relationship status.
Key takeaways
- Liv Morgan has indicated that she is currently single and focusing on her wrestling profession, implying she is not in a romantic partnership.
- She has had a publicly recognised affair with Enzo Amore and a rumoured romance with Tyler Bate.
- Liv Morgan was formerly linked to Bo Dallas, with whom she allegedly managed a farm, but the relationship has since ceased.
Liv Morgan's profile summary
|Full name
|Gionna Jene Daddio
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|8 June 1994
|Age
|31 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Morristown, New Jersey, United States
|Current residence
|Orlando, Florida, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5′3″
|Height in centimetres
|160
|Weight in pounds
|126
|Weight in kilograms
|57
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Relationship status
|Single
|Mother
|Georgette Morgan
|Siblings
|Five
|Profession
|Professional wrestler, actress
|Trained by
|WWE Performance Centre
|Years active
|2015–present
|Net worth
|$3 million
|@yaonlylivvonce
|X (Twitter)
|@YaOnlyLivvOnce
|@WWELivMorgan
Who is Liv Morgan's husband?
The American wrestler is not currently married. She has publicly claimed that she is single and dedicated to her wrestling profession. In an interview with PodMeetsWorld, Morgan stated:
If I happen to be so lucky to find someone that is just as strong and confident, we’ll see, but I feel like also the last couple of years I’ve been really honed into my work, and I kind of didn’t give space for dating. I just wanted to give my all into wrestling and what I do, and allow myself to see how great I could become when it’s just my focus.
Liv Morgan's relationship history
Liv Morgan's dating history includes both on-screen and off-screen relationships. She has been romantically associated with Bo Dallas, Tyler Bate, and Enzo Amore in real life. Her on-screen partners have included Dominik Mysterio and Lana. Here is an in-depth look at Liv Morgan's relationships.
Enzo Amore
Liv Morgan and Enzo Amore allegedly started dating in their early NXT careers, around 2016. Their connection was confirmed on social media, and they were spotted together at public occasions. Morgan and Enzo's relationship eventually ended, and Morgan hinted on social media in September 2017 that Amore had been unfaithful.
Enzo, on the other hand, acknowledged the split, noting that they had been apart for "about a year" before he mentioned it in June 2018. In a 2018 interview with The Steve Austin Show, he stated:
We've been broken up for a couple of years, about a year. When I was in NXT, I dated Liv and lived with her. She still lives with my roommate. My best friend from Elementary school still lives with my ex-girlfriend out there in Orlando, Florida.
Despite their breakup, the two are reportedly professional supporters of one another.
Tyler Bate
Liv Morgan and fellow WWE star Tyler Bate were speculated to be dating, notably between 2017 and 2018. The couple was reportedly spotted together at events and in social media posts, which fuelled conjecture. However, neither Liv Morgan nor Tyler Bate has publicly confirmed or denied their connection.
Jake Anderson
Liv Morgan reportedly had a brief marriage with Jake Anderson. They dated and married in 2020, but divorced after nine months. While some reports claimed that they were married in March 2020, others suggested it was a rumour.
Bo Dallas
It was widely rumoured that Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas were dating and even owned a farm together. This was frequently cited by wrestling insiders, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his podcast.
Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas are known for keeping their personal life quiet, therefore, specific details regarding their relationship have not been widely publicised. In May 2024, Liv Morgan announced that she is single. She stated;
I’m single. I feel like it’s like, what are your priorities? Right now, my priorities are not to date and to be the best I can be. I know I’m a little bit selfish with my time right now, and I don’t want to give you my time and take away from me.
This confirms that her relationship with Bo Dallas is over. According to reports, they parted up in March 2024.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman
The American professional wrestler and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), was rumoured to have dated before. However, they have not been romantically involved. Morgan and MJF have publicly admitted to being friends and that they love "trolling the fans into thinking that there is something deeper."
They've had cryptic social media conversations and playful reactions to fan speculation, with Liv Morgan tweeting a photo with MJF and captioning it "Better than you." Morgan told Metro that she first met MJF at a friend's birthday party and that they "had great, great, great, great banter" and "a lot in common." She stated:
Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there! ‘I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common, actually!
FAQs
- Who is Liv Morgan? She is an American actress and WWE-signed professional wrestler.
- How old is Liv Morgan? She is 31 years old as of 2025. Morgan was born on 8 June 1994.
- Who is Liv Morgan's partner? She is currently single.
- Are Dominik and Liv together in real life? Their romantic plotline and public shows of affection are integral to their characters and the scripted plot of WWE programming.
- Is Liv Morgan still married to Jake Anderson? Liv Morgan is not currently married to Jake Anderson. Their marriage reportedly ended in a divorce after less than a year.
- Is Liv Morgan's husband, Jake Anderson, in WWE? Yes, her husband, Jake Anderson, is also believed to be a WWE wrestler. However, sources suggest that there is no such name in WWE.
- Is Liv Morgan a millionaire? According to Sportskeeda, she has an alleged net worth of $3 million.
Liv Morgan is not married as of this writing. Her real-life relationship history, while largely private, includes former links with Enzo Amore and rumoured brief relationships with Bo Dallas and Tyler Bate. Her current concentration is on her professional goals with WWE.
