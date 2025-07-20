Kimberley Sustad is a Canadian actress known for her compelling performances, particularly in multiple Hallmark Channel films. She began her career in theatre before transitioning to the movies in 2009. Kimberly is well-known for providing charm and depth to a wide range of roles, making her a popular choice among viewers.

Kimberley Sustad (L) pose at a harbour with several large boats. Kimberley (R) at a Private Residence in Beverly Hills. Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kimberley Sustad has a lengthy film and television career, including a notable presence in Hallmark movies .

. She has co-written several Hallmark films , including Christmas by Starlight and the Three Wise Men and a Baby franchise.

, including and the franchise. Kimberley Sustad has appeared in movies and TV series such as The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) and The Twilight Zone (2019).

(2014) and (2019). Kimberly Sustad has been married to Scot Sustad since 2004 and has two children.

Kimberley Sustad’s profile summary

Full name Kimberley Starmer Sustad Gender Female Date of birth 27 May 1987 Age 38 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Current residence Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′10″ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Scot Sustad Children Vienna Sustad, Ari Sustad Father Graham Starmer Mother Sylvia Starmer Education Trinity Western University Profession Actress, writer Years active 2009–present Instagram @kimberleysustad

Kimberley Sustad's biography

Kimberley Sustad was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, to her parents, Sylvia and Graham Starmer. She grew up alongside one sibling. Kimberley was always interested in theatre and acting as a child.

After completing primary and high school, she continued her education at Trinity Western University, a private university in Langley Township, Canada.

Top-5 facts about Kimberley Sustad. Photo: @kimberleysustad on Instagram (modified by author)

Inside Kimberley Sustad's illustrious career

She is an actress and writer. Sustad commenced her acting career in theatre. She has appeared on film and television since 2009, most notably in various Hallmark Channel films.

Kimberly Sustad's movies and TV shows

Kimberly Sustad is known for her roles in movies and TV shows such as The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014), Travellers (2018), Unspeakable (2019), and The Twilight Zone (2019). According to her IMDb page, the Canadian actress has over 40 acting credits. Some of them include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024 The Santa Class Kate 2024 Three Wiser Men and a Boy Dr. Maclaren 2023 Magic in Mistletoe Debbie 2023 Game of Love Audrey 2022 Lights, Camera, Christmas! Kerry 2022 North to Home Beth 2021 The Nine Kittens of Christmas Dr. Marilee White 2020 Spotlight on Christmas Paparazzi 2012–2020 Supernatural Betty, Amanda Willer 2020 Wedding Every Weekend Brooke 2019 Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen Marianne 2019 The Twilight Zone Helen Foley 2018 A Godwink Christmas Paula Mayer 2017 Walking the Dog Delia 2015–2016 The Romeo Section Kelly Hadler 2016 All Things Valentine McKenna 2015 Gourmet Detective Sally Aldridge 2014 Witches of East End Gourmet Detective 2013 Baby Sellers Bethany 2012 A Bride for Christmas Vivian Patterson

In addition to acting, Kimberly Sustad is a writer. She wrote Christmas by Starlight, a television film, in 2020. She has also written the television films Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022) and Three Wise Men and a Boy (2024).

Benjamin Ayres (L) and Kimberley Sustad (R) attend the Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event at Hudson Yards in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

What is Kimberly Sustad's net worth?

According to BOL News, the Canadian actress has an alleged net worth of $500,000. She has earned her income through her acting and writing career.

Who is Kim Sustad married to?

Kimberly Sustad's husband is Scot Sustad, an established entrepreneur, community builder, growth marketer, and co-founder of Digital Hot Sauce Inc.

Kimberly and Scot first met at Trinity Western University and dated for some time. They got married in 2004 and have two daughters: Vienna and Ari Sustad.

Kimberly Sustad's husband, Scot Sustad, and their two daughters pose for a photo (L). Scot Sustad pose for a portrait (R). Photo: @scot.sustad on Facebook (modified by author)

FAQs

Who is the actress Kimberley on Hallmark? Kimberly Sustad is the actress who plays the character Kimberley on Hallmark. She is a Canadian actress. How old is Kimberley Sustad? The Canadian actress is 38 years old as of 2025. She was born on 27 May 1987. Where is Kimberley Sustad from? The Canadian writer was born on 27 May 1987 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Does Kimberly Sustad have twins? Kimberly Sustad does not have any twins. She and her husband, Scot Sustad, have two children, daughters: Vienna and Ari Sustad. Does Kimberly Sustad have a sister? She allegedly has a sister, but details about her are not publicly available. Are Paul Campbell and Kimberly Sustad friends? Paul Campbell and Kimberly Sustad are very good friends. They frequently work together on Hallmark projects. What is Kimberly Sustad doing now? Kimberly Sustad is still very active in her acting and writing career, particularly with the Hallmark Channel. Did Kimberly Sustad do her own riding in The Real West? Kimberly Sustad did her own riding in the Hallmark movie The Real West (2024). How many Hallmark movies has Kimberly Sustad written? The Canadian actress has written at least three Hallmark movies. How tall is Kimberly Sustad? The Canadian actress is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Kimberly Sustad has established herself as a well-known and popular character in the entertainment world, particularly through her considerable work with the Hallmark Channel. Her diverse performance in several romantic comedies and festive movies has captivated audiences from her early days in theatre to her rise to fame.

