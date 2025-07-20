Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

All about Kimberley Sustad, the actress, and her most loved Hallmark characters

by  Tatiana Thiga
Kimberley Sustad is a Canadian actress known for her compelling performances, particularly in multiple Hallmark Channel films. She began her career in theatre before transitioning to the movies in 2009. Kimberly is well-known for providing charm and depth to a wide range of roles, making her a popular choice among viewers.

Kimberley Sustad (L) pose at a harbour. Kimberley (R) at a Private Residence
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Kimberley Sustad has a lengthy film and television career, including a notable presence in Hallmark movies.
  • She has co-written several Hallmark films, including Christmas by Starlight and the Three Wise Men and a Baby franchise.
  • Kimberley Sustad has appeared in movies and TV series such as The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) and The Twilight Zone (2019).
  • Kimberly Sustad has been married to Scot Sustad since 2004 and has two children.

Kimberley Sustad’s profile summary

Full nameKimberley Starmer Sustad
GenderFemale
Date of birth27 May 1987
Age38 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthOttawa, Ontario, Canada
Current residenceVancouver, British Columbia, Canada
NationalityCanadian
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5′10″
Height in centimetres178
Weight in pounds137
Weight in kilograms62
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
Marital statusMarried
HusbandScot Sustad
ChildrenVienna Sustad, Ari Sustad
FatherGraham Starmer
MotherSylvia Starmer
EducationTrinity Western University
ProfessionActress, writer
Years active2009–present
Instagram@kimberleysustad

Kimberley Sustad's biography

Kimberley Sustad was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, to her parents, Sylvia and Graham Starmer. She grew up alongside one sibling. Kimberley was always interested in theatre and acting as a child.

After completing primary and high school, she continued her education at Trinity Western University, a private university in Langley Township, Canada.

Facts about Kimberley Sustad
Source: UGC

Inside Kimberley Sustad's illustrious career

She is an actress and writer. Sustad commenced her acting career in theatre. She has appeared on film and television since 2009, most notably in various Hallmark Channel films.

Kimberly Sustad's movies and TV shows

Kimberly Sustad is known for her roles in movies and TV shows such as The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014), Travellers (2018), Unspeakable (2019), and The Twilight Zone (2019). According to her IMDb page, the Canadian actress has over 40 acting credits. Some of them include:
YearMovie/TV showRole
2024The Santa ClassKate
2024Three Wiser Men and a BoyDr. Maclaren
2023Magic in MistletoeDebbie
2023Game of LoveAudrey
2022Lights, Camera, Christmas!Kerry
2022North to HomeBeth
2021The Nine Kittens of ChristmasDr. Marilee White
2020Spotlight on ChristmasPaparazzi
2012–2020SupernaturalBetty, Amanda Willer
2020Wedding Every WeekendBrooke
2019Sense, Sensibility & SnowmenMarianne
2019The Twilight ZoneHelen Foley
2018A Godwink ChristmasPaula Mayer
2017Walking the DogDelia
2015–2016The Romeo SectionKelly Hadler
2016All Things ValentineMcKenna
2015Gourmet DetectiveSally Aldridge
2014Witches of East EndGourmet Detective
2013Baby SellersBethany
2012A Bride for ChristmasVivian Patterson

In addition to acting, Kimberly Sustad is a writer. She wrote Christmas by Starlight, a television film, in 2020. She has also written the television films Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022) and Three Wise Men and a Boy (2024).
Benjamin Ayres (L) and Kimberley Sustad (R)
Source: Getty Images

What is Kimberly Sustad's net worth?

According to BOL News, the Canadian actress has an alleged net worth of $500,000. She has earned her income through her acting and writing career.

Who is Kim Sustad married to?

Kimberly Sustad's husband is Scot Sustad, an established entrepreneur, community builder, growth marketer, and co-founder of Digital Hot Sauce Inc.

Kimberly and Scot first met at Trinity Western University and dated for some time. They got married in 2004 and have two daughters: Vienna and Ari Sustad.

Kimberly Sustad's husband and their two daughters
Source: UGC

FAQs

  1. Who is the actress Kimberley on Hallmark? Kimberly Sustad is the actress who plays the character Kimberley on Hallmark. She is a Canadian actress.
  2. How old is Kimberley Sustad? The Canadian actress is 38 years old as of 2025. She was born on 27 May 1987.
  3. Where is Kimberley Sustad from? The Canadian writer was born on 27 May 1987 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
  4. Does Kimberly Sustad have twins? Kimberly Sustad does not have any twins. She and her husband, Scot Sustad, have two children, daughters: Vienna and Ari Sustad.
  5. Does Kimberly Sustad have a sister? She allegedly has a sister, but details about her are not publicly available.
  6. Are Paul Campbell and Kimberly Sustad friends? Paul Campbell and Kimberly Sustad are very good friends. They frequently work together on Hallmark projects.
  7. What is Kimberly Sustad doing now? Kimberly Sustad is still very active in her acting and writing career, particularly with the Hallmark Channel.
  8. Did Kimberly Sustad do her own riding in The Real West? Kimberly Sustad did her own riding in the Hallmark movie The Real West (2024).
  9. How many Hallmark movies has Kimberly Sustad written? The Canadian actress has written at least three Hallmark movies.
  10. How tall is Kimberly Sustad? The Canadian actress is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Kimberly Sustad has established herself as a well-known and popular character in the entertainment world, particularly through her considerable work with the Hallmark Channel. Her diverse performance in several romantic comedies and festive movies has captivated audiences from her early days in theatre to her rise to fame.

