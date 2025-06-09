Who is Liv Morgan's husband? She is unmarried, and has openly declared that she is single and is presently pursuing her wrestling career. She has appeared in on-screen love stories in WWE, most notably with Dominik Mysterio. However, these are part of her character and are not indicative of her actual relationship status.

Liv Morgan (L) enters the ring during Monday Night RAW at Enmarket Arena. Liv (R) at the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "The Iron Claw". Photo: WWE, Momodu Mansaray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Liv Morgan has indicated that she is currently single and focusing on her wrestling profession, implying she is not in a romantic partnership.

She has had a publicly recognised affair with Enzo Amore and a rumoured romance with Tyler Bate .

and a rumoured romance with . Liv Morgan was formerly linked to Bo Dallas, with whom she allegedly managed a farm, but the relationship has since ceased.

Liv Morgan's profile summary

Full name Gionna Jene Daddio Gender Male Date of birth 8 June 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Morristown, New Jersey, United States Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′3″ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Mother Georgette Morgan Siblings Five Profession Professional wrestler, actress Trained by WWE Performance Centre Years active 2015–present Net worth $3 million Instagram @yaonlylivvonce X (Twitter) @YaOnlyLivvOnce Facebook

Who is Liv Morgan's husband?

The American wrestler is not currently married. She has publicly claimed that she is single and dedicated to her wrestling profession. In an interview with PodMeetsWorld, Morgan stated:

If I happen to be so lucky to find someone that is just as strong and confident, we’ll see, but I feel like also the last couple of years I’ve been really honed into my work, and I kind of didn’t give space for dating. I just wanted to give my all into wrestling and what I do, and allow myself to see how great I could become when it’s just my focus.

Liv Morgan's relationship history

Liv Morgan's dating history includes both on-screen and off-screen relationships. She has been romantically associated with Bo Dallas, Tyler Bate, and Enzo Amore in real life. Her on-screen partners have included Dominik Mysterio and Lana. Here is an in-depth look at Liv Morgan's relationships.

Enzo Amore

Liv Morgan and Enzo Amore allegedly started dating in their early NXT careers, around 2016. Their connection was confirmed on social media, and they were spotted together at public occasions. Morgan and Enzo's relationship eventually ended, and Morgan hinted on social media in September 2017 that Amore had been unfaithful.

Enzo, on the other hand, acknowledged the split, noting that they had been apart for "about a year" before he mentioned it in June 2018. In a 2018 interview with The Steve Austin Show, he stated:

We've been broken up for a couple of years, about a year. When I was in NXT, I dated Liv and lived with her. She still lives with my roommate. My best friend from Elementary school still lives with my ex-girlfriend out there in Orlando, Florida.

Despite their breakup, the two are reportedly professional supporters of one another.

Tyler Bate

Tyler Bate attends the 2019 Global Citizen Prize at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 December 2019 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Liv Morgan and fellow WWE star Tyler Bate were speculated to be dating, notably between 2017 and 2018. The couple was reportedly spotted together at events and in social media posts, which fuelled conjecture. However, neither Liv Morgan nor Tyler Bate has publicly confirmed or denied their connection.

Jake Anderson

Liv Morgan reportedly had a brief marriage with Jake Anderson. They dated and married in 2020, but divorced after nine months. While some reports claimed that they were married in March 2020, others suggested it was a rumour.

Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas attends Tim Wiese's first WWE fight at Olympiahalle on 3 November 2016 in Munich, Germany. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

It was widely rumoured that Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas were dating and even owned a farm together. This was frequently cited by wrestling insiders, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his podcast.

Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas are known for keeping their personal life quiet, therefore, specific details regarding their relationship have not been widely publicised. In May 2024, Liv Morgan announced that she is single. She stated;

I’m single. I feel like it’s like, what are your priorities? Right now, my priorities are not to date and to be the best I can be. I know I’m a little bit selfish with my time right now, and I don’t want to give you my time and take away from me.

This confirms that her relationship with Bo Dallas is over. According to reports, they parted up in March 2024.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman visits the SiriusXM Studios on 21 August 2023 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

The American professional wrestler and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), was rumoured to have dated before. However, they have not been romantically involved. Morgan and MJF have publicly admitted to being friends and that they love "trolling the fans into thinking that there is something deeper."

They've had cryptic social media conversations and playful reactions to fan speculation, with Liv Morgan tweeting a photo with MJF and captioning it "Better than you." Morgan told Metro that she first met MJF at a friend's birthday party and that they "had great, great, great, great banter" and "a lot in common." She stated:

Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there! ‘I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common, actually!

FAQs

Who is Liv Morgan? She is an American actress and WWE-signed professional wrestler. How old is Liv Morgan? She is 31 years old as of 2025. Morgan was born on 8 June 1994. Who is Liv Morgan's partner? She is currently single. Are Dominik and Liv together in real life? Their romantic plotline and public shows of affection are integral to their characters and the scripted plot of WWE programming. Is Liv Morgan still married to Jake Anderson? Liv Morgan is not currently married to Jake Anderson. Their marriage reportedly ended in a divorce after less than a year. Is Liv Morgan's husband, Jake Anderson, in WWE? Yes, her husband, Jake Anderson, is also believed to be a WWE wrestler. However, sources suggest that there is no such name in WWE. Is Liv Morgan a millionaire? According to Sportskeeda, she has an alleged net worth of $3 million.

Liv Morgan is not married as of this writing. Her real-life relationship history, while largely private, includes former links with Enzo Amore and rumoured brief relationships with Bo Dallas and Tyler Bate. Her current concentration is on her professional goals with WWE.

