Are Brandon and Julia still together? Brandon and Julia are still together. The pair's relationship has blossomed since they exchanged marriage vows in April 2020 during the 8th season of 90 Day Fiancé. Explore the duo's dating timeline, including their serious relationship challenges over the years.

Julia during an outdoor activity (L). Brandon relaxing in a restaurant (R). Photo: @brandongibbs92, @juliatrubkina1993 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brandon and Julia from 90 Day Fiancé are still married as of July 2025.

are as of July 2025. They confirmed they are still married after they confessed they would appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 premiere as a couple.

after they confessed they would appear on Season 9 premiere as a couple. The duo first met in 2019 through Brandon's friend, who had travelled to Julia's native country of Russia.

Profile summary

Full name Brandon Gibbs Julia Trubkina Gender Male Female Date of birth 10 September 1993 16 October 1993 Age 31 years old (as of July 2025) 31 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Libra Place of birth Dinwiddie, Virginia, United States Krasnodar, Russia Current residence Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States Nationality American Russian Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet N/A 5'5'' Height in centimetres N/A 165 Hair colour Dark brown Dark brown Eye colour Green Brown Father Ron Gibbs N/A Mother Betty N/A Marital status Married Married Partner Julia Trubkina Brandon Gibbs Profession Reality TV star, pest control technician, social media influencer Reality TV star, social media influencer, former dancer Instagram @brandongibbs92 @juliatrubkina1993

Are Brandon and Julia still together?

Julia and Brandon are still together as of this writing. The social media influencer confirmed he is still married to Julia by disclosing they would appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 premiere as a couple in July 2025 through a social media post.

Julia and Brandon standing beside each other during an event. Photo: @juliatrubkina1993

Source: UGC

Gibbs shared a picture with Julia on a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? banner via his Instagram page, noting that their journey was continuing and describing it as the warmest and most meaningful chapter of their lives so far.

Explore Brandon and Julia's relationship timeline

Brandon and Julia have been together for more than half a decade after meeting through a mutual friend. Below is the couple's relationship timeline.

2019: Video call sparks a long-distance romance

According to IMDb, the lovebirds first met virtually in 2019 through a friend. Brandon's friend had travelled to Julia's native country, Russia, for a vacation. The friend spotted Julia, who was working as a dancer in a nightclub at that time, and suggested introducing the two via a video call.

The pair later met physically for the first time after Gibbs travelled to Russia. The American pest control technician and Trubkina shortly struck a romantic relationship and began dating.

Five months later: A romantic proposal in Iceland seals their bond

According to the People, five months after their first meeting, the couple met up for a second time in Iceland, and Brandon proposed.

April 2020: Tying the knot on 90 Day Fiancé

Brandon and Julia pose for a photo on their wedding day. Photo: @juliatrubkina1993

Source: Instagram

The popular dancer eventually relocated to the United States in early 2020 on a K-1 visa, which legally allowed her to marry Brandon within 90 days of her arrival. They wed in April 2020 while filming 90 Day Fiancé. Brandon delivered his vows in English, and Julia said hers in Russian.

November 2022: The couple purchases their first home

Brandon and Julia purchased their first home together in November 2022 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States, where they live.

December 2024: Brandon and Julia attend their first therapy session

The couple attended their first therapy session on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 to address issues affecting their marriage. Julia disclosed she had been told by a doctor in Russian that she might have fertility issues. Brandon asked her to seek a second medical opinion in the United States.

January 2025: Julia confesses cheating on Brandon

According to Sportskeeda, Julia confessed to cheating on Brandon during a group hypnotherapy session in episode 9 of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2. She had cheated on Brandon with her ex-boyfriend while they were still in a long-distance relationship

The two were going through an almost-breakup at the time. During Julia and Brandon's therapy session, Brandon expressed his disappointment with his wife following her confession.

Right now I’m feeling betrayed that the person you know, my wife.. … that she’s cheated… that’s the worst thing she could do. It just hurts. It physically hurts just to think about it.

Throughout the season, the couple frequently clashed over their past dating history, misunderstandings, and lack of effective communication. They later agreed to work on their marriage.

Brandon acknowledged the need to show more respect to Julia, while Julia promised to ensure Brandon's happiness. Additionally, Julia agreed to consult with a doctor to address her fertility concerns. At the same time, Brandon promised to bring Julia's parents to the United States.

Brandon and Julia holding each other during an outdoor activity. Photo: @juliatrubkina1993

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Julia Trubkina? She is an up-and-coming reality TV star and social media influencer from Russia. Who is Brandon Gibbs? Brandon is a rising American pest control technician, reality TV personality, and social media influencer. Is Brandon older than Julia? Brandon is older than the former Russian dancer by less than a month. Brandon and Julia were born on 10 September 1993 and 16 October 1993, respectively. Who are Brandon Gibbs' parents? His parents are Ron and Betty Gibbs. When did Brandon and Julia from 90 Day Fiancé meet? The lovebirds met in 2019. How did Brandon and Julia meet? They met through a friend via a video call. Are Brandon and Julia from 90 Day Fiancé still together? Brandon and Julia are still together as of July 2025. The pair walked down the aisle during the 8th season of 90 Day Fiancé in April 2020. What happened between Brandon and Julia? Julia and Brandon's relationship almost ended after Julia admitted that she had cheated on Brandon with her ex-boyfriend.

Brandon and Julia confirmed they are still married in July 2025 when Brandon revealed on Instagram that they would appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 premiere as a couple. Despite facing challenges and drama in the beginning, the duo has built a strong relationship since meeting in 2019 through Brandon's friend.

Yen.com.gh recently published a detailed article on Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's relationship. Sophia is a well-known actress from the United Kingdom. On the other hand, Sharpe is an established British actor, writer, and director.

Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe have been together since the late 2000s. However, they have kept their relationship under wraps. Discover more about the pair's 16-year relationship timeline from this piece.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh