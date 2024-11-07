Global site navigation

Ruth Connell biography: All about the Scottish-American actress life
by  Chris Ndetei 5 min read

If you were a fan of the fantasy fiction TV series Supernatural, you might be familiar with actress Ruth Connell. She is known for her recurring role as Rowena, a powerful witch and antagonist in the show. Her fame has generated interest from fans who want to learn more about her. Explore Ruth Connell's early life, career and personal life in this article.

Ruth Connell at BAFTA (L) and a Fandom Party (R).
Ruth Connell at BAFTA North America's TV Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills (L) and Fandom Party at SDCC 2022 at Hard Rock Hotel (R). Photo: Chad Salvador, Phillip Faraone (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Ruth Connell is an American-Scottish former professional choreographer and dancer who transitioned into acting and producing. Connell has been active in the entertainment industry since 1998.

Ruth Connell's profile summary

Full nameRuth Connell
GenderFemale
Date of birth20 April 1979
Age45 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthFalkirk, Scotland
Current residenceUnited States
NationalityAmerican-Scottish
EthnicityWhite
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'2"
Height in centimetres157
Weight in pounds110
Weight in kilograms50
Hair colourRed
Eye colourHazel
MotherFiona Murray
FatherDavid Connell
Relationship statusDating
PartnerRob Benedict
ChildrenOne
CollegeRose Bruford College
ProfessionActor
Net worth$1 million–$5 million
Instagram@ruthie_connell
Facebook@ActressRuthConnell

Ruth Connell's biography

Ruth was born on 20 April 1979 in Falkirk and raised in Bonnybridge, Scotland. She is the only child of Fiona Murray, a former teacher, and David Connell, a coach and football manager.

What is Ruth Connell's age? The famous actress is 45 years old (as of 2024), and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Connell attended the Scottish Ballet's Vocational Dance Education Scheme, a one-year dance programme for young dancers aged 14 to 24. There, she honed her ballet skills and won Scottish Junior and Senior Ballet Champion titles.

Fast facts about Ruth Connell.
Top-5 facts about Ruth Connell. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Ruth also pursued formal acting training at Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama in London and graduated with a degree in acting.

Career

Ruth Connell began her career as a dancer, excelling in the Scottish Ballet's Vocational Dance Education Scheme as a teenager. She worked with prominent dance companies such as Dancebase Edinburgh, Jazz Art UK, and The Curve Foundation.

Ruth transitioned to acting after gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in acting. She ventured into theatre, featuring in the productions Men Should Weep and The Caucasian Chalk Circle.

In 2011, she relocated to the USA. Ruth landed lead roles in various independent films before making her breakthrough in 2014 with the CW TV series Supernatural. Connell played Rowena and had a recurring role from 2014 to 2020. She was also in the Supernatural spin-off series The Winchesters in 2023.

Connell also ventured into production and voice acting. Her notable voice acting roles include Sofia the First and Disney Infinity 3.0.

Ruth Connell's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, Ruth has thirty acting credits and one production credits. Here are some of her movies and TV shows.

TitleTypeYear
CoralineTV Series2012
Sofia the FirstTV Series2015
Hara KiriMovie2016
For the Love of GeorgeMovie2018
Doom PatrolTV Series2021
The Loud HouseMovie2021
Nandor Fodor and the Talking MongooseMovie2023
The WinchestersTV Series2023
Dead Boy DetectivesTV Series2024
SupernaturalTV Series2014–2020

What is Ruth Connell's net worth?

According to Celebs Money, Naija News, and Celebrity Birthdays, Ruth Connell's alleged net worth is between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000 in 2024.

Her primary source of income is her career as a producer and actor in theatre, TV, and film. Connell has also voiced characters in various video games, including Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes.

Ruth Connell's dating history

Ruth Connell has kept her past dating history private. However, she has been in a relationship with fellow Supernatural co-star Rob Benedict since 2020. They have a daughter together.

Who is Ruth Connell's husband?

Rob Benedict and Ruth Connell pose at a TV series premiere in West Hollywood.
Rob Benedict and Ruth Connell pose at The Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega
Source: Getty Images

The actress is not married. She is in a relationship with Rob Benedict, an American actor and writer. He was born on 21 September 1970 and is 54 years old (as of 2024). Rob began acting in 1995 and has 93 acting, four production and four writing credits per IMDb.

Is Ruth Connell married to Mark Sheppard?

Ruth and Mark Sheppard are not married nor in a relationship. Ruth is in a relationship with Rob Benedict, while Mark is married to Australian heiress Sarah Louise Fudge. Sheppard played the demon/King of Hell Crowley on Supernatural.

Who is Ruth Connell's daughter?

Rob Benedict and Ruth Connell's young daughter is Margaret Vivian Benedict. She was born on 12 January 2024, and her mother announced her arrival to fans through an Instagram post on 10 February 2024.

4 weeks old today…. The most ecstatic moment of my life was hearing Margaret Vivian Benedict's healthy cry upon delivery…. 01.12.24 In love. Much longed for. Thank you @robenedict I love you, Calvin and Audrey, to all our friends and family - near and far - and to all the lovely people on here who have been so supportive ❤️

FAQs

  1. What is Ruth Connell's height? The actress is five-foot-two or 157 centimetres.
  2. What is Ruth Connell's natural hair colour? Ruth is among the famous redhead actresses.
  3. Who is Ruth Connell married to? The Supernatural actress is not married. However, she is in a relationship with fellow actor Rob Benedict.
  4. Does Ruth Connell have an accent? Based on some of her interviews, the actress has a Scottish accent. However, it is not strong, given she has been in the USA since 2011.
  5. Did Ruth and Rob have a baby? The celebrity couple has a daughter, Margaret Vivian Benedict, born on 12 January 2024.
  6. How old is Rowena in Supernatural? She revealed to Sam Winchester, Supernatural Season 10 Episode 19, that she is over 300 years old.
  7. When was Rowena killed? She was killed three times: in Season 11 Episode 10, Season 12 Episode 23, and Season 15 Episode 3. The first two times, Rowena resurrects after being killed by Lucifer, and in the last, Sam Winchester kills her.

Ruth Connell has made a name for herself as a talented actress, producer, and former professional dancer. She is best known for her recurring role as Rowena Macleod on Supernatural and Night Nurse in Dead Boy Detectives. Beyond TV, Connell has also been involved in theatre and film.

