Aaron Rodgers' wife, Brittani, is a private individual. She quietly married the NFL star in early 2025, marking a new chapter in his famously guarded romantic life. Their relationship, built away from the spotlight, reflects Rodgers' shift toward privacy after years of high-profile breakups and media scrutiny.

Aaron Rodgers' profile summary

Who is Aaron Rodgers' wife?

Aaron Rodgers is married to a woman named Brittani. He first mentioned her publicly in December 2024 and confirmed their marriage during a June 2025 interview at Steelers minicamp.

Unlike his past high-profile relationships, Brittani has no known public social media presence and has never appeared in press interviews.

Brittani and Aaron Rodgers' relationship timeline

Here is a detailed breakdown of Aaron Rodgers and Brittani Rodgers' relationship timeline:

24 December 2024: First public mention on The Pat McAfee Show

While chatting about last-minute holiday shopping, Rodgers casually revealed he had a girlfriend named Brittani and even spelt it out on air:

There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn't shown up yet… I was waiting on this to show up; it showed up today.

He also clarified the name and her offline lifestyle:

Not Brittany Spears, no, this is Brittani with an 'i'.… [She] does not have social media.

17 April 2025: Rodgers reveals a serious relationship

In a follow-up appearance, Rodgers and explicitly called it a serious relationship:

I'm in a different phase of my life… I'm 41 years old, and I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff… personal commitments… that are important to me.

4–5 May 2025: Ring spotted at Derby weekend

Photos from Derby weekend showed Rodgers wearing a band on his left ring finger, igniting marriage speculation.

10 June 2025: Marriage confirmed at Steelers minicamp

During a press conference following his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers confirmed he was married. When asked about the ring, he replied, "It's a wedding ring," and the wedding happened "a couple of months" earlier. However, he didn't name Brittani directly.

2025: A private union amid public curiosity

Unlike his past relationships with Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, and Shailene Woodley, Rodgers has kept Brittani out of the spotlight. Aaron Rodgers' wife, Brittani, has no known public social media presence, and Rodgers has emphasised their shared desire for privacy.

A look at Aaron Rodgers' relationship history

Below is a detailed look at Aaron Rodgers' love life, with some relationships rumoured and others confirmed.

Micala Drews (early 2000s)

She was Rodgers' high school sweetheart in Chico, California. She appears in Out of the Darkness as his first serious girlfriend. Rodgers dated her during his teenage years, before beginning his college career at Butte Community College and later Cal.

Jessica Szohr (2011 and 2014)

Rodgers and Gossip Girl actress Jessica Szohr were romantically linked in 2011, spotted together at a New Year's Eve party and other events. They reportedly rekindled in 2014 after his Super Bowl win, but it was never long-term.

Destiny Newton (2011–2013)

Rodgers was in a serious relationship from 2011 through 2013 with Destiny Newton, a woman from his hometown in California. Reports surfaced in 2012 of a possible engagement, though Rodgers never confirmed it. They split by mid-2013.

Olivia Munn (2014–2017)

Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn began dating after meeting at an event. Their relationship was relatively public, and Rodgers later admitted that fame made privacy difficult in such relationships.

They split in April 2017. Rodgers later admitted:

When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely … it's difficult.

Danica Patrick (January 2018–July 2020)

Rodgers and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick started dating in early 2018 after meeting years prior at the ESPYs. Patrick confirmed the relationship in January 2018. They split in July 2020 after more than two years together.

Danica Patrick later reflected:

We learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end.

Shailene Woodley (2020–2022)

Rodgers began dating actress Shailene Woodley in the second half of 2020. In February 2021, Rodgers revealed during his NFL MVP acceptance speech that he was engaged. She echoed the news on The Tonight Show in February 2021:

Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it's not new news.

The engagement ended in April 2022.

Mallory Edens (2023)

In early 2023, Rodgers was spotted courtside with Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens. Multiple outlets reported they were dating, though neither confirmed the relationship.

FAQs

Who is Aaron Rodgers' new wife, Brittani? Brittani's complete identity remains private. He first mentioned her in December 2024 and confirmed their marriage during a June 2025 interview at Steelers minicamp. Did Aaron Rodgers get married? Rodgers quietly married Brittani in early 2025 after publicly referring to her as his girlfriend in late 2024. Is Aaron Rodgers still married? As of mid-2025, Rodgers remains married to Brittani. Does Aaron Rodgers have any biological children? He does not have any biological children (as of now). Is Olivia Munn still with Aaron Rodgers? Rodgers and Olivia Munn dated from 2014 to 2017 and have since parted ways. Does Aaron Rodgers talk to his family anymore? Rodgers remains estranged from much of his family, including his parents and brothers. He has not publicly reconciled with them. Why didn't Aaron Rodgers go to his brother's wedding? Rodgers reportedly skipped Jordan Rodgers' 2022 wedding ceremony due to ongoing family tensions. Neither brother has publicly addressed the absence in detail.

Brittani, Aaron Rodgers' wife, keeps a low profile. She and Rodgers first went public in late 2024 and married in early 2025. Rodgers confirmed their marriage during a June interview at Steelers minicamp, emphasising their shared desire for privacy.

