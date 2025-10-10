Meet Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie and the 20-year age gap that defines their bond
Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, has gained public attention through her strong ties to the pop star. Their sisterhood began in 2013 with Gracie’s birth, and despite a significant age gap, the two have shared a supportive and close relationship ever since.
All about Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie
Gracie Elliot Teefey was born on 12 June 2013 in California, United States, to Brian Teefey and Mandy. Her father, Brian, is a talent and entertainment manager, while her mother, Mandy, is a film producer and former stage actress.
Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie, is of white ethnic background with American and Italian descent.
A deeper glimpse into Gracie and Selena Gomez's strong bond
Gracie and Selena Gomez, are half-sisters, sharing a mother. Although Gracie is 20 years younger than Selena, the two have remained close to each other over the years. A few months after Selena Gomez's sibling, Gracie, was born, the actress disclosed to E News that she absolutely adored her. She is said,
Gracie is five months old, she's adorable. I'm obsessed with her and becoming a big sister…I know I've had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but, when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, 'OK, this is legit.
The Spring Breakers star has expressed her love for Gracie on social media platforms multiple times. In 2021, Gomez posted a photo with Gracie on her Instagram page, describing her as the best thing in the world.
In 2024, the Getaway star shared an old photo with Gracie on Instagram. She captioned the picture,
There’s nothing like a little sister and the bond you have I will forever protect you, help guide you and love you through every single moment in life baby girl.
Gracie has also appeared at red carpet events alongside the American actress. In late 2019, the two wore matching dresses while walking the red carpet hand-in-hand at the premiere of Disney's Frozen 2 in California.
Four years later, Gracie joined Selena at the Golden Globe Awards, where they again graced the red carpet together.
During an interview with Wonder Mind in October 2023, the actress revealed that she normally values Gracie's advice despite her tender age. She said,
Spending time with my little sister, Gracie. She’s so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life. It’s funny because she’s 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise.
Selena Gomez’s sister, Gracie, is not only her sibling but also one of her biggest inspirations and a cherished confidant. Despite their significant age gap, the two share a strong connection filled with love and mutual support, clearly evident in their touching public appearances.
