Meet Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie and the 20-year age gap that defines their bond
Meet Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie and the 20-year age gap that defines their bond

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, has gained public attention through her strong ties to the pop star. Their sisterhood began in 2013 with Gracie’s birth, and despite a significant age gap, the two have shared a supportive and close relationship ever since.

Selena at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in California (L). Gracie and Selena attend the Premiere of Disney in Hollywood (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Gracie was born in 2013 to Brian Teefey and Mandy.
  • Gracie and Selena Gomez are half-sisters, sharing the same mother.
  • Gracie and Selena share a strong bond despite their big age gap.

Gracie Elliot's profile summary

Full nameGracie Elliot Teefey
Gender Female
Date of birth 12 June 2013
Zodiac sign Gemini
Age 12 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth California, United States
Current residenceCalifornia, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colour Brown
Father Brian Teefey
MotherMandy
SiblingsOne

All about Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie

Gracie Elliot Teefey was born on 12 June 2013 in California, United States, to Brian Teefey and Mandy. Her father, Brian, is a talent and entertainment manager, while her mother, Mandy, is a film producer and former stage actress.

Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie, is of white ethnic background with American and Italian descent.

Quick facts about Gracie Elliot Teefey.
Quick facts about Gracie Elliot Teefey. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

A deeper glimpse into Gracie and Selena Gomez's strong bond

Gracie and Selena Gomez, are half-sisters, sharing a mother. Although Gracie is 20 years younger than Selena, the two have remained close to each other over the years. A few months after Selena Gomez's sibling, Gracie, was born, the actress disclosed to E News that she absolutely adored her. She is said,

Gracie is five months old, she's adorable. I'm obsessed with her and becoming a big sister…I know I've had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but, when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, 'OK, this is legit.

Selena and Elliot Teefey attend the 80th Annual Golden. Globe Awards
Selena and Elliot Teefey were seen at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo: Frazer Harrison
Source: Getty Images

The Spring Breakers star has expressed her love for Gracie on social media platforms multiple times. In 2021, Gomez posted a photo with Gracie on her Instagram page, describing her as the best thing in the world.

In 2024, the Getaway star shared an old photo with Gracie on Instagram. She captioned the picture,

There’s nothing like a little sister and the bond you have I will forever protect you, help guide you and love you through every single moment in life baby girl.

Gracie has also appeared at red carpet events alongside the American actress. In late 2019, the two wore matching dresses while walking the red carpet hand-in-hand at the premiere of Disney's Frozen 2 in California.

Four years later, Gracie joined Selena at the Golden Globe Awards, where they again graced the red carpet together.

Gracie and Selena.
Gracie and Selena are participating in an outdoor activity.. Photo: @selenagomez
Source: UGC

During an interview with Wonder Mind in October 2023, the actress revealed that she normally values Gracie's advice despite her tender age. She said,

Spending time with my little sister, Gracie. She’s so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life. It’s funny because she’s 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise.

FAQs

  1. Who is Gracie Teefey? Gracie is the daughter of Brian Teefey and Mandy.
  2. How old is Gracie Teefey? She is 12 years old as of 2025. Gracie was born on 12 June 2013.
  3. Who is Selena Gomez? She is a prominent singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and businesswoman from the United States.
  4. Does Selena Gomez have a biological sister? The singer does not have biological siblings.
  5. How is Gracie related to Selena Gomez? Gracie is Selena Gomez's maternal half-sister.
  6. What is the age gap between Selena and Gracie? Selena is 20 years older than Gracie. Selena was born on 22 July 1992.
  7. What is the name of Selena Gomez's half-brother? The producer's half-brother is called Victoria Gomez. Selena and Victoria share the same father, Ricardo Joel Gomez.
  8. Does Selena Gomez have step-siblings? She has one step-brother named Marcus Gomez.
  9. What is Selena Gomez's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Selena's net worth is alleged to be $1 billion as of 2025.

Selena Gomez’s sister, Gracie, is not only her sibling but also one of her biggest inspirations and a cherished confidant. Despite their significant age gap, the two share a strong connection filled with love and mutual support, clearly evident in their touching public appearances.

Yen.com.gh published another article about the Chrisean Rock's siblings. Chrisean has 11 siblings, seven of whom are biological and four half-siblings. Tesehki Malone is the most famous among Chrisean's siblings. She starred alongside Chrisean in several reality shows.

Chrisean Rock's siblings once lived together in a one-bedroom apartment. Their childhood was challenging due to financial and addiction struggles. Find out more about her siblings from this article.

Source: YEN.com.gh

